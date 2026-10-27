Linkunite Celebrates Advisory Board Member Gayla Huber's Appointment To CFPB Consumer Advisory Board

LinkUnite and IntegriShield continue their commitment to supporting and elevating women in business and marketing.

LinkUnite founding member Gayla Huber joins the CFPB Consumer Advisory Board, bringing expertise in consumer protection, digital ads, and fraud prevention.

- Amanda FarrisNORRIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founding member and longtime mentor to women in marketing joins the federal Bureau's advisory board on the recommendation of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas CityLinkUnite is celebrating one of its own. Gayla Huber, a LinkUnite founding member and Advisory Board member, has been appointed to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Consumer Advisory Board after the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City recommended her. She will represent the Tenth Federal Reserve District and serve a two-year term.The Board gives the Bureau outside perspective on consumer financial products and services, with a focus on how new and changing products, practices, and technologies affect the people who use them.Huber has been part of LinkUnite since its early days, helping shape a community built on mentorship, connection, and opportunity for women in marketing and the industries around it. She is known among members for making time for the next generation of leaders and for crediting her most meaningful work to the teams she has built.“Gayla shows up for people. She mentors, she makes introductions, and she tells the truth about what this work takes,” said Amanda Farris, Founder and CEO of LinkUnite.“Seeing a woman from our community earn a seat like this tells every member that the path is real.”Huber's career began in digital advertising, where she watched bad actors take advantage of gaps in online marketplaces, often at the expense of the most vulnerable consumers. She went on to lead IntegriShield as President and Founding Partner, building tools that detect deceptive advertising, online scams, and fraudulent websites. That work has resolved tens of thousands of violations.“When I started, there were not many women in the rooms where these decisions got made, and I had people who opened doors for me anyway,” Huber said.“I take this seat seriously, and I hope it makes it a little easier for the next woman to picture herself in one. I have tried to live by the same principle the whole way: be sincere and always keep your promises.”Huber serves on the Consumer Advisory Board in her individual capacity and does not represent LinkUnite, IntegriShield, or any other organization in that role. The Board is solely advisory: members have no formal decision-making role and no access to confidential supervisory information. Selection to the Board does not constitute an endorsement by the Bureau of a member's organization, its products, or its services.Huber's official CFPB biography is available on the Bureau's website.“Congratulations to Gayla on this incredible accomplishment! She has earned this opportunity, and I have no doubt she'll bring a valuable perspective to the table. It's exciting to see her experience and knowledge recognized at this level, and I'm looking forward to seeing what she helps accomplish in this role. Wishing her every success as she takes on this next chapter,” said Sara Malo, Co-Founder and President of LinkUnite.About LinkUniteLinkUnite is a movement that unites communities and the greatest minds in marketing and broader industries. Its members are committed to empowering women through lifelong connections, inspired growth, nurturing support, and knowledge sharing, with programs spanning events, professional development, and advocacy that promote female leadership. More at linkunite.Media Contact:Amanda Farris, Founder & CEO, LinkUnite...Sara Malo, Co-Founder & President, LinkUnite...

Sara Malo

LinkUnite

+1 571-383-7584

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LinkUnite Celebrates Advisory Board Member Gayla Huber's Appointment to CFPB Consumer Advisory Board News Provided By LinkUnite October 27, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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