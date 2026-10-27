Indonesia EV Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Forecast To 2036 US$9.55 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Mine-To-Cell Investment, LFP Growth, And Battery Exports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia EV Battery Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The Indonesia EV battery market was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 9.55 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 18.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by nickel downstreaming, investment in battery cell manufacturing, domestic electric vehicle adoption, government incentives, and expanding export opportunities.

The report assesses lithium-ion and other batteries manufactured or supplied in Indonesia for electric mobility. Its coverage includes cells, modules, and packs for battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, electric motorcycles, three-wheelers, e-buses, and commercial fleets. Battery chemistries analyzed include NMC/NCA, LFP, sodium-ion, and LMFP. The wider value chain assessment encompasses nickel mining and processing, precursor and cathode materials, cell production, pack assembly, vehicle manufacturing, government agencies, and Indonesia Battery Corporation.

Nickel Downstreaming Supports Battery Industry Expansion

Indonesia's position as the source of more than half of global nickel mine output provides a strong foundation for its EV battery strategy. The January 2020 ban on nickel ore exports accelerated domestic processing investment, including smelters and high-pressure acid leaching facilities in Morowali and Weda Bay. The country is now advancing from raw materials and intermediates into precursor materials, cathodes, battery cells, modules, and packs.

HLI Green Power opened Indonesia's first EV battery cell plant in Karawang in 2024, with annual capacity of up to 10 gigawatt-hours. In June 2025, a CATL-led consortium began developing an integrated battery ecosystem valued at approximately USD 6 billion. Its Karawang cell plant is scheduled to begin production by the end of 2026 with initial capacity of 6.9 gigawatt-hours, potentially increasing to 15 gigawatt-hours. Government officials have indicated that combined capacity, including storage batteries, could reach 40 gigawatt-hours by 2028.

Domestic electric vehicle demand is also strengthening. Battery electric car sales exceeded 40,000 units in 2024, supported by reduced value-added tax for qualifying vehicles, duty-free imports tied to local assembly commitments, and electric motorcycle subsidies. Local production by Hyundai, BYD, Wuling, and VinFast is expected to generate additional demand for Indonesian battery cells and packs.

Market Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, the Indonesia EV battery market faces investment, technology, infrastructure, and sustainability risks. LG Energy Solution's April 2025 withdrawal from the Indonesia Grand Package raised concerns about major project execution, although the company continues operating HLI Green Power.

The global shift toward LFP batteries also challenges Indonesia's nickel-focused strategy. LFP represented nearly half of the global EV battery market in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency. Additional barriers include rising TKDN local content requirements, limited domestic production of separators and electrolyte, equipment gaps, dependence on foreign technology, and growing competition from China, Thailand, and other regional manufacturing hubs.

ESG performance remains critical for access to international markets. Coal-powered nickel processing, acid leaching tailings, deforestation, and labor conditions may affect compliance with the EU Battery Regulation and U.S. foreign-entity sourcing requirements. Producers that improve energy sourcing, traceability, waste management, and responsible mining practices will be better positioned to attract global automakers and battery buyers.

Electric two-wheelers represent one of the strongest growth opportunities. Indonesia has more than 100 million registered motorcycles, while the IDR 7 million electric motorcycle subsidy and expanding battery swapping networks support adoption. Additional opportunities include solar energy storage, battery exports, pack assembly, and recycling. CATL's recycling subsidiary Brunp is involved in the integrated battery project, strengthening Indonesia's potential role in circular battery supply chains.

Segment Outlook

NMC/NCA batteries are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, reflecting HLI Green Power's nickel-based cell output and Indonesia's established nickel supply chain. LFP batteries are forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by Chinese automakers, electric motorcycles, and planned energy storage capacity. Sodium-ion and LMFP remain emerging technologies with potential to diversify the country's battery chemistry portfolio.

Cells are projected to lead the product segment in 2026 due to production from HLI Green Power and the planned launch of CATL's Karawang facility. Modules & packs are expected to grow faster as automakers localize pack assembly to satisfy local content rules and qualify for incentives.

Passenger cars are anticipated to hold the largest vehicle-type share in 2026 because of their higher battery capacity and rising domestic EV sales. Two- & three-wheelers are projected to achieve the fastest growth, supported by purchase subsidies, delivery and ride-hailing demand, and battery swapping infrastructure. Battery electric vehicles will remain central to market demand, while plug-in hybrid and hybrid models will broaden Indonesia's electrified vehicle portfolio.

Domestic demand is expected to lead the market in 2026, with locally produced cells primarily supplying Indonesian vehicle assembly plants. Exports are forecast to grow more rapidly as planned production capacity exceeds domestic requirements and Indonesia strengthens its access to Southeast Asian and Indian EV markets.

Regional Market Development

West Java is expected to lead the Indonesia EV battery market in 2026. Karawang hosts HLI Green Power and the CATL joint venture cell plant, while the Karawang, Bekasi, and Subang industrial corridor supports major vehicle assembly operations.

