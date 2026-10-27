Unify Energy Solutions Named To The 22Nd Annual Aggie 100TM, Honored As A Fastest-Growing Company

Texas A&M University Honors Unify Energy Solutions Among the Nation's Fastest-Growing Aggie-Owned and -Led Companies

- Todd SearcyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unify Energy Solutions, LLC of Houston, TX is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 22nd annual Aggie 100 TM which honors the fastest-growing companies owned or led by former students of Texas A&M University. Unify Energy Solutions was recognized for having a compound annual growth rate of 30.7%. The Aggie 100 was founded and is hosted by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.Headquartered in Houston with additional offices in San Antonio, Beaumont, and Denver, Unify Energy Solutions is a leading provider of building automation and energy management systems, offering customized web-based monitoring and control solutions ranging from individual retail spaces to large-scale commercial applications. Driven by a commitment to integrity, transparency, and empowering its team to put clients first, the company's growth is deeply inspired by its strong Texas A&M roots."Being named to the Aggie 100 is an incredible honor that reflects the hard work, dedication, and shared vision of our entire team," said Todd Searcy '91, Owner and President of Unify Energy Solutions. "The values of integrity, teamwork, and service, which were deeply shaped by my time in the United States Marine Corps and at Texas A&M, form the foundation of how we operate and empower our people every single day. This recognition belongs to all of our team members, including our 16 Aggies, who bring that core spirit to life for our clients nationwide." – Todd SearcyThe 100 Aggie-owned or -led companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2023 to 2025 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Ford Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field on Oct. 2. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students and fellow entrepreneurs.“As Aggie 100 marks 22 years of celebrating Aggie Entrepreneurship, Texas A&M University also marks a significant milestone – 150 years of being a force for good,” Blake Petty '98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship said.“The Aggie 100 allows a brief look-back on the moments and people who've driven Aggie companies to great success. But entrepreneurship is always about looking ahead, seeing an opportunity where others see a challenge. It's about imagining what could be and then having the courage - and enough of that infamous Aggie Spirit - to make it happen.”“We know the next 150 years of this great university and, indeed, our communities, our state, our country and even the world, will be shaped by those who are willing to dream big, take action and be a force for good – individuals like the Aggies leading the companies honored on this year's Aggie 100.”A complete list of Aggie 100 companies, including past years, can be viewed at aggie100.About Unify Energy SolutionsHeadquartered in Houston with additional offices in San Antonio, Beaumont, and Denver, Unify Energy Solutions is a leading provider of building automation and energy management systems. The company delivers customized, web-based tools to monitor and control facilities of all sizes, ranging from individual retail locations to major commercial spaces. Core offerings include HVAC controls, lighting controls, access controls, system integration, and analytics. Guided by a commitment to integrity and client service, Unify provides solutions today for a greener tomorrow.For more information, visit .

Rebekah Kennedy

Unify Energy Solutions

+1 281-447-0777

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Unify Energy Solutions Named to the 22nd Annual Aggie 100TM, Honored as a Fastest-Growing Company News Provided By Unify Energy Solutions October 27, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.