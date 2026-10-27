Dr. Christopher A. Pumill Named An 'Up & Coming' NJ Top Doctor For The 4Th Consecutive Year

Dr. Christopher A. Pumill

NJ Top Docs has named Dr. Christopher A. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai an "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor.

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to recognize Dr. Christopher A. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology – Mount Sinai for 2026, continuing a distinction he has earned annually since 2023 for his dedication to exceptional cardiovascular care and clinical excellence.A board-certified cardiologist specializing in non-invasive cardiology, Dr. Pumill combines advanced diagnostic expertise with a compassionate, patient-centered approach to care. His specialties include echocardiography, cardiac CT, and vascular cardiology, allowing him to deliver highly personalized evaluations and treatment plans rooted in the latest evidence-based medicine.A Bergen County native, Dr. Pumill's path to medicine reflects both academic achievement and a deep commitment to serving patients at the highest level. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from The College of New Jersey with a degree in Biology before earning his medical degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He then completed his Internal Medicine residency at Duke University Medical Center, followed by advanced cardiology fellowship training at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he further developed his expertise in cardiovascular medicine.Dr. Pumill has continued to distinguish himself through both patient care and professional achievement. Holding an impressive six board certifications through the American Board of Internal Medicine, he remains deeply committed to staying at the forefront of advances in cardiology and preventative medicine.His dedication to lifelong learning is reflected through active involvement in leading medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the Society of Hospital Medicine, and the American College of Cardiology.In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Pumill is an accomplished researcher and published author whose work has appeared in respected journals including Circulation, the American Heart Journal, and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. His research contributions continue to help shape best practices and advance understanding within the field of cardiovascular medicine.Dr. Pumill has a particular passion for preventative cardiology and the cardiovascular health of pregnant individuals, bringing thoughtful, individualized care to patients across all stages of life. In recognition of his research efforts, he received a Faculty Resident Research Grant in 2018, underscoring his commitment to innovation and improved patient outcomes.Now recognized as an NJ Top Doc for the fourth consecutive year since 2023, Dr. Pumill continues to focus on prevention, early detection, and long-term heart health, helping patients navigate cardiovascular care with expertise, empathy, and a forward-thinking approach.To learn more about Dr. Christopher A. Pumill, please visitTo learn more about Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai, please visit .---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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Dr. Christopher A. Pumill Named an 'Up & Coming' NJ Top Doctor for the 4th Consecutive Year News Provided By USA Top Docs October 27, 2026, 16:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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