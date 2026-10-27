Mcobject And PX5 RTOS Expand Hard Real-Time Data Management For STM32 Microcontrollers

eXtremeDB/rt, PX5 RTOS and STMicroelectronics system

Expanded integration combines hard real-time DBMS scheduling with PX5 RTOS, transactional DB storage and broad support for STMicroelectronics' STM32 platforms.

- Bruno Fontes Montanari / Sr. Applications Manager, STMicroelectronicsFEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STMicroelectronics Partner Program members McObject, developer of eXtremeDB, and PX5 RTOS today announced expanded eXtremeDB/rt support for PX5 RTOS on STMicroelectronics' STM32 microcontrollers.The latest eXtremeDB/rt release expands the existing PX5 integration with new configurable hard real-time database scheduling policies, transactional storage for flash memory devices, and broad support for STM32 platforms. Together, PX5 and eXtremeDB/rt preserve real-time behavior from the operating system to database transactions and provide transactional persistent storage for embedded applications.Industrial control, automotive and robotics systems routinely manage telemetry, sensor readings, device state, configuration and event history under hard real-time constraints. The PX5 and eXtremeDB/rt combination addresses three areas:.Hard real-time scheduling from the RTOS into the database system. PX5 combines fast interrupt handling with a hard real-time operating environment; eXtremeDB/rt complements PX5 with configurable transaction scheduling policies matched to the RTOS and the application requirements. Together, eXtremeDB/rt and PX5 preserve real-time behavior when concurrent operations compete for database resources..Transactional database storage for flash memory. PX5's modular storage architecture includes conventional FTL and FAT file-system support; eXtremeDB/rt complements it with ACID transactional database storage. For direct access to raw flash memory, eXtremeDB/rt uses xFlash, McObject's Transactional Flash Translation Layer (TFTL), designed specifically for database transactions to reduce storage-stack overhead and write amplification. eXtremeDB/rt can also use xFile with PX5 storage management..Broad STM32 platform coverage. eXtremeDB/rt and PX5 RTOS run on a range of STM32 platforms, providing a consistent RTOS and database environment across the STM32 family.“A hard real-time database needs a solid hard real-time platform behind it,” said Steve Graves, CEO of McObject.“PX5 provides that foundation: fast interrupt handling, a solid real-time kernel and standard POSIX interfaces that make integration straightforward. eXtremeDB/rt preserves real-time behavior inside the database system.”“PX5 is modular by design, and this latest work with eXtremeDB/rt adds an important option for applications that need more than files,” said Bill Lamie, CEO of PX5.“For the PX5 community, it means real-time data management and transactional persistence all the way down to flash memory.”“The combination of PX5 RTOS and McObject's eXtremeDB/rt brings complementary real-time operating system and data management capabilities to the STM32 ecosystem. This collaboration gives STM32 developers access to an integrated solution for deterministic data management and reliable, persistent storage, helping them address demanding industrial, automotive and robotics applications,” said Bruno Fontes Montanari / Sr. Applications Manager, STMicroelectronics.AvailabilityeXtremeDB/rt support for PX5 RTOS on STM32 microcontrollers is available now for a wide range of STM32 development platforms and configurations. For evaluations, visit or .About McObjectFounded in 2001, McObject provides hard real-time and embedded database software. Millions of eXtremeDB instances are deployed by industry leaders worldwide across aerospace, defense, industrial automation, telecommunications and other embedded systems.About PX5 RTOSPX5 RTOS is an industrial-grade real-time operating system providing fast interrupt and thread scheduling and modular software components for embedded and real-time systems.About STMicroelectronicsSTMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program's certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visitMedia Contacts:McObject LLC | +1-425-888-8505 |...PX5 RTOS | +1-858-753-1715 |...

Shannon Levy

McObject LLC

+1 425-888-8505

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McObject and PX5 RTOS Expand Hard Real-Time Data Management for STM32 Microcontrollers News Provided By McObject LLC October 27, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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