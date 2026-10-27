Backlane MCP Connects Online Marketplaces To Chatgpt And Claude

backlane is your marketplace MCP to manage your marketplace accounts in ChatGPT and Claude

Open beta for e-commerce teams supports OTTO Market, Kaufland and Mirakl-based marketplaces

- Tim Hoffmann, Chief Product Officer at ShopVibes GmbHMUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShopVibes GmbH is offering Backlane in open beta. The hosted MCP server connects marketplace seller accounts to AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Claude. Retailers, brands and manufacturers can use it to query product data, inventory and orders directly in their AI chat and make changes where permissions allow. All available Backlane features are free during the limited beta period.When selling across multiple marketplaces, teams often work with separate seller portals to check offers, orders and data errors. Backlane brings access to these systems into the AI assistant they already use. Teams can describe tasks in natural language and work with data from their connected marketplace accounts.Marketplace tasks in natural languageBacklane supports OTTO Market, Kaufland and Mirakl-based marketplaces, including home24 and Decathlon. Use cases include:.Compare OTTO advertising campaigns using ad spend, attributed revenue and defined performance targets..Check product launches on OTTO, Kaufland and home24 and identify missing or rejected listings..Compare the total price and delivery time of Kaufland offers with the leading Buybox offer..Find missing required attributes and reported product data errors by item and marketplace..Compare sales volumes for the same products on OTTO, Kaufland and home24 and identify differences..Prioritise OTTO-advertised products with many clicks but few attributed sales for further review.Available queries and changes depend on the marketplace integration, permissions and data supplied by each platform.“Backlane by shopvibes helps teams to address questions on product status, advertising budgets and more directly where they already work with AI - in ChatGPT and Claude.,” says Tim Hoffmann, Chief Product Officer at ShopVibes GmbH.MCP connects AI assistants to marketplace dataMCP stands for Model Context Protocol, a standard that allows AI assistants to access data and functions in external systems. Backlane hosts the server and makes functions from connected marketplace APIs available through it. In addition to ChatGPT and Claude, Backlane supports Cursor and VS Code with GitHub Copilot. The AI tool and subscription must support custom MCP connections.Central controls for write accessCompanies can disable write access for their organisation and use Backlane exclusively for queries. Write actions are logged. Marketplace credentials are stored in encrypted form and are not passed to the AI model.AvailabilityRegistration for the open beta is available at . All available Backlane features are free during this limited period. Any costs for AI assistants or marketplace accounts are separate.About Backlane and shopvibesBacklane is a product of ShopVibes GmbH, based in Oberhaching near Munich, Germany. The company develops software for managing product data and distributing it to retailers and marketplaces. Backlane applies this experience to connecting marketplace systems with AI assistants.

Tim Hoffmann

ShopVibes GmbH

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Backlane MCP connects online marketplaces to ChatGPT and Claude News Provided By ShopVibes GmbH October 27, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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