Genaura Enters The U.S. Market, Introducing A New Approach To Skincare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK Skincare Brand Brings Levagen®+ Smart Face Serum and Skin Performance to U.S.

Austin, Texas, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genaura, a premium skincare brand that first launched in the UK, has announced its official entrance into the U.S. market with its Levagen®+ Smart Face Serum. Available to U.S. consumers for the first time, the serum will retail for $209 and introduces a science-led approach to skin performance, focused on supporting how skin responds, recovers, protects, and adapts in everyday life.

“Bringing Genaura to the U.S. feels like a natural next step because consumers are ready for a new approach to skincare,” says Maggie McNamara, Managing Director of Genaura.“We pay attention to recovery in fitness, sleep, nutrition, and the rest of the body, but skin is still often treated as something to correct at the surface. Instead of focusing only on appearance, we believe skincare should address performance, resilience, and long-term function. For Genaura, the goal is stronger skin, not younger.”

That philosophy traces back to Genaura's beginnings in the world of professional athletics. The Levagen®+ Smart Face Serum began with athletes who needed more support while playing in the sun for hours. While the brand's roots began with athletes, they found its benefits extend far beyond sports to the daily demands that can show up in the skin - from stress and disrupted sleep to environmental exposure and changing routines.

At the center of Genaura's formulation is Levagen®+, a clinically studied, bioavailable form of palmitoylethanolamide, or PEA. Levagen®+ supports the biological systems involved in cell signaling, barrier function, and skin recovery. Designed as a premium daily serum, the Levagen®+ Smart Face Serum promotes visible skin quality, resilience, and barrier health.

“There are so many ingredients we have seen again and again in skincare, and Levagen®+ brings something genuinely different to the market,” McNamara adds.“Genaura is the only serum in the world to contain Levagen®+, a clinically studied ingredient combined with LipiSperse® technology to improve dispersion and bioavailability. Seeing the impact our formulation has had on athletes and consumers in the UK, we knew we wanted to bring that experience to more people.”

The U.S. launch marks the first time American consumers can access the brand directly. The Levagen®+ Smart Face Serum is available now at Genaura.com for $209 USD, with a special Black Friday/Cyber Monday launch coming in November.

Follow Genaura on social media @genaura_skin to discover more about the brand, the science behind Levagen®+, and what's ahead for its U.S. debut.

About Genaura:

Originally launched in the UK, Genaura first began with athletes looking for better ways to support skin through sun, sweat, and stress. Now, the science-led skincare brand is entering the U.S. with a different approach: skin performance. Built around Levagen®+, Genaura focuses on supporting the biological systems that help skin respond, recover, protect, and adapt to the demands of everyday life over time. Because skin is where life shows up.

Media Inquiries:

Caylie Shelton, Director of PR & Social Media

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CONTACT: Caylie Shelton Genaura...