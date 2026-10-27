Global Edge AI Chips Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Forecast 2026-2036 Generative AI, Automotive, And Robotics Fuel A USD 106 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Edge AI Chips Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global edge AI chips market was valued at USD 16.80 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 20.60 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to expand to USD 106.00 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 17.8% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by on-device generative AI, automotive intelligence, robotics, industrial automation, smart cameras, wearables, XR devices, and edge infrastructure.

The report evaluates edge and cloud workload distribution, chip architectures, software ecosystems, AI content per device, pricing, regulation, trade policy, competition, and the semiconductor value chain. It covers SoCs with integrated NPUs, standalone accelerators, automotive AI processors, edge GPUs & AI modules, FPGAs, and AI-enabled MCUs. Standalone accelerators, automotive processors, and AI modules are measured at full value, while integrated SoCs are assessed according to the share of value attributable to AI.

Edge AI Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

On-device generative AI in smartphones and PCs is the leading growth driver. Device manufacturers are increasingly supporting local summarization, writing assistance, image editing, live translation, and AI assistants to improve speed, privacy, offline functionality, and cloud cost efficiency. Microsoft's Copilot+ PC specification established a performance threshold of at least 40 trillion operations per second for laptop NPUs, while Apple Intelligence and new Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms have accelerated consumer adoption.

Automotive AI is another major source of demand as driver monitoring, navigation-on-autopilot, automated driving, and intelligent cockpit systems require increasingly powerful onboard processors. NVIDIA DRIVE Thor, Mobileye EyeQ, Horizon Robotics Journey, and Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Pilot are competing for long-term automotive design wins. Qualcomm's automotive revenue reached a record USD 3.96 billion in fiscal 2025, increasing 36% year over year.

Physical AI is also expanding the market across robots, drones, machine vision systems, and industrial equipment. Global installations reached 542,000 industrial robots in 2024, according to the International Federation of Robotics. Demand is further supported by privacy regulation, low-latency processing, connectivity limitations, and efforts to reduce cloud infrastructure costs and data center energy consumption.

Market expansion is constrained by limited battery capacity, passive cooling, thermal throttling, rising memory requirements, and software fragmentation. Higher DRAM costs may restrict advanced AI features in lower-priced devices. Automotive processors also face lengthy qualification and production cycles, including compliance with AEC-Q100 and ISO 26262. Additional risks include cybersecurity requirements, limited availability of edge AI engineers, U.S. export controls, and China's support for domestic semiconductor suppliers.

Segment Outlook

SoCs with integrated NPUs are expected to hold the largest chip type share in 2026 because of their widespread use in smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables, and XR devices. Platforms from Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, and Google are making AI acceleration a standard device capability. Standalone edge AI accelerators are projected to record the highest CAGR as PCs, cameras, factory systems, and edge servers require more performance for generative AI workloads.

Smartphones are expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026, supported by high shipment volumes and the expansion of generative AI from flagship devices into mid-range models. Robotics & drones are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as humanoid robots, autonomous machines, and drones adopt platforms such as NVIDIA Jetson Thor and specialized edge AI SoCs.

The 5 to 50 TOPS performance class is expected to lead in 2026 because it includes most smartphones, smart cameras, and PCs meeting the 40 TOPS Copilot+ requirement. Chips above 50 TOPS are projected to expand fastest as automated driving, robotics, and edge generative AI demand more compute capacity.

Leading-edge process nodes of 5 nm and below are increasingly used in premium phone, PC, automotive, and AI processors where performance per watt is critical. Mature nodes remain important for industrial semiconductors, microcontrollers, and cost-sensitive IoT products. By end-use industry, consumer electronics is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, while automotive is forecast to post the highest CAGR.

Regional Edge AI Chips Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. The region produces a substantial share of the world's smartphones, PCs, cameras, drones, electric vehicles, and industrial equipment. It also hosts major semiconductor companies and foundries, including MediaTek, TSMC, Samsung, Renesas, and Sony. China supports significant demand through its electronics, electric vehicle, surveillance, drone, and industrial robotics industries, alongside domestic suppliers such as HiSilicon, Rockchip, and Horizon Robotics.

North America is projected to achieve the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by leadership in AI PCs, semiconductor design, autonomous driving, robotics, and physical AI. Qualcomm, Apple, NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and Ambarella are among the region's prominent suppliers. Europe maintains a significant position through automotive and industrial demand, supported by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, NXP, Infineon, and STMicroelectronics. The European Chips Act also aims to mobilize more than EUR 43 billion for the semiconductor sector.

Israel is an important edge AI design center within the Middle East & Africa, with companies including Hailo and Mobileye. Smart city investments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are expanding demand for AI-enabled camera systems. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico provide opportunities through consumer device sales and vehicle production.

Competitive Landscape and Emerging Opportunities

Competition centers on energy efficiency, NPU performance, memory handling, software tools, developer support, functional safety, cybersecurity, pricing, and long-term supply. Leading companies are increasing NPU capabilities, strengthening developer ecosystems, securing automotive programs, and expanding into robotics, XR, edge servers, and industrial AI.

Notable strategic developments include Qualcomm's acquisition of Arduino, NVIDIA's launch of Jetson Thor, STMicroelectronics' introduction of the STM32N6 microcontroller with an integrated NPU, and NXP's agreement to acquire edge AI accelerator developer Kinara. Key opportunities include generative AI accelerators for PCs and industrial systems, AI smart glasses, telecom edge infrastructure, small language models, heterogeneous SoCs, RISC-V architectures, and chiplet-based designs.

