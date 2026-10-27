Cherne Industries Honors Ryan Hurst Of Hugh M. Cunningham Companies With Peter Rogers Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presented annually, the award recognizes a manufacturer representative who consistently delivers exceptional service to customers, fosters strong industry partnerships and upholds the relationship-driven legacy of Peter Rogers, an influential Cherne sales leader for more than 50 years

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherne Industries, part of the Oatey Co. family of companies and the global leader in pipe plugs and testing, today announced Ryan Hurst, Vice President at Hugh M. Cunningham Companies Manufacturer's Representative Agency, as the fifth recipient of the Peter Rogers Award.

Established in 2022, the annual award recognizes an exemplary manufacturer's representative in the waterworks industry who demonstrates strong product expertise, leadership and a customer-first approach while carrying forward the legacy of Peter“Pete” Rogers, a highly regarded sales leader whose career spanned more than five decades with the Cherne organization. Rogers built a reputation for his technical acumen, trusted relationships and willingness to mentor and support others - qualities that continue to shape the spirit of the award.

Hurst was selected for his outstanding contributions to Cherne and the waterworks industry, including the substantial and sustained growth he has helped drive across the South Central region. Under his leadership, Cherne has exceeded growth expectations in the territory while significantly expanding its business and strengthening its presence in the market. Beyond business results, Hurst is recognized for developing a high-performing sales team, setting a strong example and creating lasting value for customers and industry partners.

“Ryan is incredibly deserving of this recognition,” said Tim Nichols, Director, Wholesale Sales – East at Oatey.“He has made a tremendous impact on the business, driving meaningful growth while developing a talented team and bringing a thoughtful, consistent approach to the market. He represents the kind of performance and professionalism this award is meant to recognize.”

Based in Texas, Hugh M. Cunningham Companies is a manufacturer's representative agency serving the plumbing, mechanical and waterworks markets. As Vice President of FlowControlGroup and FireWaterGroup, Hurst oversees the company's Waterworks Division, where he focuses on deepening relationships with wholesalers and contractors while championing the account managers who serve the region.

“I'm honored to receive the Peter Rogers Award,” said Hurst.“Pete earned tremendous respect throughout the industry because of the way he worked with people and the high standard he set throughout his career. It means a great deal to receive an award that carries his name, and I'm especially proud of what our team has accomplished alongside Cherne.”

Past recipients of the award include Jim McClain of W.M. McClain, the inaugural honoree in 2022; Brian Candler of Hodes & Sutter, the 2023 recipient; Allen Hart of Spirit Group, the 2024 honoree; and Leio Gudina of Repcor, the 2025 recipient.

To learn more about Cherne, visit cherneind.com.

ABOUT CHERNE INDUSTRIES

Part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, Cherne Industries (Cherne®) is the industry-leading manufacturer of test plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. Based out of its state-of-the-art headquarters in Shakopee, Minn., Cherne's products are manufactured with an unwavering commitment to safety and quality.

Available via Oatey Co.'s distribution network throughout North America and through partner distribution on every continent, Cherne products are relied upon by residential and commercial contractors, as well as industrial and municipal engineers, worldwide.

For more information, visit , call 1-800-843-7584 or follow Cherne on LinkedIn.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O'Reilly

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