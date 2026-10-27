Steamway Floor To Ceiling Named 'Best Flooring Store' And 'Best Carpet Cleaners' In 2026 Best Of Greeley & Weld Awards

The Team at Steamway Floor to Ceiling in Greeley CO

Steamway Floor to Ceiling Showroom in Greeley, CO

Reader-voted honors mark three consecutive years of community recognition for the family-owned Greeley business

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steamway Floor to Ceiling is celebrating two community-selected honors:“Best Carpet Cleaners” and“Best Flooring & Carpet Store” in the Greeley Tribune's 2026 Best of Greeley & Weld awards. The recognition marks the company's third consecutive year as a Best of Greeley award winner, continuing a tradition that began in 2024.

The annual awards celebrate favorite businesses and local standouts across Greeley and Weld County. Readers nominate and vote for the businesses they value, making the recognition especially meaningful for Steamway's team.

“Being recognized again by our customers and neighbors means so much to us,” said Kim Weber, general manager of Steamway Floor to Ceiling.“These awards reflect a true team effort, from our cleaning technicians caring for customers' carpets, furniture and other surfaces to our design and installation teams helping bring their ideas to life. Thank you to everyone who nominated us, voted for us and continues to welcome us into their homes. We love our customers and feel fortunate to serve Greeley, Fort Collins and the wider Northern Colorado community.”

Founded in 1974 as a carpet cleaning service, Steamway has grown into a destination for flooring, cabinets, kitchen & bath remodeling, interior design services, custom window treatments and professional cleaning services. Its history spans generations of Colorado customers and a family commitment to personalized service.

Carpet cleaning remains at the heart of that history. Steamway's cleaning services include carpet, tile, granite, furniture and air duct cleaning, with IICRC-certified technicians bringing professional knowledge and care to each job. From refreshing well-used furniture to caring for carpets and hard surfaces, the cleaning team helps customers maintain the homes they love. The“Best Carpet Cleaners” honor recognizes this longstanding part of Steamway's business alongside its flooring and design offerings.

That history also includes a significant test of resilience. In October 2021, a fire devastated the store just as Kim and Troy Weber were taking over the business from Kim's parents. Rebuilding created an opportunity for a fresh start and a beautiful 3000 square foot showroom even better than before.

“The fire was a difficult chapter, but it didn't change our commitment to this community,” Weber said.“We rebuilt with the determination to come back stronger and create an even better place for customers to explore ideas for their homes. Receiving their votes today makes that journey especially meaningful. Our team has so much to be proud of, and we're grateful to the community for continuing to choose us.”

Today, customers can explore carpet, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, tile and area rugs, along with custom blinds, shades, shutters and drapery with the help of a professional interior designer who has been on staff for the past 35 years. Steamway also provides flooring installation and professional cleaning services, helping customers both update and care for their homes.

About Steamway Floor to Ceiling

Founded in 1974, Steamway Floor to Ceiling is a family-owned business based in Greeley, Colorado, serving Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins and surrounding communities. Originally established as a carpet cleaning service, the company provides carpet, tile, granite, furniture and air duct cleaning with IICRC-certified technicians. Steamway also offers flooring and installation, custom window treatments, and kitchen and bath products. Its team combines product knowledge with personalized guidance to help customers create and maintain spaces they love.

Visit Steamway's showroom at 602 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631, or call (970) 353-0133 to schedule an in-home design consultation and estimate or request a cleaning estimate. Learn more at SteamwayFloorToCeiling.

Kim Weber

Steamway Floor to Ceiling

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Steamway Floor to Ceiling Named 'Best Flooring Store' and 'Best Carpet Cleaners' in 2026 Best of Greeley & Weld Awards News Provided By Neuralami October 27, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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