The report profiles companies including Qualcomm, Apple, MediaTek, Samsung Electronics, Google, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Mobileye, Horizon Robotics, Ambarella, Hailo, Axelera AI, Synaptics, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, HiSilicon, Rockchip Electronics, and Arm Holdings.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global edge AI chips market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses demand by chip type, application, performance class, process node, end-use industry, and geography.

Examines the impact of on-device generative AI, automotive intelligence, and physical AI on semiconductor demand.

Evaluates power constraints, memory costs, software fragmentation, regulation, cybersecurity, and export controls.

Identifies opportunities in smart devices, robotics, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, edge servers, and XR.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by NPU performance, software ecosystem, market position, and strategic activity. Supports product planning, design-win strategies, partnerships, investment analysis, and market entry decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Device Shipments x AI Silicon Content per Device, by Application)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Supplier Segment Revenue Analysis)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. On-Device Generative AI in Phones and PCs

4.2.1.2. Growth of AI-Based Driver Assistance and Autonomy

4.2.1.3. Rise of Physical AI in Robots, Drones, Cameras, and Industry

4.2.1.4. Demand for Privacy, Low Latency, and Lower Cloud Costs

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Power and Thermal Limits in Devices

4.2.2.2. Rising Memory Costs and Bandwidth Constraints

4.2.2.3. Fragmented Software and Toolchains

4.2.2.4. Consumer Cost Pressure and Long Automotive Design Cycles

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Edge Generative AI Accelerators

4.2.3.2. AI in Extended Reality and Smart Glasses

4.2.3.3. Edge Infrastructure and Telecom AI

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Fitting Larger Models into Limited Device Memory

4.2.4.2. Securing On-Device Models and Data

4.2.4.3. Shortages of Edge AI Engineering Talent

4.2.4.4. Export Controls and Domestic Substitution in China

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Small Language Models Running on Device

4.3.2. Heterogeneous SoCs with Larger NPUs

4.3.3. Physical AI Platforms for Robotics

4.3.4. RISC-V and Chiplet-Based Edge Designs

4.4. Edge vs. Cloud AI Workload Distribution Analysis

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. NPU Architectures and IP

4.5.2. Low-Precision and Quantized Inference

4.5.3. Memory Architectures for Edge AI (LPDDR, On-Chip SRAM, In-Memory Compute)

4.5.4. Automotive AI Processors and Functional Safety

4.5.5. Ultra-Low-Power AI and TinyML

4.5.6. Process Nodes and Advanced Packaging for Edge Chips

4.6. Software, Toolchains, and Developer Ecosystems

4.7. AI Content per Device Analysis (Smartphones, PCs, Vehicles, Robots, Cameras)

4.8. Regulatory Landscape (EU AI Act, Privacy Laws, Automotive Cybersecurity and Safety Standards)

4.9. Trade Policy and Supply Chain Analysis

4.10. Pricing Analysis

4.11. Value Chain Analysis

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Edge AI Chips Market, by Chip Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. SoCs with Integrated NPUs

5.3. Standalone Edge AI Accelerators

5.4. Automotive AI Processors

5.5. Edge GPUs & AI Modules

5.6. FPGAs

5.7. AI-Enabled MCUs

6. Edge AI Chips Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Smartphones

6.3. PCs

6.4. Wearables & XR

6.4.1. Smart Glasses

6.4.2. XR Headsets

6.4.3. Smartwatches & Hearables

6.5. Smart Cameras

6.6. Automotive

6.6.1. ADAS & Automated Driving

6.6.2. Intelligent Cockpit

6.7. Robotics & Drones

6.7.1. Industrial & Service Robots

6.7.2. Humanoid Robots

6.7.3. Drones

6.8. Industrial Automation

6.9. Smart Home & IoT

6.10. Edge Servers & Gateways

7. Edge AI Chips Market, by Performance Class

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Below 5 TOPS

7.3. 5-50 TOPS

7.4. Above 50 TOPS

8. Edge AI Chips Market, by Process Node

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 5 nm & Below

8.3. 6-16 nm

8.4. Above 16 nm

9. Edge AI Chips Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Consumer Electronics

9.3. Automotive

9.4. Industrial & Manufacturing

9.5. Security & Surveillance

9.6. Healthcare

9.7. Retail

9.8. Telecommunications

10. Edge AI Chips Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. Netherlands

10.3.5. Italy

10.3.6. Nordic Countries

10.3.7. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Taiwan

10.4.3. South Korea

10.4.4. Japan

10.4.5. India

10.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Israel

10.6.2. UAE

10.6.3. Saudi Arabia

10.6.4. South Africa

10.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Mobile, PC, and Consumer SoC Leaders

12.1. Qualcomm Incorporated

12.2. Apple Inc.

12.3. MediaTek Inc.

12.4. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.5. Google LLC

12.6. Intel Corporation

12.7. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Automotive and Robotics AI Platforms

12.8. NVIDIA Corporation

12.9. Mobileye Global Inc.

12.10. Horizon Robotics

Edge AI Specialists

12.11. Ambarella, Inc.

12.12. Hailo Technologies Ltd.

12.13. Axelera AI

12.14. Synaptics Incorporated

Industrial, Automotive, and MCU Chipmakers

12.15. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.16. STMicroelectronics N.V.

12.17. Infineon Technologies AG

12.18. Renesas Electronics Corporation

12.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Chinese Edge AI Chipmakers

12.20. HiSilicon (Huawei)

12.21. Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd.

IP Providers

12.22. Arm Holdings plc

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [337]



List of Figures [55]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900