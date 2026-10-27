Paradise Valley Christian Preparatory Deploys Zeroeyes AI Gun Detection Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix-Area Private Christian School Enhances Campus Safety with Proactive AI Solution to Help Protect Students, Staff, and Visitors Against Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Paradise Valley Christian Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona, to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Founded in 1974, Paradise Valley Christian Preparatory is a private Christian school serving approximately 450 students from infancy through 12th grade, including an early learning program for children as young as three months old. The campus includes six buildings and employs approximately 60 staff members. The school implemented ZeroEyes as part of a layered security strategy designed to enhance situational awareness while maintaining a safe, welcoming environment where students can thrive academically and spiritually.

"As the director of safety and security, I can only physically be in one place at one time," said Adam Harness, Director of Safety and Security at Paradise Valley Christian Preparatory and a former Phoenix Police officer . "ZeroEyes allows me to essentially be everywhere our cameras are. It's continuously monitoring for someone with a weapon, giving me the ability to be directed to a threat immediately so I can respond appropriately. It gives us a significant advantage in how we utilize our existing camera system and helps us be proactive instead of reactive."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, gun type, and last known location - are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

The deployment complements Paradise Valley Christian Preparatory's comprehensive approach to campus safety, which combines advanced security technology, emergency preparedness, and strong partnerships with local public safety agencies. Together, these efforts help provide a safe and welcoming environment for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

"Paradise Valley Christian Preparatory has built a comprehensive security strategy centered on preparation, partnership, and proactive response," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By combining advanced technology with experienced leadership and strong relationships with local law enforcement, PVCP is demonstrating its commitment to creating a secure environment where students, faculty, and families can focus on education with greater peace of mind."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

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