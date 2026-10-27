Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 AI Inference And Fleet Refreshes Drive 18% CAGR To USD 21.54 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global used and refurbished data center GPU market was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 4.11 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 21.54 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by the accelerated replacement of AI infrastructure, expanding inference workloads, limited availability of new GPUs and high-bandwidth memory, and rising demand for cost-effective computing capacity. GPU-dense AI servers can be refreshed within 10 to 18 months, compared with four to six years for conventional enterprise equipment. NVIDIA's shift to an annual architecture cadence, progressing from Hopper to Blackwell, Blackwell Ultra, and Vera Rubin, is also increasing the volume of capable hardware entering secondary channels.

The report evaluates market dynamics, GPU lifecycle and depreciation, secondary pricing, value chain development, export controls, regulatory requirements, Porter's five forces, competitive activity, and long-term growth opportunities. It also provides forecasts and segment-level analysis across five regions and 23 countries and sub-regions.

Market Dynamics

Faster fleet refresh cycles among hyperscalers, neoclouds, enterprises, research institutions, and AI companies are creating a growing supply of Ampere and Hopper hardware with substantial remaining operational value. Demand is supported by AI inference, fine-tuning, HPC, scientific computing, visualization, VDI, and rendering workloads that do not always require the latest GPU generation. Immediate availability and lower acquisition costs further strengthen the appeal of secondary data center GPUs.

Key restraints include sharp price adjustments following new architecture launches, uncertain residual values, sustained-load failure risks, inconsistent condition grading, and limited warranty or software support. U.S. export controls covering resale and re-export also affect international transactions. In addition, liquid-cooled rack-scale systems can require specialized power, cooling, and facility infrastructure.

Growth opportunities are emerging through certified refurbishment, standardized testing and grading, sovereign AI investment, GPU-backed financing, and greater secondary price transparency. GPU price indices, compute exchanges, and futures are supporting more reliable valuations, while hyperscalers are expanding circular data center programs with ITAD partners. The market is also moving beyond individual accelerator cards toward complete GPU servers, HGX systems, compute trays, SXM/OAM modules, and rack-scale infrastructure.

Segment Outlook

By GPU architecture, NVIDIA Ampere is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because of the substantial installed base of A100 GPUs being replaced by Hopper and Blackwell systems. NVIDIA Blackwell & Later, including Rubin, is projected to record the fastest growth and become the largest architecture segment by 2036. Hopper is expected to surpass Ampere by 2030. Other covered architectures include NVIDIA Volta, Turing & Earlier; AMD Instinct; Ada Lovelace L40S and L4; Intel Gaudi; and Data Center GPU Max.

Refurbished GPUs are forecast to lead the condition segment in 2026 and grow faster than used equipment. Production AI buyers increasingly favor tested hardware supported by condition documentation and warranty coverage.

Complete GPU servers and systems are expected to account for the largest form factor share in 2026, reflecting the retirement of complete HGX servers and the higher transaction value of integrated systems. SXM/OAM modules and HGX baseboards are projected to grow the fastest as Hopper and Blackwell modules and compute trays enter resale channels.

ITAD and lifecycle service providers are expected to remain the leading sales channel as major fleet operators rely on certified partners for decommissioning, data sanitization, compliance, and resale. Online marketplaces and GPU exchanges are forecast to achieve the fastest growth due to improving price discovery and broader access to available inventory.

AI inference is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing application segment in 2026, supported by rising token volumes and the suitability of previous-generation GPUs for serving trained models. Neoclouds and GPU cloud providers are projected to lead among end users, while enterprises are expected to grow the fastest as private AI inference deployments increase demand for certified secondary hardware.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest global market share in 2026. The U.S. remains the leading country market because of its extensive hyperscaler and neocloud fleets, established ITAD ecosystem, active reseller network, and export regulations that favor qualified domestic buyers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to rank as the second-largest region, led by China. Regional growth is moderated by U.S. export controls and increasing adoption of domestically produced accelerators. India is expected to be the fastest-growing country market in Asia-Pacific, supported by the IndiaAI Mission and growing demand for affordable AI compute infrastructure.

The Middle East & Africa is forecast to post the fastest regional growth through 2036 as AI data center investment accelerates. The UAE is expected to remain the region's largest market, while Saudi Arabia records the highest growth. Germany leads Europe, with the Nordics expected to expand the fastest. Brazil is the largest Latin American market, while Mexico is projected to grow at a faster rate. Canada also presents opportunities through its Sovereign AI Compute Strategy.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly fragmented, with competition among global ITAD companies, lifecycle service providers, independent resellers, brokers, and specialized GPU marketplaces. Iron Mountain ranked first by 2025 market share, followed by Sims Lifecycle Services, SK tes, Procurri, Alta Technologies, and Big Data Supply. Smaller resellers, brokers, and fleet owners collectively account for a substantial proportion of transactions.

Acquisitions and facility expansions are prominent competitive strategies. Notable developments include Iron Mountain's acquisitions of Wisetek, ACT Group, and Group ATF; SK tes's new facilities in Virginia and Ireland; Compute Exchange's July 2026 launch of a secondary GPU marketplace; and SK tes's memorandum of understanding with XTREME-D to provide cloud services using refurbished AI servers in Japan.

