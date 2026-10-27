Global Space Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 USD 14.6 Billion Market By 2036 As LEO Constellations, In-Orbit Services, And Lunar Logistics Fuel 13.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reusable launch systems cut costs, while OTVs, in-orbit servicing, refueling and debris removal unlock recurring revenue and extend satellite life

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Space Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space logistics market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2026 to USD 14.6 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 13.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period, according to the report. Market expansion is being driven by the rapid deployment of satellite constellations, rising demand for in-orbit mobility and servicing, and sustained investment in cislunar and lunar exploration programs.

The commercial space economy is transitioning from a launch-focused model toward an integrated orbital supply chain. Demand is increasing for last-mile delivery, satellite relocation, refueling, in-orbit servicing and maintenance, active debris removal, and space infrastructure logistics. Reusable launch systems have reduced deployment costs and supported higher launch volumes, while advances in autonomous navigation, robotic servicing, and docking technologies are enabling more complex operations in orbit.

Government and private investment in lunar exploration, commercial space stations, orbital infrastructure, and deep space missions is also creating new opportunities. NASA's Artemis program, planned commercial station development, and growing interest in lunar logistics are expected to support cargo transportation, resupply services, infrastructure deployment, and long-duration mission requirements.

Space Logistics Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by service type, orbit type, application, end user, vehicle type, operation type, and geography. Service categories include launch logistics services, in-orbit transportation services, refueling services, in-orbit servicing and maintenance, active debris removal (ADR), and space infrastructure logistics.



Service type: Launch logistics services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 due to the expanding volume of satellite deployments and associated requirements for payload integration and mission coordination. Space infrastructure logistics is projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by space station resupply, lunar cargo delivery, and deep space missions.

Orbit type: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is expected to lead the market in 2026, driven by broadband, communications, and earth observation constellations. Cislunar and deep space logistics is forecast to grow at the fastest rate as lunar exploration and research missions require specialized transportation and supply networks.

Application: Commercial applications are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 as private satellite services and constellation deployments expand. Military & defense applications are projected to register the highest CAGR, reflecting investments in rapid launch, satellite relocation, resilient space architecture, and threat mitigation.

Vehicle type: Launch vehicles are forecast to retain the largest market share in 2026. Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs) are expected to experience the fastest growth as demand rises for precise payload deployment, orbit raising, and satellite repositioning. Operation type: The analysis covers autonomous operations, semi-autonomous operations, and teleoperated systems, with automation expected to become increasingly important for docking, servicing, transportation, and debris removal missions.

End users covered by the report include commercial satellite operators, defense organizations, space agencies, and private space companies. Applications span satellite constellation deployment, fleet management, broadband services, earth observation, scientific research, space station logistics, national programs, lunar base logistics, space manufacturing support, space tourism, and asteroid mining.

Regional Space Logistics Market Outlook

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global space logistics market in 2026. Growth is supported by substantial funding from NASA and the U.S. Space Force, a mature commercial space ecosystem, and continued innovation in reusable launch systems and in-orbit servicing. Major participants based in the region include SpaceX, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rocket Lab USA, Inc., Momentus Inc., Atomos Space, and Launcher Inc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest regional growth through 2036. China's national space initiatives, India's cost-effective launch capabilities, Japan's active debris removal programs, and the expansion of private satellite operators are strengthening regional demand. Astroscale Holdings Inc. and emerging commercial companies in China and India are contributing to the development of the regional space logistics ecosystem.

Europe is expected to maintain a significant market position, supported by European Space Agency (ESA) programs and policies focused on sustainable space operations and debris mitigation. France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and other European markets continue to advance satellite manufacturing, orbital transportation, and servicing capabilities. Key European companies include Airbus SE, D-Orbit S.p.A., ClearSpace SA, and Exolaunch GmbH.

Competitive Landscape and Report Coverage

The global space logistics market remains highly competitive as established aerospace companies and emerging technology providers pursue partnerships, service expansion, and mission development. The report assesses company offerings, strategic developments, historical market performance, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and country-level opportunities.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also examines market opportunities across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), and cislunar and deep space operations, providing insight into the technologies, services, vehicles, and applications expected to shape the space logistics market through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1.1 Growth of Satellite Constellations (LEO Mega-Constellations)

4.1.1.2 Increasing Demand for In-Orbit Mobility and Servicing

4.1.1.3 Expansion of Commercial Space Economy

4.1.1.4 Rising Investments in Deep Space Exploration

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.2.1 High Mission Costs and Capital Intensity

4.1.2.2 Limited Infrastructure in Space

4.1.2.3 Regulatory and Coordination Challenges

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.3.1 Development of Space Tugs and Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs)

4.1.3.2 Growth in Space Stations and Lunar Logistics

4.1.3.3 Expansion of In-Orbit Refueling Infrastructure

4.1.3.4 Commercialization of Space Transportation Services

4.1.4 Challenges

4.1.4.1 Space Debris and Traffic Management

4.1.4.2 Autonomous Operations and Navigation Risks

4.2 Technology Landscape

4.2.1 Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs)

