OIC Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Meeting Held In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 27, a preparatory meeting of representatives of law enforcement agencies responsible for combating corruption from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Baku.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the event, organized by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is of great importance in terms of strengthening cooperation in the fight against corruption among OIC member states, expanding the exchange of best practices, and fostering collaboration among law enforcement agencies.

The event also aims to prepare for the 3rd High-Level Meeting of Heads of Law Enforcement Agencies on Combating Corruption of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which will take place on October 28 in Baku.

At the meeting, which began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, remarks were made by a representative of the State of Qatar (representing the party that chaired the previous preparatory meeting), Heydar Mammadov, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In connection with the discussion and coordination of the drafts and statements submitted by OIC member states to the Secretariat at the preparatory meeting, and their subsequent submission to the 3rd High-Level Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies of OIC Member States for adoption, the representative of the State of Qatar handed over a symbolic token of the chairmanship of the preparatory meeting to Heydar Mammadov, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his remarks, Heydar Mammadov emphasized the importance of combating corruption in terms of ensuring the rule of law, increasing transparency in public administration, and strengthening public trust. He noted that institutional reforms, the implementation of modern governance policies, and the improvement of anti-corruption mechanisms-carried out under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan-are key components of a consistent state policy.

The Deputy Prosecutor General also noted the need to expand international cooperation in this area, study best practices, and strengthen coordinated efforts among law enforcement agencies. He emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing ties with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and deepening cooperation within the framework of the organization.

In his remarks, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation emphasized the importance of strengthening solidarity and cooperation among member states, promoting common approaches to combating corruption, and developing institutional ties between relevant agencies. He noted that the international exchange of experience, the application of best practices, and the expansion of coordinated activities among states contribute to achieving effective results in this area.

At the meeting, representatives from various member states spoke on the topic, sharing their countries' experiences, existing approaches, and proposals for developing future cooperation.

Thus, the delegations of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Qatar, the Kyrgyz Republic, Libya, Lebanon, Sudan, Jordan, and other participating states expressed their gratitude for the excellent organization of the session and highly commended the work done on the draft resolutions scheduled for adoption at the ministerial meeting, reaffirming their commitment to cooperation in this area.

In addition, the extensive exchange of views and discussions held during the event were of great importance for improving methodologies for measuring corruption, promoting common approaches in this area, learning from each other's national experiences, and further strengthening international cooperation.

Following constructive discussions, the participating States reached a consensus on several issues concerning the draft resolutions.