Milou at work in Paris

- Chef Karl WilderSEVILLE, SPAIN, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After 17 Years Learning Spain's Kitchens, Chef Jeffrey James Trench Brings a Deeper Taste of Seville to Travellers*The American-born chef, who trained in Seville and worked in kitchens across four Spanish regions, takes over The Chef Tours ' Seville operations, leading an intimate wine-and-tapas experience for travellers seeking a more meaningful connection with Andalusian food culture.*Spain is celebrated around the world for its food and wine, yet many visitors leave having discovered only a fraction of the country's extraordinary regional culinary traditions. Chef Jeffrey James Trench wants to change that, one glass, one dish, and one conversation at a time.An American-born chef who has lived in Spain for 17 years, Trench is taking over operations in Seville for The Chef Tours, an international experience company built around professional chefs and the places they know best. He will lead the company's upgraded Ultimate Seville Wine and Food Tour, a 3.5-hour walking experience designed for a maximum of six guests.Trench's appointment comes at a particularly interesting time for Seville's culinary profile. The provincial tourism authority published its 2026 Wine and Spirits Guide in May, highlighting the diversity of the region's wine-producing areas, including Aljarafe, Sierra Morena, and Lebrija, alongside traditional mosto wines, local spirits, and food pairings. The guide reflects a growing opportunity for travellers to discover a side of Andalusia that extends well beyond its most familiar dishes and drinks.For Trench, that connection between place, history, and what appears on the table has been central to his own journey through Spain.## A chef shaped by Spain, region by regionAfter moving to Spain, Trench attended culinary school in Seville and worked in restaurants throughout the city. He subsequently continued developing his skills in kitchens across Extremadura, Catalonia, and Asturias, absorbing the distinct ingredients, traditions, and approaches to food that define each region.His experience has shaped a view of Spanish cuisine that goes beyond the familiar international shorthand of paella, tapas, and Rioja. Spain's culinary identity is deeply regional, with different landscapes, ingredients, and histories shaping how people cook, eat, and drink.Trench is particularly interested in the stories behind those differences: why a dish developed as it did, how a cooking tradition survived, and what a particular food or wine can reveal about the people who produce and enjoy it.“Spain is not one culinary story,” says Trench.“Every region has its own traditions, ingredients, and ways of bringing people together around food.What interests me is helping people understand those dynamics to better appreciate the astonishing detail, care and history behind the food and people, rather than simply indicating what they are tasting.”What interests me is helping people understand those dynamics to better appreciate the astonishing detail, care and history behind the food and people, rather than simply indicating what they are tasting.”Seville through wine, food, and conversationThe Ultimate Seville Wine and Food Tour reflects that approach. Rather than following a conventional sightseeing itinerary, the experience takes a small group through selected wine bars and restaurants, combining Spanish wines with thoughtfully chosen food pairings and conversations about the traditions behind them.The evening begins with an introduction to wine on the rooftop of an exclusive hotel before moving through a series of culinary encounters. Along the way, guests explore unexpected pairings, including the reasons a red wine can work with seafood, and encounter traditional dishes whose histories reflect the wider cultural exchanges that have shaped Andalusian cuisine.The experience concludes with a final glass of wine overlooking the city. The precise selection of wines and dishes can change, allowing the experience to respond to the venues, products, and culinary opportunities available.The tour is limited to six guests and is priced at €179 per person. Its emphasis is on the quality of the experience rather than the number of stops: the opportunity to ask questions, understand what is being served, and discover Seville through the professional knowledge of a chef who has made Spain his home.For travellers increasingly interested in the culture behind a meal, this is a different proposition from simply moving between tasting venues. Food and wine become a way of understanding the city, its traditions, and the people who keep them alive.## A more personal approach to culinary travelThe Chef Tours was founded around the idea that food provides a natural way to connect travellers with the people and character of a destination. Its experiences across international food cities are led by professional chefs, with each tour shaped by the expertise and personality of the person leading it.“Appointing Jeffrey is about more than putting a new chef in charge of an experience,” says Karl Wilder, founder of The Chef Tours.“He has spent years learning Spain through its kitchens, and he brings a perspective that allows guests to understand the food and wine in a more meaningful way. We want people to leave Seville with more than a list of dishes they have tasted. We want them to understand a little more about the place and the people behind them.”The company's approach is deliberately personal. Small groups create room for conversation, while professional culinary knowledge offers a deeper perspective on the food and drink that define a destination. No two experiences need to be identical for the essential ingredients to remain the same: a knowledgeable chef, carefully selected food and wine, and the human stories that connect them.For Trench, Seville is a natural place to bring those ideas together. It is a city with a distinctive culinary culture and a regional wine story that deserves greater attention from international travellers.The objective is not simply to offer another wine tour. It is to help visitors discover why the food and wine taste the way they do, how they connect to Andalusia's cultural history, and what makes the experience of sharing them in Seville different from tasting them elsewhere.## Discover Seville through its food and wineThe Ultimate Seville Wine and Food Tour lasts about 3.5 hours and welcomes up to six guests. Priced at €179 per person, it is designed for travellers who value regional wines, thoughtful pairings, expert insight, and a more intimate way to explore the city.For visitors planning a trip to Andalusia, it offers an opportunity to look beyond the familiar and discover a more considered side of Seville's food culture.**Bookings and further information:**[The Chef Tours: The Ultimate Seville Wine and Food Tour]( )**About The Chef Tours**The Chef Tours is an experience company connecting travellers with the food, wine, and people that give a destination its character. Operating in international food cities including Paris, Berlin, Seville, Istanbul, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires, the company creates chef-led experiences built around local knowledge, culinary traditions, and human connection.The company's philosophy is simple: food is the starting point, but the people and stories behind it are the experience.**Media contact:**...

Karl Wilder

The Chef Tours

+1 859-413-5576

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

After 17 Years Learning Spain's Kitchens, Chef Jeffrey James Trench Brings a Deeper Taste of Seville to Travellers News Provided By The Chef Tours October 27, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.