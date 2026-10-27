MSM's THE Show Prepares To Make Its Atlanta Debut November 46

THE Show's Keynote Speakers

THE Show takes place in Atlanta November 4-6

Self-Storage Industry Leaders, Vendors, and Innovators to Take Over the Georgia World Congress Center Next Week

- Modern Storage MediaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- THE Show, the inaugural self-storage conference and trade show created by Modern Storage Media (MSM), the industry's longest-running publication, is just over a week away. Taking over Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center November 4–6, THE Show promises a fresh approach to industry events, with an extensive lineup of speakers, educational sessions, networking opportunities, and experiences designed for every segment of self-storage.Here's what attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors can expect.THE TRADE SHOWRather than arrange booths in a traditional grid, MSM has divided the trade show floor into zones, each featuring its own special activation. At the center is the StorageLife Clubhouse, a dedicated networking space where attendees and exhibitors can step away from the bustle of the show floor for more meaningful conversations. THE Show has also eliminated overlap between trade show hours and educational sessions, allowing attendees to experience both without having to choose.THE SESSIONS & FOUR PILLARSTHE Show is built around four essential pillars of the self-storage industry: Operations, Data, Development, and Investment.Operations focuses on the strategies, technology, and best practices that keep facilities performing at their best. Data provides the insights and intelligence operators need to understand the market and make informed decisions. Development explores everything from site selection and construction to design, financing, and the challenges of bringing new facilities to market. Investment examines acquisitions, capital, valuations, and the financial forces shaping the industry. Together, these four pillars offer a comprehensive view of self-storage for independent owners, major operators, and the companies serving them.SPEAKERS & KEYNOTESMore than 70 industry experts and influential voices will address topics across the four pillars, bringing fresh perspectives, practical insights, and ideas attendees can put to work as soon as they return home. THE Show's agenda includes a stacked keynote lineup with familiar faces from sports, politics, business, and technology.DAY 1:- Aoife Roche, AI QueenTM. Roche will showcase the latest AI innovations and share strategies for increasing visibility, generating leads, and staying ahead of the competition.- Chipper Jones. The eight-time MLB All-Star will share stories of perseverance and discuss what it takes to stay competitive when times get tough.DAY 2:- Scott Jennings. The CNN political commentator will examine the results of the midterm elections, held just days earlier, and what they could mean for business owners.- Joe Shoen. The CEO of U-Haul, a longtime and outspoken voice in self-storage, will share his perspective on an industry facing evolving regulations, economic pressures, and new opportunities.DAY 3:- Troy Downing & Jefferson Shreve. The two congressmen and self-storage owners will offer a firsthand look at how decisions in Washington can affect storage owners and operators.- Travis Morrow. The CEO of MSM and Storelocal and president of National Storage will deliver an unfiltered take on the reputation of self-storage and the industry's responsibility to protect it.THE SPEAKER POST GAMEEver leave a conference session with a question you didn't get the chance to ask? THE Show has created the Speaker Post Game, a dedicated space across the hall from the four pillar session rooms where attendees can continue conversations with speakers following their presentations.THE MANAGER'S ROOMCreated specifically for the people on the front lines of self-storage, The Manager's Room offers practical operations and sales training, with sessions focused on real-world skills facility managers can use every day.THE DEAL ROOM POWERED BY TRACTIQThe Deal Room brings self-storage buyers, sellers, investors, and dealmakers together in a dedicated space where properties and portfolios can be presented, opportunities explored, and connections made. TractIQ's industry data and market intelligence help power the conversations.THE ROUNDTABLESTHE Show will feature 40 focused, small-group roundtables covering some of the most pressing issues facing self-storage today. These interactive discussions give attendees the opportunity to exchange ideas with industry leaders, share experiences, and learn how their peers are tackling similar challenges.THE EVENTS- The Deep Blue Welcome Reception. Day one concludes at the Georgia Aquarium's underwater ballroom, one of Atlanta's most distinctive venues, with catering by Wolfgang Puck- The Red Carpet Awards Gala. This dinner-inclusive celebration will recognize the industry's best as MSM presents its 2026 Facility and Manager of the Year awards live on stage, honoring the people and properties setting the standard for excellence in self-storage.THE ATLANTA MISSIONTHE Show is also giving back through a partnership with Atlanta Mission, the city's largest and longest-running provider of services for the unhoused. Atlanta Mission also helps clients prepare for employment through job training and placement assistance. Attendees are encouraged to bring an extra professional outfit to donate, helping clients dress for success as they pursue new opportunities.THE Show takes place November 4–6 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. For more information, visit . Register today!

Poppy Behrens

Modern Storage Media

+1 602-678-3579

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MSM's THE Show Prepares To Make Its Atlanta Debut November 4–6 News Provided By Modern Storage Media October 27, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, U.S. Politics



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