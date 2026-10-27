Mobile Hibachi Catering Transforms Private Events

mobile hibachi event

backyard gatherings

Crazy Hibachi Catering.

Mobile hibachi catering.

Crazy Hibachi Catering is a mobile hibachi catering company that provides on-site, hibachi-style cooking for private residences, backyard gatherings event.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hibachi dining, a format long tied to restaurant dining rooms, is now reaching private events through mobile catering. Crazy Hibachi Catering sends a chef, a portable grill and the food to a host's chosen location and prepares the meal in front of guests. The service turns a backyard, patio or park into a live cooking venue for birthdays, weddings, corporate gatherings and other occasions, and it removes the need for guests to travel to a restaurant to enjoy the format.From Restaurant Counter to BackyardHibachi restaurants built their appeal on a simple setup: guests gather around a cooking surface while the chef prepares each dish in view. Mobile hibachi catering applies that setup to private events. Instead of guests traveling to a restaurant, the chef and the equipment travel to them.The format separates the service from standard catering, where food is cooked elsewhere and delivered. At a hibachi event, the cooking happens on site and doubles as the entertainment. The chef prepares the meal live and includes a performance during service, which places the meal and the activity in the same setting. For hosts, one provider covers both the food and the main attraction of the gathering.How an Event Is Set UpCrazy Hibachi Catering arrives with its own chef, grill and ingredients. Hosts supply tables and chairs, positioned where the chef will cook, along with plates, utensils, salad bowls and beverages for guests. The chef can cook indoors or outdoors, including in backyards, in parks and by the sea.Booking begins with the event date, location and guest count. Requests can be submitted through the company's website or by phone. The company then confirms availability, finalizes the menu and schedules the chef to arrive at the address provided. Because the equipment travels with the chef, hosts do not need to own or rent a grill.What Guests Are ServedEach guest receives a side salad, hibachi vegetables, fried rice and a selection of proteins. Adults choose two proteins from chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, salmon and tofu. Children under 12 choose one. The set format lets each guest build a plate within the same meal structure, so a single table can include combinations such as steak with shrimp or chicken with salmon.Upgrades and extras are available at additional cost. Filet mignon and lobster tail can replace a standard protein, and hosts can add a third protein, noodles, pork gyoza or edamame.Pricing is set per guest. Adult meals are priced at $50 and children's meals at $25, with a $500 minimum for all parties. Rates and menu items can change, so current figures are confirmed at booking.Events and SettingsThe service covers a wide range of gatherings, including:.Birthday parties and graduations.Anniversaries and bridal showers.Family reunions.Wedding receptions.Corporate and office eventsBecause the cooking station travels, the format fits different group sizes and spaces. Events have taken place at private homes, in backyards, at parks and at seaside locations. Corporate groups can use the meal as a shared activity, while family events can include guests of all ages, since children have their own menu option.Where the Service OperatesCrazy Hibachi Catering serves clients in several regions. In the Northeast, coverage includes New York City, Long Island, Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse, along with New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. In Florida, service areas include South Florida, Tampa, Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Orlando. Availability varies by address, and travel arrangements are confirmed with the company ahead of the event date.Planning Points for HostsSeveral practical details shape how a mobile hibachi event runs:.Space: The chef needs a safe, level area for the grill and cooking station, whether indoors or outdoors..Guest count: The total cost follows the number of adults and children attending, so an accurate headcount helps with planning..Dietary needs: Restrictions and protein preferences are shared at booking so the menu can be arranged in advance..Supplies: Tables, chairs, tableware and beverages come from the host.About Crazy Hibachi CateringCrazy Hibachi Catering is a mobile hibachi catering company that provides on-site, hibachi-style cooking for private residences, backyard gatherings and event venues. The company supplies the chef, cooking equipment and food, and prepares meals live for guests at events such as birthdays, anniversaries, family gatherings and corporate functions. It operates in parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Florida. More information is available at .

Vivian Qi

Crazy Hibachi Catering

+1 929-625-9999

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Mobile Hibachi Catering Transforms Private Events News Provided By Digital guider October 27, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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