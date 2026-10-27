Global Military Batteries Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach US$12.28 Billion At 9.6% CAGR As Drones And Supply Chain Reshoring Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Batteries Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global military batteries market was valued at USD 4.42 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 4.91 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 12.28 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being supported by rising demand for reliable, high-energy-density power across drones, soldier-portable systems, military vehicles, munitions, aircraft, naval platforms, space systems, and base infrastructure.

The report evaluates defense battery cells, packs and modules, battery management systems, chargers, and power management equipment. It examines rechargeable lithium-ion, primary lithium, lead-acid, nickel-based, thermal, reserve, and emerging battery chemistries. The analysis also addresses critical materials, cell manufacturing capacity, military qualification requirements, procurement restrictions, export controls, pricing, investment, competition, and supply chain risk.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

The rapid deployment of uncrewed aerial, ground, and undersea systems is a major driver of military battery demand. Small drones, interceptor systems, loitering munitions, and autonomous underwater platforms require lightweight batteries with high energy density. The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the scale of battery consumption in high-intensity operations, with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence reporting that interceptor drones destroyed more than 33,000 hostile drones in March 2026.

Digitized ground forces are also increasing demand for conformal wearable batteries, standardized rechargeable packs, and centralized power management. Tactical radios, night vision equipment, thermal devices, displays, computers, and sensors require continuous power while minimizing the weight carried by personnel. Additional growth is coming from vehicle silent watch systems, hybrid-electric propulsion, electronic warfare equipment, advanced sensors, and directed energy platforms.

Missile, air defense interceptor, guided munition, and artillery production is strengthening demand for thermal and reserve batteries capable of providing dependable power after extended storage. Naval modernization is creating further opportunities, particularly as lithium-ion systems are adopted in conventional submarines and uncrewed undersea vehicles to improve endurance and operational performance.

Supply chain exposure remains a significant constraint. Under Section 154 of the FY2024 U.S. defense authorization law (NDAA), the Department of Defense may not use its funds from 1 October 2027 to procure batteries from CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, Gotion High-tech, Envision Energy, Hithium Energy Storage Technology, or successor companies. China also placed high-performance lithium-ion batteries, cathode materials, artificial graphite anodes, and production equipment under export control in October 2025 before suspending the measure until 10 November 2026.

These policies are accelerating efforts to qualify alternative suppliers and establish cell and pack capacity in the U.S., Europe, and allied countries. However, military testing for temperature extremes, shock, vibration, safety, transportation, and shelf life can increase costs and extend procurement timelines. Thermal runaway risk aboard ships, submarines, aircraft, and vehicles also remains a critical engineering concern.

Military Battery Market Segmentation

By chemistry, lithium-ion batteries are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to their use in soldier equipment, uncrewed systems, vehicles, and naval platforms. The segment includes NMC/NCA, LFP, and LTO technologies. Emerging solid-state, silicon-anode, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries are forecast to record the highest growth as defense customers seek greater energy per kilogram and more diversified supply chains. Primary lithium chemistries will remain important for applications requiring long storage life and reliable operation under demanding environmental conditions.

Rechargeable batteries are expected to lead by type and achieve the highest CAGR through 2036. Armed forces are replacing single-use products where practical to reduce lifecycle costs, waste, and logistics requirements. Reserve & thermal batteries will benefit from expanding missile and munition production, while non-rechargeable batteries will retain demand in specialized long-life applications.

Soldier-portable & dismounted systems are expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026, reflecting extensive military use of communications, computing, surveillance, and optronics equipment. Uncrewed systems are projected to grow at the fastest rate as NATO and Asia-Pacific forces increase procurement of aerial, ground, and undersea platforms.

Battery packs & modules are forecast to account for the largest component share because military suppliers integrate cells into ruggedized, application-specific systems. Battery management systems are expected to post the highest CAGR as larger lithium-ion installations require advanced monitoring, protection, thermal control, and safety capabilities.

By end user, the army is expected to lead the market in 2026 through its demand for soldier power, vehicle batteries, and uncrewed systems. The navy is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by conventional submarine programs, uncrewed undersea vehicles, and the electrification of surface ships.

Regional Military Batteries Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Growth is supported by U.S. defense spending, soldier power programs, drone procurement, established military battery suppliers, and investment in domestic and allied manufacturing. Procurement restrictions affecting named Chinese producers are likely to accelerate the development of compliant cell, pack, and material supply chains.

Europe is forecast to record the highest regional CAGR during the forecast period. Higher defense budgets, expanding drone production, munitions stockpile replenishment, submarine procurement, and policies designed to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers are contributing to market expansion. The regional assessment includes the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, and the Nordic countries.

Asia-Pacific represents a significant market, supported by established battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea, lithium-ion submarine programs, and rising defense expenditure in Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Israel and the Gulf states are key sources of demand in the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunities

The military batteries market remains fragmented, with defense battery specialists, industrial battery manufacturers, allied commercial cell producers, and high-energy-density technology startups competing for contracts. Competitive priorities include military qualification, safety, energy density, documented cell origin, manufacturing capacity, reliability, and price.

Companies are responding by approving non-Chinese cell sources, expanding vertical integration, increasing regional manufacturing capacity, and developing batteries for wearable soldier systems and drones. Acquisitions, supplier partnerships, and government-backed investments are helping establish more resilient defense battery supply chains. Ultralife reported a record backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2026, including orders for conformal wearable batteries and manpack radio batteries for a NATO partner.

