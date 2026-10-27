Netskrt Expands Oracle Collaboration To Support Streaming Growth With More Predictable Spending

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Global CDN Connect, OCI customers are expected to gain access to Netskrt's global content delivery network

- Sig Luft, CEO of NetskrtVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Netskrt, a content delivery network built for high-concurrency streaming events, plans to expand its collaboration with Oracle through participation in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Global CDN Connect. The planned collaboration is expected to combine dedicated connections to OCI with Netskrt's global network to help streaming providers deliver content more reliably and keep costs predictable as viewer demand grows.Through OCI Global CDN Connect, Netskrt is expected to retrieve content stored in OCI Object Storage over dedicated connections, reducing exposure to congestion on the public internet. Eligible transfers in supported regions are expected to carry no OCI data egress charges, subject to supported regions and onboarding requirements, which is expected to lower the cloud cost of moving content into Netskrt's network for delivery to viewers.“Viewers expect exceptional streaming quality, whether they're watching a championship game live or catching up on a favorite series,” said Siegfried Luft, co-founder and CEO, Netskrt.“For live sports, millions of viewers can arrive at once, putting enormous pressure on the networks serving them. Netskrt brings delivery capacity closer to those audiences, including inside their internet service providers' networks. Our expanded collaboration with Oracle is expected to connect that reach with cloud infrastructure to help streaming platforms deliver a reliable viewing experience when demand is at its highest.”The collaboration is intended to help streaming providers better serve audiences across live sports, event replays, films, and series. OCI Global CDN Connect is expected to give providers flexibility to use Netskrt on its own or within a multi-CDN strategy, depending on their audiences and delivery needs.“Streaming providers need reliable delivery and predictable costs as their audiences grow,” said William Choe, group vice president, networking and edge, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.“OCI Global CDN Connect is expected to support both through dedicated connectivity and zero egress charges for eligible transfers. Working with Netskrt is expected to bring those benefits even closer to viewers thanks to the company's deep deployments in subscriber-facing ISP networks.”The expanded relationship builds on Netskrt and Oracle's work on Media Over QUIC (MOQ), including their collaboration at IBC 2026 to demonstrate a coordinated delivery path across independently operated infrastructure. Planned participation in OCI Global CDN Connect is expected to extend the companies' work together to dedicated cloud-to-CDN connectivity and origin transfer economics.Providers interested in learning more about the planned offering can contact Netskrt or their OCI account team to discuss supported regions, eligible transfer paths, and onboarding requirements.About Netskrt SystemsNetskrt is disrupting the CDN space by improving economics up and down the streaming value chain while focusing on use cases that deliver large and complex content downloads. Live tier-one sports, hotly anticipated game drops, and video-on-demand are delivered more efficiently and with higher quality of experience. The Netskrt CDN accomplishes this through dynamically instantiated capacity, global reach, and last-mile awareness.For more information, visit .Future Product DisclaimerThe following is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products remains at the sole discretion of Oracle. This information is for Oracle Cloud offerings and should not be relied upon for On Premise offerings.TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Lucy Nguyen

Magnolia Marketing Communications

+1 236-888-5651

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Netskrt Expands Oracle Collaboration to Support Streaming Growth with More Predictable Spending News Provided By Magnolia Marketing Communications October 27, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.