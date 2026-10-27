Halloween Weekend 2026 In Mercer County, PA: Events, Family Fun And Live Theater

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Greenville's annual Halloween Parade to live theater in Sharon, visitors can celebrate October 30, 2026 –November 1, 2026 with family activities, community traditions and seasonal getaways.

Sharon, PA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween weekend in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, offers families, couples, and visitors a variety of ways to celebrate from Friday, October 30, 2026, through Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The weekend features Greenville's annual Halloween Parade and trick-or-treating, an Edgar Allan Poe-inspired theatrical production in Sharon, family-friendly activities, and seasonal events at local businesses and attractions.

With events happening across several communities, visitors can plan a day trip or extend their stay to enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and overnight accommodations.

"Halloween weekend is a great opportunity for visitors to experience the communities that make Mercer County special," said Carmen Aiello, President & CEO of Visit Mercer County, PA. "With family-friendly activities, community celebrations, and local entertainment happening throughout the county, visitors can make a full weekend of it.”

Visit Mercer County, PA, encourages travelers to explore the scheduled activities and use its online event calenda to plan their Halloween weekend.

Halloween Weekend Events in Mercer County: October 30, 2026 –November 1, 2026

Halloween weekend brings together live entertainment, traditional community celebrations, and family activities throughout Mercer County.

On Friday, October 30, 2026, visitors can attend the Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show in Sharon. Saturday, October 31, 2026, features Greenville's Halloween Parade, trick-or-treating, seasonal farmstead activities, and Halloween events at local businesses. The weekend concludes Sunday, November 1, 2026, with another performance of the Poe production.

For families planning Saturday outings, several activities offer opportunities to celebrate throughout the day, from a morning children's event in Greenville to evening trick-or-treating at a campground in Mercer.

Live Halloween Theater in Sharon: Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show

Visitors looking for a Halloween-themed evening can begin their weekend with the Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show on Friday, October 30, 2026, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The production takes place at ACTS Performing Arts Center, 40 South Irvine Avenue in Sharon.

Inspired by the works and atmosphere of Edgar Allan Poe, the theatrical presentation imagines the famous writer hosting a radio broadcast from beyond the grave. The performance offers a Halloween entertainment option for couples, theatergoers, and visitors interested in live performances.

An additional performance is scheduled for Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., giving visitors another opportunity to attend during the holiday weekend.

Performance information and ticket details are available in Mercer County's events listing.

Greenville Halloween Parade and Scarecrows in the Park on October 31, 2026

Downtown Greenville will celebrate Halloween on Saturday, October 31, 2026, with its annual Halloween Parade, hosted by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The parade runs from 2 to 3 p.m. along Main Street, and residents and visitors are invited to watch or participate. Greenville Trick or Treat will follow the parade and continue the community's Halloween festivities. Visitors spending the afternoon in Greenville can also explore Scarecrows in the Park at Central Park.

Running from October 12, 2026, through October 31, 2026, the seasonal display features scarecrows created by participating businesses, organizations, and individuals. Community members can vote for their favorite creations.

With the parade, trick-or-treating, and scarecrow displays in downtown Greenville, the city offers several ways to enjoy Halloween traditions while exploring local shops and businesses.

Additional information is available through the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerc and the Visit Mercer County events calenda.Family-Friendly Halloween Activities Across Mercer County

Families looking for Halloween activities on Saturday, October 31, 2026, will find additional events at local attractions, businesses, and outdoor destinations throughout Mercer County.

Kids Halloween at Lisa's General Store in Greenville

Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 10 a.m.–noon

Lisa's General Store, located at 100 Hadley Road in Greenville, will host a Kids Halloween even.

The morning event gives families with children a chance to start their Halloween celebrations early. Visitors can also plan to attend Greenville's afternoon Halloween Parade.

Dress Up Day at Irons Mill Farmstead

Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Irons Mill Farmstead, located at 252 Greenfield Road in New Wilmington, will host Dress Up Da on Halloween.

The event gives families and visitors another seasonal activity to consider during their weekend plans. Its scheduled hours offer flexibility for those coordinating other Halloween events throughout the county.

Halloween Night at Jone's Shakes

Saturday, October 31, 2026| 4–7 p.m.

Costumes are part of the Halloween celebration at Jone's Shakes, located at 7827 West Market Street. During Halloween Night at Jone's Shake, customers in Halloween costumes get $3 off a shake.

The evening promotion offers a casual Halloween stop for families, friends, and visitors looking for a seasonal treat.

Trick-or-Treating at Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glamping in Mercer

Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 5–9 p.m.

Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glamping, located at 1685 Bend Road in Mercer, will host a campground Halloween celebratio featuring trick-or-treating and s'mores.

According to the event listing, 12 participating campground spots will hand out candy, followed by s'mores.

The event offers another way for families to celebrate Halloween at a campground. Visitors should review the RSVP information through Ray of Sunshine Camping & Glampin before attending.

Together, these activities give families different ways to experience Halloween in Mercer County, whether they prefer an early outing with children, a community parade, an afternoon at a farmstead, or an evening of trick-or-treating.

Turn Halloween Weekend Into a Mercer County Getaway

With Halloween events scheduled in Greenville, Sharon, Mercer, and other communities, visitors can make a full weekend of the holiday rather than attending just one activity.

A Friday evening theater performance in Sharon, Saturday's Halloween celebrations in Greenville and a Sunday afternoon performance provide opportunities to experience different parts of the county over three days. Between events, travelers can explore local restaurants, browse shops, and enjoy Western Pennsylvania's fall season.

Visitors planning an overnight stay can use Visit Mercer County, PA, for resources on hotels and motel, bed and breakfast, and campin. Travelers can also explore the county's restaurant listing to find places to eat before or after scheduled events.

Whether visitors are planning a family outing, a Halloween theater date, or a weekend of seasonal activities, Mercer County offers opportunities to combine community traditions with dining, shopping, and local entertainment.

Plan Your Halloween Weekend in Mercer County, PA

Halloween weekend events are scheduled across Mercer County from Friday, October 30, 2026 through Sunday, November 1, 2026. Visitors should confirm event times, ticket requirements, registration details, locations, and any schedule changes before traveling.

For Halloween activities, upcoming events, lodging, dining, and visitor information, explore or browse the official events calenda to plan a Halloween weekend getaway.

About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region's outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.

Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

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CONTACT: Carissa Renninger Visit Mercer County, PA 724-346-3771...