Global Sodium-Ion Batteries Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Forecast, 2026-2036 30% CAGR Creates A $24.13 Billion Opportunity In Grid Storage And Evs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sodium-ion Batteries Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global sodium-ion batteries market is entering a period of rapid commercial expansion, supported by large-scale energy storage deployments, passenger vehicle launches and continued investment in manufacturing capacity. Valued at USD 0.95 billion in 2025, the market is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2026 and USD 24.13 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 30.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report evaluates sodium-ion battery production capacity, shipments, pricing, investment, standards, policy and competitive positioning. It also examines cathode, anode and electrolyte technologies; performance and cost compared with LFP and other battery chemistries; raw material availability; lithium price sensitivity; and value chain development. Coverage extends across cells, modules, packs and energy storage systems, with analysis of layered oxide, polyanionic and Prussian blue analogue cathodes, as well as hard carbon and other anode materials.

Commercialization and Market Dynamics

Sodium-ion battery technology progressed from pilot projects to mass production between 2024 and 2026. CATL reports that its Naxtra cells deliver energy density of up to 175 Wh/kg, retain more than 90% capacity at minus 40 degrees Celsius and demonstrate strong safety performance. The company had invested close to CNY 10 billion in sodium-ion research and development by late 2025 and expects the chemistry to capture a substantial share of the existing battery market over time.

Passenger vehicles emerged as a commercial application in February 2026, when CATL and Changan introduced the Changan Nevo A06. The vehicle features a 45 kWh Naxtra battery pack, offers more than 400 km of range and is scheduled for delivery from mid-2026. CATL is also expected to supply sodium-ion batteries across Changan's AVATR, Deepal, Qiyuan and UNI brands.

Grid-scale storage currently accounts for the largest deployment volumes. Major developments include China Datang's 50 MW/100 MWh energy storage station in Hubei, which uses HiNa Battery cells, and CATL's April 2026 agreement to supply 60 GWh to HyperStrong over three years. Demand is being reinforced by lower raw material exposure, cobalt- and nickel-free designs, cold-weather performance and safety characteristics that align with utility and automotive requirements.

Market growth nevertheless faces several constraints. Sodium-ion batteries generally offer lower energy density than lithium-ion batteries, limiting near-term adoption in long-range vehicles and space-sensitive applications. Low-cost LFP batteries remain the primary competitive threat because of their established manufacturing scale, mature supply chains and higher energy density. Periods of lower lithium prices can also narrow sodium-ion's cost advantage. Additional barriers include immature hard carbon and cathode supply chains, financing risk, certification requirements and lengthy customer qualification cycles.

Growth Opportunities and Technology Trends

Significant opportunities are developing in gigawatt-scale production, cold-climate mobility, commercial vehicles and supply chain expansion outside China. In May 2026, CATL committed CNY 5 billion to add 40 GWh of sodium-ion cell capacity in Fujian. The company has also released a 45 kWh battery for light commercial vehicles and confirmed operation at temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius during winter testing in Inner Mongolia.

International activity is expanding. Reliance Industries completed its acquisition of Faradion in 2024 and plans to apply the company's technology at its Jamnagar gigafactory in India. In the U.S., Peak Energy secured Series A funding in July 2024 to support sodium-ion energy storage systems. Key industry trends include dual-chemistry vehicle strategies, greater participation by storage integrators and continued improvements in energy density.

Segment Outlook

Layered oxide cathodes are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by their energy density and use in automotive and storage cells. Polyanionic cathodes are projected to record the highest CAGR because their cycle life and structural stability are well suited to grid-scale energy storage.

Hard carbon is expected to remain the dominant anode material, linking demand directly to rising sodium-ion cell output. However, consistent and cost-effective hard carbon production at gigawatt scale remains an important industry challenge. By cell format, prismatic cells are forecast to lead in 2026 due to their use in energy storage systems and vehicle battery packs. Cylindrical cells are projected to grow rapidly, supported by light electric vehicles and power tools.

Energy storage systems are expected to represent the largest offering segment in 2026, while modules & packs are forecast to post the fastest growth as automotive adoption accelerates. Grid-scale storage is expected to remain the leading application, reflecting strong demand for safe, durable and cost-effective systems. Electric vehicles are projected to achieve the highest application CAGR following the start of mass-produced sodium-ion passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles also offer promising potential, particularly for urban fleets operating in cold climates.

Utilities & independent power producers are expected to remain the largest end-user group in 2026. Automotive OEMs are projected to grow at the highest CAGR as manufacturers introduce sodium-ion batteries in entry-level, commercial and cold-climate vehicles. Telecom & data center operators represent another potential market for backup power applications requiring strong temperature tolerance and safety performance.

Regional and Competitive Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period. China hosts most existing and planned production capacity, along with the largest sodium-ion storage projects, major supply agreements and the first mass-produced passenger vehicle using the chemistry. India is emerging as another manufacturing hub through Reliance Industries' planned deployment of Faradion technology.

Europe is expected to gain market share through activity led by companies such as Tiamat Energy in France and Altris in Sweden, combined with customer interest in supply chain diversification. North America remains a smaller market but offers opportunities in stationary storage. The closure of Natron Energy in September 2025, after the company was unable to secure additional funding, highlighted the financing and scale-up risks facing emerging producers.

