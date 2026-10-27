Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning Spotlights Fireplace Repair For Las Vegas Homeowners Ahead Of Cooler Fall Nights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas, NV, October 2026 - As cooler fall nights approach, Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning is spotlighting its fireplace repair service for Las Vegas homeowners who want their fireplace working properly before they count on it for the season. Established in 1986, the company provides fireplace repair alongside its air duct cleaning services, with 24/7 service throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, and Paradise.A fireplace often sits unused through the long Las Vegas cooling season, and the first attempt to use it in the fall is frequently when a problem shows up. A fireplace that is hard to light, does not stay lit, or simply has not been checked since last winter is a reason to have it looked at before the coldest nights arrive, rather than discovering the problem on the evening a family planned to use it. Addressing a repair early in the season gives homeowners time to have the fireplace ready on their own schedule."People wait all year for that first fireplace night, and that is the worst moment to find out something is not working," said Ron Marino, owner of Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning. "If the fireplace gave you trouble last winter, or it is not lighting the way it should this fall, get it repaired now - before you need it - and then enjoy it all season with confidence."Many homeowners who schedule fireplace repair in the fall pair the visit with a full air duct cleaning before heating season. For that service, technicians remove every vent and register and clean them, then run brush-ended hoses with a HEPA vacuum through every duct, including the return, while a negative air machine draws the loosened dirt out of the system. The entire system is then sanitized - the removal of mold, mildew and bacteria that cause odors and aggravate allergies - using a non-toxic, pet friendly treatment. The company never uses scent or fragrance to cover up odors. Customers can also receive FREE before and after pictures upon request, so they can see the condition of their ducts before the work and the results after.Homeowners can also arrange chimney sweeping and furnace cleaning through the company as part of their fall preparation, along with dryer vent cleaning and evaporator coil cleaning. Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning is NADCA certified, a QUADCA member, and BBB A+ accredited. Homeowners can learn more about fireplace repair and the company's other services, and request service at any hour, at .About Vegas Valley Air Duct CleaningVegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning has served Las Vegas since 1986. The NADCA certified, BBB A+ accredited company provides residential and commercial air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, evaporator coil cleaning, chimney sweeping, furnace cleaning, fireplace repair, and commercial air duct cleaning, with 24/7 service throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, and Paradise.

Ron Marino

Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning

+1 702-480-2820

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Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning Spotlights Fireplace Repair for Las Vegas Homeowners Ahead of Cooler Fall Nights News Provided By Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning October 27, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment



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