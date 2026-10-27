Treasure Coast House Hunters leader Ann Chauss earns the #2 position among 890 active Realtors in Port St. Lucie ZIP code 34987 based on sales volume.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ann Chauss of Treasure Coast House Hunters has been ranked the #2 Realtor in Port St. Lucie ZIP code 34987 in Agent Arena's October 2026 Residential Ranking.The recognition places Chauss second among 890 active Realtors serving the 34987 market and is based on sales volume. AgentArena reported $19.9 million in prior 12-month volume associated with her local ranking.The recognition adds to a track record that includes 251 career sold sides, $128 million in lifetime sales, and more than $32 million closed across her broader business in the past 12 months.What Did Agent Arena Recognize Ann Chauss for in Port St. Lucie?Agent Arena ranked Chauss #2 out of 890 active Realtors in Port St. Lucie ZIP code 34987 based on residential sales volume for its October 2026 ranking.The recognition is especially relevant to Chauss because 34987 includes several of the Port St. Lucie communities where she and Treasure Coast House Hunters are most active.Her business is heavily concentrated in golf, gated, amenity-rich, 55+, boating, and new construction communities. As a Certified Golf Community Specialist, Chauss helps clients evaluate not only the home itself, but also club structures, amenities, membership options, community rules, and resale considerations.“Being recognized this highly in a market we know so well means a great deal to our team,” says Chauss.“Our focus has always been on understanding the communities in detail and giving buyers and sellers the information they need to make the right decision.”Why Is Ann Chauss a Leading Real Estate Agent in Port St. Lucie?Chauss combines high production with a specialized understanding of lifestyle-driven real estate.For buyers, that means comparing properties based on more than price and square footage. Chauss helps clients understand golf access, membership structures, HOA considerations, new construction options, amenities, and how those factors may affect both daily life and future resale.For sellers, Treasure Coast House Hunters uses luxury-grade presentation, targeted distribution, and disciplined negotiation to position properties for the buyers most likely to value them.Her broader production supports that local expertise, with 251 career sold sides, $128 million in lifetime sales, and more than $32 million closed in the past 12 months.Experience Proof Points:- Ranked #2 out of 890 active Realtors in Port St. Lucie ZIP code 34987 by Agent Arena, October 2026- $19.9 million in prior 12-month sales volume reported by Agent Arena for the 34987 ranking- 251 career sold sides- $128 million in lifetime sales- More than $32 million closed across her broader business in the past 12 months- Certified Golf Community Specialist- Recipient of the 2025 International President's Premier Team Award- Named to The Florida 100, placing her among the top 100 of more than 8,000 Coldwell Banker agents in Florida- Recognized as a top-ranked Coldwell Banker agent in Port St. Lucie- #1 Small Team for sold sides in Coldwell Banker's Southeast Florida RegionWhat Do the Port St. Lucie Market Numbers Say Right Now?The latest data for Port St. Lucie ZIP code 34987 shows a slower market with more room for buyers to negotiate. The median sale price is approximately $440,000, down 6.1% year over year, while 338 homes sold during the latest reporting period, up 17.2%.Homes are taking a median of about 109 days to sell and closing for an average of 97.6% of asking price. Roughly 41.7% of listings receive a price reduction, while only 8.2% sell above list.For sellers, accurate pricing and presentation matter more in this environment. Buyers have more time to compare homes, evaluate community differences, and negotiate terms before committing.Who Is Ann Chauss of Treasure Coast House Hunters?Ann Chauss leads Treasure Coast House Hunters and specializes in golf, gated, amenity-rich, 55+, boating, luxury, and new construction communities throughout Florida's Treasure Coast.Her core markets include PGA Village, PGA Verano, Astor Creek, Glynlea, Tesoro, and other Port St. Lucie communities, with additional representation throughout Stuart, Palm City, Jensen Beach, Vero Beach, Jupiter, Tequesta, and Palm Beach Gardens.As a Certified Golf Community Specialist, Chauss has built her practice around helping clients understand the differences between communities rather than treating every property as interchangeable.Her recent Agent Arena recognition adds another local benchmark to a career already recognized at the regional, state, and national levels.Media Contact:- Ann Chauss, Certified Golf Community Specialist, Coldwell Banker Realty- Phone: 772-732-2800- Email:...- Website:- Address: 8638 SW Felicita Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Ann Chauss

Ann Chauss

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Ann Chauss Ranked #2 Realtor in Port St. Lucie, FL by Agent Arena News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 27, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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