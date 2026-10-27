UK Health Tech Pioneer Patients Know Best Launches Global Expansion At HLTH Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cambridge, UK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients Know Best (PKB), the UK patient-controlled health record platform, will exhibit at HLTH Las Vegas (15–18 November, The Venetian Expo) as part of the UK Government pavilion hosted by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST). The event marks the launch of PKB's next major growth phase outside the UK, accelerating its global footprint and engaging strategic partners to scale for its almost 9 million users.







Patients Know Best will exhibit on the UK pavilion at HLTH Las Vegas, 15–18 November 2026, Venetian Expo.

PKB was founded as a social enterprise in 2008 to give people direct access to their health data, and help them understand it, so they can manage their own care. It brings data from public and private health providers, medical devices, wearables and the patient's own entries into one record the patient controls. PKB is built into national services, including the NHS App in England and the NHS Wales App, so people can reach their record there or directly in PKB.

Patients decide who sees their record and can share it securely with any clinician, carer or organisation, wherever they are. PKB builds on this with an open platform that lets people connect the digital services they choose, from self-management and lifestyle apps to AI tools and clinical trial matching.

Over the last quarter, PKB has accelerated the expansion of its open platform by integrating a new wave of partners to support patient self-management. Recent additions include AI health services such as GetMine, an encrypted health vault with a built-in AI health companion, and Emilia, an application for consultation transcription. Alongside these partnerships, PKB has launched contracted trial recruitment programmes with clinical trial organisations Clerkenwell Health and Sano Genetics.

PKB is looking for new partners, especially companies building AI for health. It offers digital health and life sciences companies a route to patients based on their consent rather than data-sharing deals between organisations. Partners integrate with PKB's open architecture to offer their services to patients, and each patient chooses whether to use them and what data to share.

Dr Mohammad Al-Ubaydli, founder and CEO of Patients Know Best, said: "We are delighted to join the UK pavilion at HLTH Las Vegas. Our open platform has added a range of new partners in recent months, and we are coming to HLTH to find more, so that patients everywhere can use every digital service that helps them."

Meet the PKB team on the UK Government pavilion throughout HLTH Las Vegas to discuss a partnership.

Press Inquiries

Serena De Morgan

marketing [at] patientsknowbest.com

