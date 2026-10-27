Renewables Named Finalist In FEMA Startup Pitch Competition

Founder & CEO, Steve Heckeroth on his e2T electric two-wheel tractor

Renewables e2T is a modular, electric two-wheel tractor, working on farms today

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Santa Rosa maker of the e2T electric two-wheel tractor is one of five companies selected to pitch at the 2026 FEMA Annual Convention in New Orleans

- Steve HeckerothNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renewables, Inc., maker of the e2T electric two-wheel tractor, has been selected as one of five finalists in the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association (FEMA) Startup Pitch Competition. Founder and CEO Steve Heckeroth will present the e2T on Wednesday, October 28, at the 2026 FEMA Annual Convention at the New Orleans Marriott.For FEMAs AgTech Pitch Competition, each company has five minutes to pitch to a judging panel from across the farm equipment industry, followed by questions from the judges. Finalists compete for a $10,000 Grand Prize and a $1,000 People's Choice Award, decided by conference attendees.The e2T is a compact electric two-wheel tractor designed for farms under 100 acres. It supports standard walk-behind implements including tillers, mowers, and cultivation tools. The tractor is remote-controlled, quiet in operation, and compatible with solar charging. It starts at $7,900, with a refundable $100 reservation securing a place in the production queue. Its design was shaped by more than a year of testing on working California farms, and production units begin shipping in November."Most farms in this country are small, and very little equipment has been built for them," said Heckeroth. "The e2T came out of a year of working alongside farmers who told us exactly what they needed. We're glad to show it to the people who build farm equipment for a living."The FEMA Annual Convention runs October 27 to 29 at the New Orleans Marriott. Heckeroth will attend and is available for interviews. Convention attendees can cast their People's Choice vote following the finalist pitches.About Renewables, Inc.Renewables, Inc. is a Santa Rosa, California company building electric equipment for small and mid-sized farms. Its flagship product, the e2T electric two-wheel tractor, serves market farms, specialty growers, municipalities, and educational institutions. Learn more at renewables.

Erin Dyer

Renewables, Inc.

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Renewables Named Finalist in FEMA Startup Pitch Competition News Provided By Renewables Inc October 27, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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