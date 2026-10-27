Fitzwalter Capital Completes Acquisition Of Mohawk Day Camp & Mohawk Country Day School

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westchester institution of nearly a century continues under its existing leadership and team

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitzWalter Capital Partners (“FitzWalter”) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Mohawk Day Camp & Mohawk Country Day School (“Mohawk”) in White Plains, New York. Mohawk's leadership and staff, led by Director Adam Wallach, continue in their roles, and the summer camp and the year-round school are operating as usual.

Founded in 1929, Mohawk has served children in White Plains for nearly 100 years, creating generations of memories for families from Westchester, New York City and Connecticut.

“Mohawk is more than a camp; it's a community where every family is welcome and every child can belong, and our long-standing tradition of excellence is what makes it the premier summer and school experience in Westchester,” said Adam Wallach.“The same people are here, the same programs are here, and we now have a partner with the resources to support the campus and the programs for the long term.”

FitzWalter is excited to support Adam Wallach and the Mohawk team on advancing the campus, facilities and programs.“Mohawk is an exceptional institution with a deep connection to its community,” said Keith Page, Partner at FitzWalter.“Our role is to support the team, provide stability, and work with Adam and his staff to build on Mohawk's success going forward.”

Mohawk Country Day School continues to operate on the campus, and enrollment for the Summer 2027 camp season is open.

About Mohawk Day Camp

Mohawk Day Camp has served families in Westchester County, New York City, and parts of Connecticut for nearly a century. Set on 40 acres in White Plains, the camp offers campers from preschool through eighth grade a summer of swimming, sports, crafts, adventure, nature, and more, with a focus on safety, fun, and friendship. Its renowned swim program takes place in eight heated pools, and its state-of-the-art facilities include a farm, ropes climbing course, sports fields, courts, and arts and performing arts centers. For more information, visit mohawkdaycamp.com

About FitzWalter Capital

FitzWalter is a global private investment firm with offices in New York, London, Chicago, and Hamburg with approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management and a broad mandate to invest across industries and asset classes.

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