Central Java is projected to register the highest regional CAGR, supported by competitive labor costs and integrated industrial estates such as Batang. Sulawesi remains a major nickel processing center through Morowali and Pomalaa, while North Maluku is developing as an integrated battery materials hub through Weda Bay and East Halmahera. The Riau Islands and other parts of Java, Sumatra, and Kalimantan offer additional potential in battery pack assembly, energy storage, and electric motorcycle production.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by partnerships between Indonesian state-owned enterprises, international battery manufacturers, automakers, and Chinese nickel and materials companies. Market participants compete on nickel access, production cost, battery technology, local content compliance, manufacturing scale, government support, ESG performance, and relationships with vehicle manufacturers and export customers.

Companies profiled include PT Industri Baterai Indonesia, PT Aneka Tambang Tbk, MIND ID, PT Trimegah Bangun Persada Tbk, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk, CATL, PT HLI Green Power, LG Energy Solution, Hyundai Motor Group, BYD Company Limited, SAIC-GM-Wuling, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, GEM, Lygend Resources & Technology, and Tsingshan Holding Group.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides Indonesia EV battery market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses nickel downstreaming, battery manufacturing investment, EV incentives, and local content regulations.

Evaluates growth across battery chemistry, product, vehicle type, propulsion, destination, and region.

Tracks operating and planned cell capacity, integrated mine-to-cell projects, recycling, and energy storage initiatives.

Examines investment risks, ESG requirements, technology shifts, and export market conditions.

Benchmarks leading battery companies, automakers, miners, materials producers, and state-owned enterprises. Supports market entry, sourcing, partnership, investment, and site selection decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Province-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Cell and Pack Production x Price per kWh)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (EV Sales x Battery Capacity per Vehicle, Plus Exports)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Nickel Resources and Downstreaming Policy

4.1.1.2. Major Investments in Battery Cell Manufacturing

4.1.1.3. Electric Vehicle Adoption and Government Incentives

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. Investment Uncertainty Following Partner Exits

4.1.2.2. Global Shift Toward LFP Chemistry

4.1.2.3. ESG Concerns in the Nickel Supply Chain

4.1.2.4. Small Domestic EV Market Dependent on Incentives

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Electric Two-Wheelers

4.1.3.2. Energy Storage Batteries for Solar Power

4.1.3.3. Battery Exports and Recycling

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Meeting Local Content Requirements and Filling Supply Chain Gaps

4.1.4.2. Infrastructure and Power for Manufacturing

4.1.4.3. Skills and Technology Transfer

4.1.4.4. Competition from Other Battery Manufacturing Hubs

4.2. Key Trends

4.2.1. Chinese-Led Integrated Battery Ecosystems

4.2.2. Localization of LFP and Energy Storage Batteries

4.2.3. Vertical Integration from Mine to Cell

4.2.4. Automaker Localization of EV Production

4.3. Nickel and Battery Materials Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Nickel Mining and Processing (RKEF, HPAL)

4.3.2. Precursors and Cathode Materials

4.3.3. Other Battery Materials and Components

4.4. Battery Manufacturing Capacity Analysis

4.4.1. Operating Cell Plants

4.4.2. Planned and Under-Construction Projects

4.4.3. Capacity vs. Domestic Demand Outlook

4.5. EV Market Analysis

4.5.1. Passenger EV Sales and Models

4.5.2. Electric Two- and Three-Wheelers

4.5.3. Electric Buses and Commercial Vehicles

4.6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1. Nickel Ore Export Ban and Downstreaming

4.6.2. EV Incentives (VAT, Import Duty Scheme, Motorcycle Subsidies)

4.6.3. Local Content Requirements (TKDN)

4.6.4. Export Market Requirements (EU Battery Regulation, U.S. Sourcing Rules)

4.7. ESG and Sustainability Analysis

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Indonesia EV Battery Market, by Battery Chemistry

5.1. NMC/NCA

5.2. LFP

5.3. Others (Sodium-Ion, LMFP)

6. Indonesia EV Battery Market, by Product

6.1. Cells

6.2. Modules & Packs

7. Indonesia EV Battery Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1. Passenger Cars

7.2. Two- & Three-Wheelers

7.3. Buses & Commercial Vehicles

8. Indonesia EV Battery Market, by Propulsion

8.1. Battery Electric Vehicles

8.2. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

9. Indonesia EV Battery Market, by Market Destination

9.1. Domestic

9.2. Export

10. Indonesia EV Battery Market, by Region

10.1. West Java

10.2. Central Java

10.3. Sulawesi

10.3.1. Central Sulawesi

10.3.2. Southeast Sulawesi

10.4. North Maluku

10.5. Riau Islands

10.6. Other Regions

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Indonesian State-Owned and Domestic Companies

12.1. PT Industri Baterai Indonesia (Indonesia Battery Corporation)

12.2. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam)

12.3. MIND ID

12.4. PT Trimegah Bangun Persada Tbk (Harita Nickel)

12.5. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Battery Cell Manufacturers and Joint Ventures

12.6. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

12.7. PT HLI Green Power

12.8. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

Automakers

12.9. Hyundai Motor Group

12.10. BYD Company Limited

12.11. SAIC-GM-Wuling

Nickel and Battery Materials Producers

12.12. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd.

12.13. GEM Co., Ltd.

12.14. Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd.

12.15. Tsingshan Holding Group

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [109]

List of Figures [49]

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