4.2.2 Space Tugs and Propulsion Systems

4.2.3 Autonomous Navigation and Docking Systems

4.2.4 AI-Based Mission Planning

4.2.5 Refueling and Fluid Transfer Technologies

4.3 Space Logistics Architecture

4.3.1 Launch and Transportation Systems

4.3.2 Orbital Transfer and Mobility Systems

4.3.3 In-Orbit Infrastructure (Stations, Depots)

4.3.4 Servicing and Refueling Systems

4.3.5 Ground Control and Communication Systems

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Launch Service Providers

4.4.2 Spacecraft and Vehicle Manufacturers

4.4.3 Logistics Service Providers

4.4.4 Satellite Operators and Space Agencies

4.4.5 End Users (Commercial, Defense, Research)

4.5 Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.5.1 Space Traffic Management Policies

4.5.2 Orbital Debris Mitigation Regulations

4.5.3 Licensing and International Space Law

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Investment and Industry Trends

4.7.1 Investments in Space Infrastructure

4.7.2 Growth of Commercial Space Startups

4.7.3 Strategic Partnerships and Alliances

4.8 Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.8.1 Cost per Launch and Transfer Mission

4.8.2 Logistics Cost vs Satellite Deployment Cost

4.8.3 Cost Optimization through Reusability

5. Space Logistics Market, by Service Type

5.1 Launch Logistics Services

5.1.1 Payload Integration and Launch Preparation

5.1.2 Launch Scheduling and Mission Coordination

5.2 In-Orbit Transportation Services

5.2.1 Orbital Transfer Services

5.2.2 Satellite Relocation Services

5.2.3 Orbit Raising and Adjustment

5.3 Refueling Services

5.4 In-Orbit Servicing and Maintenance

5.5 Active Debris Removal (ADR)

5.6 Space Infrastructure Logistics

5.6.1 Space Station Resupply

5.6.2 Lunar Logistics and Cargo Delivery

5.6.3 Deep Space Logistics

6. Space Logistics Market, by Orbit Type

6.1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

6.2 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

6.3 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

6.4 Cislunar and Deep Space

7. Space Logistics Market, by Application

7.1 Commercial Applications

7.1.1 Satellite Constellation Deployment

7.1.2 Satellite Fleet Management

7.1.3 Broadband and Communication Services

7.1.4 Earth Observation Missions

7.2 Military & Defense Applications

7.2.1 Strategic Satellite Positioning

7.2.2 Space-Based ISR Support

7.2.3 Resilient Space Architecture Deployment

7.2.4 Anti-Satellite Threat Mitigation

7.3 Government & Civil Applications

7.3.1 Space Exploration Missions

7.3.2 Scientific Research Missions

7.3.3 Space Station Logistics

7.3.4 National Space Programs

7.4 Emerging Applications

7.4.1 Lunar Base Logistics

7.4.2 Space Manufacturing Support

7.4.3 Space Tourism Logistics

7.4.4 Asteroid Mining Support

8. Space Logistics Market, by End User

8.1 Commercial Satellite Operators

8.2 Defense Organizations

8.3 Space Agencies

8.4 Private Space Companies

9. Space Logistics Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1 Launch Vehicles

9.2 Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs)

9.3 Space Tugs

9.4 Refueling Vehicles

9.5 Servicing Spacecraft

10. Space Logistics Market, by Operation Type

10.1 Autonomous Operations

10.2 Semi-Autonomous Operations

10.3 Teleoperated Systems

11. Space Logistics Market, by Mission Type

11.1 Deployment Missions

11.2 Transfer and Relocation Missions

11.3 Refueling Missions

11.4 Servicing Missions

11.5 Debris Removal Missions

12. Space Logistics Market, by Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 U.S.

12.1.2 Canada

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Germany

12.2.2 U.K.

12.2.3 France

12.2.4 Italy

12.2.5 Spain

12.2.6 Netherlands

12.2.7 Luxembourg

12.2.8 Belgium

12.2.9 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 India

12.3.3 Japan

12.3.4 South Korea

12.3.5 Australia

12.3.6 Singapore

12.3.7 Indonesia

12.3.8 Thailand

12.3.9 Vietnam

12.3.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.3 Argentina

12.4.4 Chile

12.4.5 Colombia

12.4.6 Rest of Latin America

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 UAE

12.5.2 Saudi Arabia

12.5.3 Israel

12.5.4 South Africa

12.5.5 Turkey

12.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Growth Strategies

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.4 Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1 Industry Leaders

13.4.2 Market Differentiators

13.4.3 Vanguards

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

14. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

14.1 SpaceX

14.2 Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

14.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.4 Airbus SE

14.5 Astroscale Holdings Inc.

14.6 Maxar Technologies Inc.

14.7 Thales Alenia Space

14.8 Orbit Fab, Inc.

14.9 D-Orbit S.p.A.

14.10 Momentus Inc.

14.11 Redwire Corporation

14.12 Firefly Aerospace Inc.

14.13 Blue Origin LLC

14.14 Sierra Space Corporation

14.15 Relativity Space, Inc.

15. Appendix

15.1 Additional Customization

15.2 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

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