Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Migration Services Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 7.85 Billion At 24.8% CAGR As Mandates Accelerate Crypto-Agility Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Migration Services Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration services market was valued at USD 586.0 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 858.7 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 7.85 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

The report provides market forecasts and strategic analysis of the quantum threat landscape, NIST standards, government policies, migration timelines, delivery models, pricing structures, investments, partnerships, competitive activity, and future growth opportunities. The market scope includes quantum readiness assessment and advisory, cryptographic discovery and inventory, migration planning, implementation and integration, PKI and certificate migration, testing and compliance, and managed crypto-agility services. PQC software licenses, hardware security modules, quantum key distribution, quantum computing, and general cybersecurity services are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The publication of NIST PQC standards and the introduction of government migration mandates are accelerating market growth by converting quantum security concerns into funded programs with defined deadlines. NIST finalized its first PQC standards in August 2024, while NIST IR 8547 establishes deprecation by 2030 and disallowance after 2035. The EU and U.K. have also established migration roadmaps, and a U.S. Executive Order issued in June 2026 mandated the transition of federal systems.

Demand is further supported by the "harvest now, decrypt later" threat, increasingly complex enterprise cryptographic estates, and the need to protect long-lived sensitive information. Key opportunities include managed crypto-agility, PKI and certificate lifecycle modernization, automated cryptographic discovery, and migration services for embedded systems and IoT devices. Hybrid classical-PQC deployment is becoming the preferred approach for early migration programs, while PQC requirements are increasingly being integrated into zero trust and cloud transformation initiatives.

Market expansion is constrained by uncertainty surrounding quantum computing timelines, limited cryptographic inventory visibility, skills shortages, algorithm performance considerations, compatibility issues, and dependencies on legacy and third-party systems. These factors can delay the progression from readiness assessments to implementation.

Segment Analysis

By service type, implementation and integration services are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Managed crypto-agility services are projected to grow the fastest as organizations shift from one-time migration projects to continuous cryptographic governance and modernization.

By cryptographic layer, network and communications is expected to lead the market in 2026. Embedded systems and IoT devices are forecast to record the fastest growth due to long product lifecycles, constrained update mechanisms, and complex supply-chain dependencies.

Project-based services are expected to remain the largest delivery model in 2026, while managed and subscription services are projected to expand more rapidly. Large enterprises will account for the largest share by organization size, although SMEs are expected to grow faster as PQC obligations extend through regulated supply chains and customer procurement requirements.

Government and defense is expected to be the largest end-user segment in 2026, supported by national security priorities and mandatory transition programs. Automotive and manufacturing is forecast to grow the fastest, driven by connected products, industrial systems, code signing requirements, and long-term data protection needs.

Regional Market Outlook

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, including 25 countries and sub-regions. The regional assessment considers national migration policies, regulated industries, industrial structure, technology ecosystems, and cryptographic sovereignty.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2026, with the U.S. remaining the world's largest country market. Growth reflects early federal mandates and substantial demand across government, financial services, cloud computing, and technology sectors. Canada is expected to grow faster than the U.S.

Europe is projected to remain the second-largest regional market, supported by the EU roadmap and U.K. migration timelines. The U.K. is expected to be the largest European country market, while Spain is forecast to grow the fastest.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional growth rate through 2036. China will remain the region's largest market, while India is expected to become the fastest-growing country market globally. In the Middle East & Africa, Israel is the largest market and Saudi Arabia is forecast to grow the fastest. Brazil leads Latin America, while Mexico is expected to achieve the region's highest growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

The PQC migration services market is highly fragmented, with consulting firms, IT services providers, PKI and security vendors, and specialist companies competing through technical expertise, delivery capacity, automation tools, government clearances, PKI capabilities, and technology partnerships.

Based on 2025 market share, IBM ranked first, followed by Accenture, Deloitte, Thales, PwC, and EY. Recent strategic activity includes Entrust Post-Quantum Ready PKI-as-a-Service, Accenture's investment in QuSecure, and Keyfactor's acquisition of InfoSec Global and CipherInsights.

Companies profiled in the report include IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, Thales, DXC Technology, KPMG, PwC, EY, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, NTT DATA, Kyndryl, Eviden, SandboxAQ, Keyfactor, DigiCert, Entrust, and QuSecure.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global PQC migration services market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates the effects of NIST standards, government mandates, migration deadlines, and quantum security risks.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by service type, cryptographic layer, delivery model, organization size, end user, and region.

