NFM Lending Named A 2026 Top Employer For Women By Mortgage Women Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders are celebrating the company's recognition as one of Mortgage Women Magazine's 2026 Top Employers for Women. NFM is among 10 companies recognized.

Linthicum Heights, MD, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders are celebrating the company's recognition as one of Mortgage Women Magazine's 2026 Top Employers for Women. NFM is among 10 companies recognized for creating workplaces where women can grow, lead, and help shape the future of the mortgage industry.

The publication's NFM profile highlights women's contributions throughout the organization. Women make up 57% of NFM's workforce and about 40% of its salesforce, with eight women on the executive team. The profile also highlights President LaTasha Waddy's leadership and NFM's emphasis on coaching, internal advancement, and recognition.

“This recognition belongs to the women whose expertise, leadership, and commitment help move our organization forward every day,” said LaTasha Waddy, President of NFM Lending.“We want women to see a future here-not only in the roles they hold today, but in the opportunities ahead. That means making room for their ideas, supporting their development, and recognizing the impact they make across our Family of Lenders.”

In 2026, NFM introduced its first Ladies in Lending event during the company's national sales rally. Designed as an ongoing platform for connection, mentorship, and recognition, the initiative builds on NFM's leader-driven approach to talent development. The publication also highlights flexible work arrangements where business needs allow, accommodations for nursing mothers, and equitable access to career development.

Across the NFM Family of Lenders, this recognition is both a reason to celebrate and a reminder to keep building a workplace where people can contribute, develop their talents, and pursue meaningful careers.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

Vice President of Communication

NFM Lending

Email: ...

Attachment

Top Employers for Women 2026