Companies compete through access to hyperscale and neocloud supply, testing capabilities, certification, data sanitization, warranty terms, equipment provenance, export compliance, pricing, delivery speed, and global reach. Organizations profiled in the report include Iron Mountain Incorporated, Sims Limited, TES-AMM (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (SK tes), Procurri Corporation Limited, Alta Technologies, Inc., Big Data Supply, Inc., The Compute Exchange Inc., server-parts.eu Kft., exIT Technologies, NewServerLife LLC, BrightStar Systems, LA Micro Group (UK) Limited, and PC Server & Parts.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses AI fleet refresh cycles, inference demand, hardware shortages, and neocloud expansion.

Identifies opportunities by architecture, condition, form factor, channel, application, end user, and geography.

Analyzes GPU depreciation, residual values, secondary pricing, export controls, and data sanitization requirements.

Benchmarks leading companies by market presence and operational capabilities.

Supports procurement, fleet disposal, financing, partnership, acquisition, product, and market entry decisions. Delivers actionable insights for ITAD providers, refurbishers, resellers, marketplaces, hyperscalers, neoclouds, enterprises, lenders, and investors.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders from the Industry

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecasting

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics & Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Faster GPU Refresh Cycles Releasing Hopper and Ampere Fleets

4.2.1.2. Cost Advantage and Immediate Availability During New-GPU and Memory Shortages

4.2.1.3. Growth of Inference Workloads and Neocloud Capacity

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Rapid Price Erosion and Residual Value Uncertainty

4.2.2.2. Reliability, Warranty, and Provenance Concerns

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Certified Refurbishment, Testing, and Grading Programs

4.2.3.2. Sovereign AI and Emerging-Market Demand

4.2.3.3. GPU-Backed Financing and Residual Value Markets

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Export Control Compliance and Diversion Risk

4.2.4.2. Power, Cooling, and Facility Requirements of Rack-Scale Systems

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. GPU Price Indices, Compute Exchanges, and Futures

4.2.5.2. Circular Data Center Programs and Hyperscaler ITAD Partnerships

4.2.5.3. Shift Toward Server-Level and Rack-Scale Resale

4.3. GPU Lifecycle and Depreciation Analysis

4.3.1. Depreciation Policies of Hyperscalers and Neoclouds

4.3.2. The Value Cascade and Fleet Retirement

4.3.3. Reliability and the Economic Life Debate

4.4. Pricing Analysis

4.4.1. Hopper Prices

4.4.2. Ampere and Older Generations

4.4.3. Rental Prices as a Demand Signal

4.4.4. Price Differentials by Condition and Channel

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Fleet Owners and Sellers

4.5.2. ITAD and Lifecycle Service Providers

4.5.3. Independent Resellers, Brokers, and Marketplaces

4.5.4. End Buyers

4.6. Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1. U.S. Export Controls

4.6.2. Enforcement and Diversion Cases

4.6.3. E-Waste and Circular Economy Rules

4.6.4. Data Sanitization and Certification Standards

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

5. Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Assessment, by GPU Architecture

5.1. Introduction

5.2. NVIDIA Ampere

5.3. NVIDIA Hopper

5.4. NVIDIA Volta, Turing & Earlier

5.5. NVIDIA Blackwell & Later

5.6. AMD Instinct

5.7. Other Architectures

6. Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Assessment, by Condition

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Refurbished

6.3. Used

7. Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Assessment, by Form Factor

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Complete GPU Servers & Systems

7.3. SXM/OAM Modules & HGX Baseboards

7.4. PCIe Cards

8. Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Assessment, by Sales Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. ITAD & Lifecycle Service Providers

8.3. Independent Resellers & Brokers

8.4. Direct Fleet Sales

8.5. Online Marketplaces & GPU Exchanges

9. Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Assessment, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. AI Inference

9.3. AI Training & Fine-tuning

9.4. HPC & Scientific Computing

9.5. Visualization, VDI & Rendering

9.6. Other Applications

10. Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Assessment, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Neoclouds & GPU Cloud Providers

10.3. Enterprises

10.4. AI Startups & Model Developers

10.5. Research & Academic Institutions

10.6. Government & Defense

10.7. Other End Users

11. Used & Refurbished Data Center GPU Market Assessment, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Netherlands

11.3.5. Nordics

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Taiwan

11.4.6. Singapore

11.4.7. Australia

11.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. UAE

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategy and Market Position, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Incl. ITRenew)

13.2. Sims Limited (Sims Lifecycle Services)

13.3. TES-AMM (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (SK tes)

13.4. Procurri Corporation Limited (Exeo Group)

13.5. Alta Technologies, Inc.

13.6. Big Data Supply, Inc.

13.7. The Compute Exchange Inc.

13.8. server-parts.eu Kft.

13.9. exIT Technologies

13.10. NewServerLife LLC

13.11. BrightStar Systems

13.12. LA Micro Group (UK) Limited (Bytestock)

13.13. PC Server & Parts

14. Appendix

14.1. Available Customization

14.2. Available Related Reports

List of Tables [232]

List of Figures [75]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900