Assesses migration lifecycles, buying centers, pricing models, investment activity, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Benchmarks leading providers based on market share, service portfolios, geographic reach, and strategic positioning. Supports market entry, investment planning, partnership evaluation, acquisition strategy, and service development decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics & Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Publication of the NIST PQC Standards

4.2.1.2. Government Migration Mandates and Deadlines

4.2.1.3. "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" Risk

4.2.1.4. Complexity of Enterprise Cryptographic Estates

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Uncertainty Over Quantum Timelines and Budget Prioritization

4.2.2.2. Limited Cryptographic Inventory Visibility

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Crypto-Agility as a Long-Term Managed Service

4.2.3.2. PKI and Certificate Lifecycle Modernization

4.2.3.3. Embedded and IoT Device Migration

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Shortage of Cryptography Skills

4.2.4.2. Performance and Compatibility Issues of PQC Algorithms

4.2.4.3. Legacy and Third-Party System Dependencies

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Hybrid Classical-PQC Deployment

4.2.5.2. Automated Cryptographic Discovery

4.2.5.3. Integration of PQC into Zero Trust and Cloud Programs

4.3. Quantum Threat Landscape & Migration Timelines

4.4. PQC Standards Landscape

4.5. Regulatory & Policy Landscape

4.5.1. United States

4.5.2. European Union

4.5.3. United Kingdom

4.5.4. Asia-Pacific

4.5.5. Rest of the World and Implications for Service Providers

4.6. The PQC Migration Lifecycle

4.7. Migration Complexity & Effort Analysis by Cryptographic Layer

4.8. Buyer Analysis & Purchase Criteria

4.8.1. Buying Center and Decision Process

4.8.2. Purchase Criteria

4.8.3. Migration Adoption Journey

4.8.4. Provider Selection

4.9. Service Delivery & Pricing Models

4.10. Value Chain & Ecosystem Analysis

4.11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.11.1. Threat of New Entrants: Medium

4.11.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium

4.11.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers: Medium

4.11.4. Threat of Substitutes: Low to Medium

4.11.5. Competitive Rivalry: High

4.12. Investment, Partnerships & M&A Analysis

4.12.1. Acquisitions and Capability Building

4.12.2. Investments and Funding

4.12.3. Partnerships and Joint Offerings

4.12.4. Outlook

4.13. Case Studies

4.13.1. IBM Consulting: Structured Quantum-Safe Transformation

4.13.2. Accenture and QuSecure: Crypto-Agility for Government and Enterprises

4.13.3. Keyfactor: Building Discovery and Crypto-Agility Capabilities

4.13.4. Thales and IBM Consulting: Collaborative Readiness Programs

5. PQC Migration Services Market, by Service Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Quantum Readiness Assessment & Advisory Services

5.3. Cryptographic Discovery & Inventory Services

5.4. Migration Planning & Roadmap Services

5.5. Implementation & Integration Services

5.5.1. Application & Software Remediation

5.5.2. Network & Infrastructure Integration

5.6. PKI & Certificate Migration Services

5.7. Testing, Validation & Compliance Services

5.8. Managed Crypto-Agility Services

6. PQC Migration Services Market, by Cryptographic Layer

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Network & Communications

6.3. Applications & APIs

6.4. Identity, PKI & Code Signing

6.5. Data at Rest & Key Management

6.6. Embedded Systems & IoT Devices

7. PQC Migration Services Market, by Delivery Model

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Project-Based Services

7.3. Managed & Subscription Services

8. PQC Migration Services Market, by Organization Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

9. PQC Migration Services Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Government & Defense

9.3. BFSI

9.4. Telecommunications

9.5. IT & Cloud Service Providers

9.6. Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.7. Energy, Utilities & Critical Infrastructure

9.8. Automotive & Manufacturing

9.9. Other End Users

10. PQC Migration Services Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Netherlands

10.3.5. Switzerland

10.3.6. Nordic Countries

10.3.7. Spain

10.3.8. Italy

10.3.9. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. South Korea

10.4.4. India

10.4.5. Singapore

10.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Israel

10.6.2. UAE

10.6.3. Saudi Arabia

10.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. International Business Machines Corporation