Companies profiled include EnerSys, Saft Groupe SAS, EaglePicher Technologies, LLC, Ultralife Corporation, Bren-Tronics, Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd., Denchi Power Ltd, Lincad Ltd, Amprius Technologies, Inc., Exide Technologies, HBL Engineering Limited, and Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

The report provides market forecasts through 2036, competitive benchmarking, company profiles, market share analysis, and assessments of technologies, applications, end users, and regions. It supports product development, sourcing, partnership, procurement, and investment decisions by identifying opportunities in high-energy-density cells, conformal wearable batteries, submarine power systems, uncrewed platforms, microgrids, and resilient base energy storage.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Mass Adoption of Uncrewed Systems

4.2.1.2. Growing Power Demands of the Digitized Soldier

4.2.1.3. Electrification of Military Vehicles and Platforms

4.2.1.4. Rising Munitions Production

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Dependence on Chinese Battery Materials and Cells

4.2.2.2. Stringent Qualification and Safety Requirements

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. High-Energy-Density Cell Technologies

4.2.3.2. Lithium-Ion Batteries for Submarines and Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles

4.2.3.3. Military Microgrids and Energy Storage

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Thermal Runaway and Battery Safety Risks

4.2.4.2. Building Non-Chinese Supply Chains at Defense Scale

4.2.4.3. Logistics and Lifecycle Management

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Supply Chain Restrictions on Adversary-Sourced Batteries

4.3.2. Standardization of Conformal and Wearable Batteries

4.3.3. Shift from Primary to Rechargeable Batteries

4.4. Technology Landscape

4.4.1. Lithium-Ion Chemistries (NMC, NCA, LFP, LTO)

4.4.2. Primary Lithium Chemistries

4.4.3. Thermal and Reserve Battery Technologies

4.4.4. Silicon-Anode and Lithium-Metal Cells

4.4.5. Solid-State Batteries

4.4.6. Sodium-Ion and Alternative Chemistries

4.4.7. Battery Management Systems and Safety Technologies

4.5. Military Batteries Ecosystem

4.5.1. Raw Material and Processing Suppliers

4.5.2. Cell Manufacturers

4.5.3. Defense Battery Pack Manufacturers

4.5.4. Battery Management System Developers

4.5.5. Platform Integrators

4.5.6. Armed Forces and Defense Logistics Agencies

4.6. Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

4.6.1. Critical Materials Supply (Lithium, Graphite, Nickel, Cobalt)

4.6.2. Cell Manufacturing Capacity by Country

4.6.3. Supply Chain Risk Assessment

4.7. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.7.1. U.S. NDAA Battery Procurement Restrictions

4.7.2. China's Battery and Materials Export Controls

4.7.3. Military Battery Standards and Qualification

4.7.4. Battery Transportation and Safety Regulations

4.7.5. Government Battery Supply Chain Initiatives

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9. Pricing Analysis

4.9.1. Pricing by Chemistry

4.9.2. Pricing by Application

4.10. Investment & Funding Landscape

5. Military Batteries Market, by Chemistry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lithium-Ion

5.2.1. NMC/NCA

5.2.2. LFP

5.2.3. LTO

5.3. Lithium Primary

5.3.1. Lithium Sulfur Dioxide (Li-SO2)

5.3.2. Lithium Manganese Dioxide (Li-MnO2)

5.3.3. Lithium Thionyl Chloride (Li-SOCl2)

5.3.4. Lithium Carbon Monofluoride (Li-CFx)

5.4. Lead-Acid

5.5. Nickel-Based

5.6. Thermal

5.7. Emerging Chemistries

5.7.1. Solid-State

5.7.2. Silicon-Anode

5.7.3. Lithium-Sulfur

5.7.4. Sodium-Ion

6. Military Batteries Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Rechargeable

6.3. Non-Rechargeable

6.4. Reserve & Thermal

7. Military Batteries Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Soldier-Portable & Dismounted Systems

7.2.1. Tactical Radios

7.2.2. Night Vision & Optronics

7.2.3. Conformal Wearable Power

7.3. Ground Vehicles

7.3.1. Starting, Lighting & Ignition

7.3.2. Silent Watch

7.3.3. Hybrid-Electric Propulsion

7.4. Uncrewed Systems

7.4.1. Uncrewed Aerial Systems

7.4.2. Uncrewed Ground Vehicles

7.4.3. Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles

7.5. Munitions & Missiles

7.6. Aircraft

7.7. Naval Platforms

7.7.1. Submarines

7.7.2. Surface Ships

7.8. Space Systems

7.9. Base & Field Power

8. Military Batteries Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cells

8.3. Battery Packs & Modules

8.4. Battery Management Systems

8.5. Chargers & Power Management

9. Military Batteries Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Army

9.3. Navy

9.4. Air Force

9.5. Marine Corps

9.6. Special Operations Forces

9.7. Space Force

10. Military Batteries Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Poland

10.3.6. Ukraine

10.3.7. Nordic Countries

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Japan

10.4.2. South Korea

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Australia

10.4.5. Taiwan

10.4.6. China

10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Israel

10.5.2. Saudi Arabia

10.5.3. UAE

10.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Brazil

10.6.2. Rest of Latin America

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. EnerSys

12.2. Saft Groupe SAS

12.3. EaglePicher Technologies, LLC

12.4. Ultralife Corporation

12.5. Bren-Tronics, Inc.

12.6. GS Yuasa Corporation

12.7. Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd.

12.8. Denchi Power Ltd

12.9. Lincad Ltd

12.10. Amprius Technologies, Inc.

12.11. Exide Technologies

12.12. HBL Engineering Limited

12.13. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [448]



List of Figures [46]

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