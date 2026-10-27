Media Advisory: Indigenous, Labour, And Environmental Groups Unite Against Bill C-39 With Mass Rally In Toronto As Part Of A Week Of Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indigenous leaders have called for an Idle No More 2.0 in the midst of attacks on Indigenous communities including from the federal government's“Building Canada Strong Act” (Bill C-39).

In response, rallies are being organized across the country as part of a National Week of Action for Indigenous Sovereignty. Rally locations include Ottawa, Winnipeg, Aamjiwnaang First Nation (near Sarnia), and Toronto.

The Toronto rally is a collaboration by Indigenous, labour and environmental organizations uniting their voices to fight back against Bill C-39. The groups are alarmed that the bill removes the requirement for consultation and consent from impacted Indigenous communities as well as environmental assessments for industrial projects. The bill also removes worker protections and infringes on the right to strike.

What : Unite the Fights! Rally against Bill C-39

Large rally with speakers, lead banner, Indigenous drumming and a Round Dance at the target destination (nearby).

Where: Asquith Green Park, 14 Park Road (just north of Bloor St. East, near Church St.), Toronto

When: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12 noon (until 1 p.m.)

Who :

MCs: Crystal Sinclair, Idle No More Toronto; and Krista Maracle, OPSEU Indigenous Circle

Opening ceremony: Suzanne Smoke, President of AIM Ontario (American Indian Movement)

Speakers:



Tori Cress, Idle No More Ontario

Ahmed Gaied, Secretary-Treasurer, Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL)

Andrea Babbington, President, Toronto and York Region Labour Council

Carolyn Egan, President, Steelworkers Toronto Area Council (STAC)

Keith Stewart, Senior energy strategist, Greenpeace Canada Kanahus Manuel, Tiny House Warriors



The rally is organized by: Idle No More Toronto, Idle No More Ontario, 8th Fire Rising, Rising Tide Toronto, Steelworkers Toronto Area Council (STAC), and Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Indigenous Circle, with support from Stand.earth and Greenpeace Canada.

Event page:

For more information:

Michelle Robidoux, Steelworkers Toronto Area Council (STAC), 416-856-5008, ...

Source: Steelworkers Toronto Area Council (STAC)