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Service Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.1.5. Strategic Developments

12.1.6. SWOT Analysis

12.2. Accenture plc

12.2.1. Business Overview

12.2.2. Financial Overview

12.2.3. Service Portfolio

12.2.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.2.5. Strategic Developments

12.2.6. SWOT Analysis

12.3. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

12.3.1. Business Overview

12.3.2. Financial Overview

12.3.3. Service Portfolio

12.3.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.3.5. Strategic Developments

12.3.6. SWOT Analysis

12.4. Capgemini SE

12.4.1. Business Overview

12.4.2. Financial Overview

12.4.3. Service Portfolio

12.4.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.4.5. Strategic Developments

12.4.6. SWOT Analysis

12.5. Thales Group

12.5.1. Business Overview

12.5.2. Financial Overview

12.5.3. Service Portfolio

12.5.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.5.5. Strategic Developments

12.5.6. SWOT Analysis

12.6. DXC Technology Company

12.6.1. Business Overview

12.6.2. Financial Overview

12.6.3. Service Portfolio

12.6.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.6.5. Strategic Developments

12.6.6. SWOT Analysis

12.7. KPMG International

12.7.1. Business Overview

12.7.2. Financial Overview

12.7.3. Service Portfolio

12.7.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.7.5. Strategic Developments

12.7.6. SWOT Analysis

12.8. PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

12.8.1. Business Overview

12.8.2. Financial Overview

12.8.3. Service Portfolio

12.8.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.8.5. Strategic Developments

12.8.6. SWOT Analysis

12.9. Ernst & Young Global Limited

12.9.1. Business Overview

12.9.2. Financial Overview

12.9.3. Service Portfolio

12.9.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.9.5. Strategic Developments

12.9.6. SWOT Analysis

12.10. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

12.10.1. Business Overview

12.10.2. Financial Overview

12.10.3. Service Portfolio

12.10.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.10.5. Strategic Developments

12.10.6. SWOT Analysis

12.11. Wipro Limited

12.11.1. Business Overview

12.11.2. Financial Overview

12.11.3. Service Portfolio

12.11.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.11.5. Strategic Developments

12.11.6. SWOT Analysis

12.12. HCL Technologies Limited

12.12.1. Business Overview

12.12.2. Financial Overview

12.12.3. Service Portfolio

12.12.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.12.5. Strategic Developments

12.12.6. SWOT Analysis

12.13. NTT DATA Group Corporation

12.13.1. Business Overview

12.13.2. Financial Overview

12.13.3. Service Portfolio

12.13.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.13.5. Strategic Developments

12.13.6. SWOT Analysis

12.14. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.

12.14.1. Business Overview

12.14.2. Financial Overview

12.14.3. Service Portfolio

12.14.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.14.5. Strategic Developments

12.14.6. SWOT Analysis

12.15. Eviden (Atos SE)

12.15.1. Business Overview

12.15.2. Financial Overview

12.15.3. Service Portfolio

12.15.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.15.5. Strategic Developments

12.15.6. SWOT Analysis

12.16. SandboxAQ

12.16.1. Business Overview

12.16.2. Financial Overview

12.16.3. Service Portfolio

12.16.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.16.5. Strategic Developments

12.16.6. SWOT Analysis

12.17. Keyfactor, Inc.

12.17.1. Business Overview

12.17.2. Financial Overview

12.17.3. Service Portfolio

12.17.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.17.5. Strategic Developments

12.17.6. SWOT Analysis

12.18. DigiCert, Inc.

12.18.1. Business Overview

12.18.2. Financial Overview

12.18.3. Service Portfolio

12.18.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.18.5. Strategic Developments

12.18.6. SWOT Analysis

12.19. Entrust Corporation

12.19.1. Business Overview

12.19.2. Financial Overview

12.19.3. Service Portfolio

12.19.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.19.5. Strategic Developments

12.19.6. SWOT Analysis

12.20. QuSecure, Inc.

12.20.1. Business Overview

12.20.2. Financial Overview

12.20.3. Service Portfolio

12.20.4. Strategy and Market Position

12.20.5. Strategic Developments

12.20.6. SWOT Analysis

13. Appendix

13.1. Customization Options

13.2. Available Related Reports

List of Tables [264]



List of Figures [65]

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