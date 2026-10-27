Schroth Team at eXp Realty earns the #1 Longwood ranking by both sales volume and transaction sides in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schroth Team, led by Todd Schroth at eXp Realty, has been ranked the #1 real estate team in Longwood, Florida by both sales volume and transaction sides in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings.The recognition adds to a 26-year track record that includes more than 2,000 career transactions and approximately $600 million in sales, reinforcing Schroth Team's position as one of the most active real estate groups in the Longwood market.What Did RealTrends Recognize Schroth Team For?RealTrends Verified ranked Schroth Team #1 in Longwood by both transaction sides and sales volume based on verified 2025 production.The team completed 109 transaction sides representing $49.23 million in sales volume. It also ranked #22 in Florida by sides and #142 statewide by volume.“Being ranked first in Longwood in both sides and volume is meaningful because it reflects the work our entire team puts in for clients every day,” says Schroth.“The goal has always been to stay focused on the fundamentals, communicate clearly, and help people make strong real estate decisions.”Why Is Schroth Team a Leading Real Estate Team in Longwood, FL?Schroth Team combines high transaction volume with more than two decades of local real estate experience. Under Todd Schroth's leadership, the team has completed more than 2,000 career transactions representing approximately $600 million in sales.For sellers, that experience translates into practical guidance on pricing, preparation, marketing, and how a property is likely to compete against current inventory. Buyers receive clear advice on value, neighborhood differences, offer structure, and where current conditions may create negotiating opportunities.The team's recent RealTrends results also show that its production remains current. Completing 109 transactions in a single year gives Schroth Team regular exposure to the pricing shifts, inspection issues, appraisal challenges, and negotiation patterns shaping the Longwood market now.Experience Proof Points:- Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Longwood by sales volume in the 2026 RealTrends rankings- Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Longwood by transaction sides in the 2026 RealTrends rankings- $49.23 million in verified 2025 sales volume- More than 2,000 career real estate transactions- Approximately $600 million in career sales volume- 26 years of real estate experience- Backed by approximately 500 client reviewsWhat Do the Longwood Market Numbers Say Right Now?The Longwood real estate market is currently somewhat competitive, with a median sale price of approximately $350,000, down 12.3% year over year. Homes are taking a median of about 38 days to sell.Properties are closing for an average of 97.6% of asking price, while roughly 42.3% receive a price reduction. For sellers, accurate pricing matters from the start. Buyers have more room to negotiate, although well-positioned homes can still attract competition.Who Is Todd Schroth of Schroth Team at eXp Realty?Todd Schroth is the Team Lead of Schroth Team at eXp Realty, representing buyers and sellers throughout Longwood and surrounding Central Florida communities.With over 26 years in real estate, Schroth has helped build a high-volume practice centered on local market knowledge, clear communication, and consistent execution across changing market conditions.His team's 2026 RealTrends recognition reinforces that long-term track record with current, independently verified production. Backed by approximately 500 client reviews, Schroth Team is known for helping buyers and sellers understand their options and move through the transaction with a clear strategy.Media Contact:- Todd Schroth, Team Lead, eXp realty- Phone: 407-641-2808- Website:- Email:...- Address: 940 Centre Circle, Suite 1010, Altamonte Springs, FL, 32714

Todd Schroth

Todd Schroth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Schroth Team Ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Longwood, FL in 2026 RealTrends Rankings News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 27, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.