Competition centers on energy density, cycle life, low-temperature performance, safety, cost per kWh, manufacturing scale and customer partnerships. Major participants are expanding capacity, signing multi-year supply agreements, securing cathode and hard carbon resources and pursuing acquisitions and strategic alliances.

Companies profiled in the report include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), BYD Company Limited, HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd., EVE Energy Co., Ltd., Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongna Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited through Faradion, KPIT Technologies Limited, Peak Energy, Tiamat Energy, Altris AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd. and Stora Enso Oyj.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global sodium-ion batteries market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses performance, safety and cost competitiveness against LFP and other battery chemistries.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by technology, cell format, offering, application, end user and region.

Tracks manufacturing capacity, investment pipelines and cathode, hard carbon and electrolyte supply.

Evaluates lithium price sensitivity, policy developments, standards and commercialization barriers.

Benchmarks leading battery manufacturers, material suppliers, storage integrators and technology developers. Supports investment, sourcing, capacity planning and partnership decisions across the sodium-ion battery value chain.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Shipments x Price)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Commercialization of Sodium-ion Batteries in Passenger Vehicles

4.2.1.2. Large-Scale Orders for Grid Energy Storage

4.2.1.3. Raw Material Cost and Supply Security Advantages

4.2.1.4. Superior Cold-Weather and Safety Performance

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lower Energy Density than Lithium-ion Batteries

4.2.2.2. Commercialization and Financing Risks for Emerging Producers

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Gigawatt-Scale Capacity Expansion

4.2.3.2. Adoption in Cold-Climate and Commercial Vehicle Applications

4.2.3.3. Localization of Sodium-ion Supply Chains Outside China

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Competition from Low-Cost LFP Batteries

4.2.4.2. Immature Material Supply Chains

4.2.4.3. Standards, Certification, and Customer Qualification

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Emergence of Dual-Chemistry Battery Strategies

4.3.2. Adoption of Sodium-ion by Energy Storage Integrators

4.3.3. Continued Improvement in Energy Density

4.4. Sodium-ion Production Capacity and Shipment Analysis

4.4.1. Global Production Capacity by Company and Country

4.4.2. Shipments by Application, 2024-2036

4.4.3. Capacity Expansion Pipeline

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Layered Oxide Cathodes

4.5.2. Polyanionic Cathodes

4.5.3. Prussian Blue Analogue Cathodes

4.5.4. Hard Carbon and Alternative Anodes

4.5.5. Electrolytes and Separators

4.5.6. Cell-to-Pack and Hybrid Sodium-Lithium Packs

4.6. Comparative Analysis: Sodium-ion vs. LFP and Other Chemistries

4.6.1. Energy Density and Performance

4.6.2. Low-Temperature Performance

4.6.3. Safety

4.6.4. Cost per kWh

4.7. Raw Material and Supply Chain Analysis

4.7.1. Sodium Carbonate and Precursor Supply

4.7.2. Hard Carbon Supply

4.7.3. Lithium Price Sensitivity Analysis

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Pricing Analysis

4.10. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.10.1. Safety Standards and Certification

4.10.2. National Battery and Energy Storage Policies

4.10.3. Transport Regulations

4.11. Investment & Funding Landscape

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Sodium-ion Batteries Market, by Cathode Chemistry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Layered Oxide

5.3. Polyanionic

5.4. Prussian Blue Analogues

6. Sodium-ion Batteries Market, by Anode Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hard Carbon

6.3. Soft Carbon & Others

7. Sodium-ion Batteries Market, by Cell Format

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Prismatic

7.3. Cylindrical

7.4. Pouch

8. Sodium-ion Batteries Market, by Offering

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cells

8.3. Modules & Packs

8.4. Energy Storage Systems

9. Sodium-ion Batteries Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Grid-Scale Energy Storage

9.3. Commercial & Residential Energy Storage

9.4. Electric Vehicles

9.5. Light Electric Vehicles

9.5.1. Two-Wheelers

9.5.2. Three-Wheelers & Micro-Cars

9.6. Commercial Vehicles

9.7. Backup Power (Telecom & Data Centers)

9.8. Starter & Auxiliary Batteries

9.9. Industrial Equipment

10. Sodium-ion Batteries Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Utilities & Independent Power Producers

10.3. Automotive OEMs

10.4. Commercial & Industrial

10.5. Telecom & Data Center Operators

10.6. Residential

11. Sodium-ion Batteries Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.2.1. China

11.2.2. India

11.2.3. Japan

11.2.4. South Korea

11.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. France

11.3.3. U.K.

11.3.4. Sweden

11.3.5. Rest of Europe

11.4. North America

11.4.1. U.S.

11.4.2. Canada

11.5. Rest of the World

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

13.1. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

13.2. BYD Company Limited

13.3. HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd.

13.4. EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

13.5. Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd.

13.6. Jiangsu Zhongna Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

13.7. Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.

13.8. Reliance Industries Limited (Faradion)

13.9. KPIT Technologies Limited

13.10. Peak Energy

13.11. Tiamat Energy

13.12. Altris AB

13.13. Kuraray Co., Ltd.

13.14. Stora Enso Oyj

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [196]

List of Figures [49]

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