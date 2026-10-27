From The Studio To The Cell Block: Jonas Saeed Launches DEATH ROW Nicotine Pouches

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.r.e.a.m AB and online retailer The Snus Outlet today announced the launch of DEATH ROW, a new nicotine pouch brand created by Swedish songwriter Jonas Saeed, who has spent more than 25 years producing records for international artists. The brand arrives with a cast of characters, a darkly comic tone and a debut drop limited to 100 numbered boxes, available for pre-order at The Snus Outlet.

Background

Saeed has built his career in the international music business as a producer, songwriter and entrepreneur. Along the way he has worked with artists including Jennifer Lopez, will.i.am, Luis Fonsi, Ace of Base, Wisin & Yandel, Big Sean and Robin Thicke, and contributed to projects tied to Idol and The X Factor USA. Among his best-known credits is Follow the Leader, the global hit by Wisin & Yandel featuring Jennifer Lopez.

That career gave him a clear view of what makes a release stick. In his experience, listeners rarely attach themselves to a track alone. They connect with the artist behind it, the emotion it carries and the larger world that surrounds it, from album covers and music videos to the persona an artist presents in public. Saeed says that lesson shaped DEATH ROW.

Why pouches needed a sense of humor

When Saeed surveyed the pouch market, he saw a category that looked remarkably uniform: serious, clinical and hard to tell apart. Meanwhile, brands such as Liquid Death had shown that even something as ordinary as canned water could become a product people photograph, collect and talk about once music, comedy and entertainment entered the picture.

The contrast stuck with him. As Saeed put it,“Why isn't anyone having that kind of fun with pouches?”

DEATH ROW is his answer. Rather than positioning itself as another conventional pouch label, the brand is being developed as an entertainment-driven consumer property, built around original characters, dark comedy, comic-book storytelling and limited-edition drops.

Four inmates, one numbered casket

The brand's first release is the DEATH ROW Casket, a collectible box holding nine cans of nicotine pouches. Each of the 100 caskets is individually numbered. The Snus Outlet is currently taking pre-orders for the limited-edition DEATH ROW Casket at €100, with shipping scheduled for October 30, 2026.

The launch leans fully into its prison-themed storytelling. The pre-order page introduces four“inmates,” each paired with a flavor, and asks buyers to choose their“last wish.” The lineup includes Venom Cherry Cola, Crystal Mint, Terror Berry and Toxic Bubble Gum. All four are listed at 50 mg and labeled extra strong.

Future plans

The company has described potential projects in comics, animation and merchandise that would extend the characters' stories, along with possible collaborations with artists and creators. For now, these remain plans for the brand's future development. The immediate focus is the numbered casket and its October shipping date.

Made for experienced adult users

DEATH ROW is clear about who it is for. The company identifies experienced adult nicotine pouch users who already choose stronger products as its intended audience. Its products are intended exclusively for adults in markets where they are legally permitted, and its higher-strength variants are aimed specifically at experienced adult nicotine users.

About DEATH ROW

DEATH ROW is a Swedish nicotine pouch brand created by music producer and entrepreneur Jonas Saeed. The brand pairs nicotine pouches with original characters, dark humor, comic-book storytelling, collectibles and limited releases, and is being developed as an entertainment-driven consumer brand. DEATH ROW products are intended exclusively for adult nicotine consumers where legally permitted. Higher-strength variants are intended for experienced adult nicotine users.

Launch information

Pre-orders for the DEATH ROW Casket are open now. The release is limited to 100 individually numbered boxes, each containing nine cans, with shipping scheduled for October 30, 2026. Availability is subject to applicable age restrictions and local laws.

Nicotine notice

Nicotine is highly addictive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers are still studying the short- and long-term health effects of nicotine pouches. The agency advises that people who do not currently use tobacco products, including nicotine pouches, should not start. Youth, young adults and pregnant women should not use nicotine pouches.

Company name C.r.e.a.m AB

Postal address Riddraggatan 30, 114 57 Stockholm, Sweden

Telephone number +46790772232

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at