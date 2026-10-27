Apsiyon Launches The Era Of Artificial Intelligence In Apartment And Residential Complex Management!

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Apsiyon, which has digitalized the apartment, residential complex and professional property management sector over the years and offers end-to-end technology solutions, introduced its AI assistant ADA to the industry at a launch event held at PORTAXE Istanbul on Saturday, October 24. At the event, Apsiyon's nine AI products were showcased through live demos.

“AI should be an assistant that takes on work, not just one that provides information”

Apsiyon Co-Founder and CEO Kudret Türk stated that ADA is positioned not merely as a tool that provides information, but as an assistant that plays an active role in management processes. He focused on how the use of AI can make the daily work of property managers and management teams easier. Emphasizing that Apsiyon has adopted a pioneering approach in AI, just as it has throughout the sector's digital transformation journey, Türk highlighted the company's efforts to develop unique, sector-specific AI technologies.

Ersin Kazanç, Apsiyon's Deputy General Manager responsible for Sales and Marketing, drew attention to the heavy operational workload created by resident requests, meetings, documents and reports. In his speech, he discussed the importance of AI for apartment and residential complex management and the technology's potential to transform processes across the sector.

Nine AI assistants set to transform the sector

Mert Güvençli, Lead of Apsiyon's AI and Data Team, who delivered the product presentation at the event, introduced ADA's solutions under the following headings during an interactive session in which he also answered participants' questions:

Call Center Assistant: Helps handle incoming phone calls and supports communication processes with residents.

Voice Call Assistant: Provides AI support in voice call processes.

Meeting Notes Assistant: Generates summaries and action items from meeting recordings and creates task follow-ups.

IRIS – Document Recognition: Supports the recognition of information in documents and its use in related processes.

Data Studio: Enables easy data analysis and supports reporting processes.

WhatsApp Assistant: Helps respond to messages received via WhatsApp and makes communication with residents easier.

Email Assistant: Provides AI support for email communication and correspondence.

Content Creation and Translation Assistant: Makes it easier to generate text and translate between different languages.

Image Generation Assistant: Supports the creation of visual content tailored to specific needs.

Aiming to save management teams time and make their lives easier

With these solutions, Apsiyon offers an integrated AI assistant approach that addresses the diverse operational needs of apartment and residential complex management. The aim is to simplify repetitive tasks, enable faster access to information and help management teams use their time more efficiently. By reducing the time managers and staff spend on routine operations, Apsiyon's approach helps them focus more on areas such as resident satisfaction, service quality and strategic decision-making.