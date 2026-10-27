Klaviyo Email Marketing: AI Agent That Drafts Whole Flows From A Prompt Reaches General Availability



Optimum7 released an updated guide to Klaviyo email marketing flows covering which flows a store needs, the order to build them and the checks before a drafted flow goes live.

Composer, the AI marketing agent Klaviyo made generally available on Oct. 13, can draft a whole flow and the messages inside it, and it does not publish a flow without the user's sign-off. Klaviyo's 2026 benchmarks show flows generate nearly 41% of total email revenue from 5.3% of sends.

Miami, FL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum7, an ecommerce development and digital marketing agency, released an updated guide to Klaviyo email marketing flows for Shopify and BigCommerce merchants. The guide follows Klaviyo's Oct. 13 general availability of Composer, an AI agent that can draft a whole flow from a written prompt, from its structure to the email, SMS and push messages inside it. The guide covers the flows a store needs at each stage of the customer's path, from the welcome series for a new subscriber to the sunset flow for one who stops engaging, along with the order to build them and the checks to run before a drafted flow goes live.

“Klaviyo can now draft an entire email flow from a prompt, and someone still has to check the triggers, segments and messages before it goes live,” said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7. “When we rebuild Klaviyo flows, we start with the structure: the seven core flows a store needs and when each one sends.”

What Composer Does With Klaviyo Flows

Composer had been open to every Klaviyo customer as a public beta since June. It can draft the flow structure alone or a whole flow with the email, push, SMS and MMS messages inside it. Before a drafted flow goes live, Klaviyo asks the account team to confirm that each message is accurate, on-brand and complete, and to check filters, triggers, links, audience and send settings. Composer does not add AI-use disclosures, and Klaviyo notes that generated content can occasionally be wrong. Brand-new accounts with little context see weaker results.

Klaviyo Email Marketing Flows in the 2026 Benchmarks

Campaigns account for 94.7% of email sends in Klaviyo's 2026 email marketing benchmarks, and flows generate nearly 41% of total email revenue from the remaining 5.3%. Klaviyo reports flow revenue per recipient nearly 18 times higher than campaign revenue per recipient, with flow click rates of 5.58% against 1.69% for campaigns.

Flows send when a shopper takes an action, such as signing up, browsing a product or leaving a cart. A browse abandonment flow, for example, follows up after a shopper views a product and leaves.

Seven Flows in Optimum7's Klaviyo Rebuilds

Optimum7's published Klaviyo rebuilds are designed around seven core flows: welcome, site abandonment, browse abandonment, cart and checkout abandonment, post-purchase, winback and sunset. Each flow is tied to a stage of the buyer's path, from the first visit to the point where an inactive subscriber is suppressed. The rebuilds cover brands in motorcycle gear, premium tools, premium kitchen tools, B2B electronics and B2B compliance products.

Store launches can need more. On a specialty retailer's migration to BigCommerce, Optimum7's ecommerce email marketin team configured Klaviyo with 11 flows and 55 emails, including VIP segmentation for customers with more than $1,000 in lifetime purchases. The flows had to be production-ready before the domain switched, and a 14-day post-launch audit was scheduled to check deliverability and revenue attribution.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What do Klaviyo email marketing services include?

Answer: Klaviyo email marketing services usually cover building or rebuilding Klaviyo flows, setting up customer segments, connecting store data from Shopify or BigCommerce and moving an email program over from another platform. The scope depends on whether a store already has working flows or starts with an empty account. On one Optimum7 project, a retailer moving from Bronto to Klaviyo had Klaviyo tracking installed and its existing data preserved.

Question: Which flows should a Klaviyo email marketing strategy start with?

Answer: The flows that bring in first purchases. Klaviyo's 2026 benchmarks show that nearly 48% of flow-driven email revenue comes from new buyers, compared with 16% for campaigns. Klaviyo points to welcome, browse abandonment and cart abandonment flows for first-purchase conversion. In the Optimum7 rebuilds that publish email counts, the welcome series and the cart and checkout flow run eight emails each.

Question: Can Composer set a Klaviyo flow live on its own?

Answer: No. Klaviyo states that Composer does not send or publish campaigns, flows or messages without the user's sign-off. A drafted flow arrives as a read-only preview, and its messages stay in draft until someone reviews, edits and approves them.

Question: What happens to inactive subscribers in a Klaviyo flow setup?

Answer: In a standard Klaviyo lifecycle setup, lapsed customers first get a winback flow, which tries to bring them back. Subscribers who stay inactive then enter a sunset flow, which asks whether they still want to hear from the brand and is set up to suppress those who do not re-engage.

Sources: Klaviyo, "Klaviyo's AI Marketing Agent, Composer, Is Now Live" (Oct. 13, 2026); Klaviyo Community, "New! A dedicated space for all things Composer" (Oct. 14, 2026); Klaviyo Community, "Klaviyo's Q2 release: Composer public beta, Customer Agent updates, and Social Marketing GA" (June 30, 2026); Klaviyo Help Center, "How to create flows with Composer" and "Getting started with Composer"; Klaviyo, "Email Marketing Benchmarks by Industry 2026."

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO, Optimum7...