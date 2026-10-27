The Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Is Experiencing A Significant Growth Phase, According To Latest Research

Water Testing and Analysis Market Growth

Water Testing and Analysis Market Analysis

Water Testing and Analysis Market Outlook

The Business Research Company's Water Testing and Analysis Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The water testing and analysis sector is becoming increasingly vital as concerns over water quality and contamination rise worldwide. With advancing technologies and stricter regulations, this market is set for substantial growth, reflecting its importance in environmental monitoring and public health. Let's explore the market size, key drivers, leading companies, and emerging trends shaping this industry through to 2030.

Projected Market Size and Share of the Water Testing and Analysis Market

The water testing and analysis market is anticipated to exceed $7 billion by 2030. When compared to its broader parent market, Environment Testing Services, valued at approximately $22 billion in the same year, water testing will represent roughly 32% of this segment. Within the expansive Services industry, expected to reach $25,315 billion by 2030, the water testing and analysis market will make up close to 0.03% of total market value, underscoring its specialized yet significant role.

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North America to Lead the Water Testing and Analysis Market by 2030

North America is forecasted to be the dominant region in the water testing and analysis market by 2030, with an estimated value of $2.4 billion. The market is projected to expand from $1.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. This steady rise is driven by increasing awareness of water contamination issues, investment in municipal and industrial water quality monitoring programs, widespread adoption of advanced analytical instruments and rapid testing technologies, as well as the growth of wastewater treatment and reuse efforts. Additional factors include a heightened focus on environmental sustainability, resource management, and stringent water quality standards throughout the USA and Canada.

The United States as the Largest National Market in Water Testing and Analysis

The USA is expected to remain the largest country-level market in water testing and analysis by 2030, valued at approximately $2.2 billion. Starting from $1.7 billion in 2025, the market will grow at a 5% CAGR. This growth reflects a rising demand for real-time water quality monitoring solutions, increasing deployment of smart water management systems, continuous investments in laboratory upgrades, and enhanced analytical capabilities. Moreover, growing surveillance of industrial discharge, agricultural runoff, and expanded public health initiatives contribute to the market's robust expansion, supported by ongoing advancements in sensor technologies and automated testing methods.

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Key Segments by Type Within the Water Testing and Analysis Market

The market divides by instrument type into TOC analyzers, pH meters, dissolved oxygen meters, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other categories. Among these, the conductivity sensor segment stands out as the largest, expected to account for 25% of the total market share or $2 billion by 2030. The demand for conductivity sensors is fueled by their widespread use in continuous water quality monitoring in industrial and municipal settings, including wastewater treatment and desalination plants. Enhanced digital and IoT-enabled sensor technologies, combined with regulatory compliance pressures and process optimization in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and power generation, further boost this segment's growth.

Market Classification by Testing Methods and End Users

Water testing and analysis is also categorized by testing methods, including physicochemical analysis and bacteriological testing. The methodologies encompass membrane filters, multiple tube dilution, visual comparison, spectrometric, titration, and other approaches. End users span across a diverse array of industries, such as pharmaceutical, power, semiconductor, food and beverage, mining, refineries, metals, chemicals, and environmental sectors, highlighting the market's broad applications.

Forecasted Growth Rate for the Water Testing and Analysis Market Through 2030

The water testing and analysis sector is projected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate of 5% through 2030. This consistent expansion reflects the increasing importance of water quality monitoring amid rising environmental concerns and regulatory demands worldwide.

Factors Accelerating the Water Testing and Analysis Market Expansion

Stringent regulations on water quality are emerging as a central growth driver. These regulations enforce mandatory monitoring of drinking water, wastewater, and industrial discharge, prompting widespread adoption of advanced analyzers, sensors, and laboratory testing services. Stricter environmental standards, contamination prevention policies, and public health mandates encourage organizations globally to invest heavily in reliable water testing technologies, real-time monitoring systems, and compliance-focused solutions. As a result, these regulations are expected to contribute about 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Growing concerns about water contamination are also significantly boosting market growth. Increasing pollution levels from industrial effluents, agricultural runoff, and urban waste, coupled with heightened awareness of waterborne diseases, have intensified the need for continuous testing of parameters like turbidity, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, heavy metals, and microbial content. Governments, utilities, and industries are increasingly adopting automated analyzers and laboratory services for early detection and control of contaminants. This factor alone is projected to add approximately 2.1% annual growth to the sector.

The Rise of IoT-Enabled Water Quality Monitoring Systems

Adoption of IoT-based monitoring platforms is transforming the water testing and analysis market by enabling real-time water quality assessment, remote supervision, predictive maintenance, and automated compliance reporting. The integration of connected sensors with cloud-based data analytics is enhancing operational efficiency, reducing manual testing efforts, and accelerating decision-making processes for municipalities, utilities, and industrial users. Consequently, this technological shift is expected to drive about 1.9% annual market growth by 2030.

Important Growth Prospects Within Key Product Segments

Major growth opportunities lie within the TOC analyzer, pH meter, dissolved oxygen meter, conductivity sensor, turbidity meter, and other instrument segments. Collectively, these categories are anticipated to generate over $1.5 billion in market value by 2030. Their expansion is propelled by increasing requirements for precise contaminant detection, innovations in sensor technology, rising use of automated monitoring systems, and the growing need for rapid and accurate testing in industrial applications. Additionally, expanding environmental research, regulatory compliance activities, and advancements in portable and smart analysis devices are fueling demand. These trends underscore the market's role in improving water resource management and environmental sustainability.

The TOC analyzer segment is projected to grow by $0.2 billion, the pH meter by $0.3 billion, dissolved oxygen meters by $0.2 billion, conductivity sensors by $0.4 billion, turbidity meters by $0.3 billion, and other types by $0.1 billion between 2025 and 2030. The market features a blend of global analytical instrument manufacturers alongside specialized environmental testing providers, all focusing on automated monitoring, precision detection, and data management solutions. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, sustainability, and digital integration remains key for competitive success in this evolving landscape.

Leading Company Driving the Water Testing and Analysis Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was identified as the market leader in 2025, holding a 3% share of global sales. Their analytical instruments and laboratory solutions division offers an extensive portfolio of water testing instruments, analytical technologies, and monitoring solutions that cater to environmental testing, industrial water management, and regulatory compliance needs, positioning them as a key player in this sector.

Prominent Companies Operating in the Water Testing and Analysis Industry

The market features several major companies, including Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, Xylem Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc, Horiba Ltd, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, NSF International, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, SUEZ SA, and Tintometer GmbH.

Market Concentration and Competitive Dynamics

The water testing and analysis market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for about 21% of total revenue in 2025. This moderate concentration results from technological and regulatory barriers, including stringent water quality standards and the necessity for precise, reliable testing in environmental and industrial contexts. Leading firms maintain their positions through diversified product lines, established laboratory networks, and continuous innovation. As demand grows for advanced monitoring solutions and sustainable water management, these companies are expected to enhance their market share through strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and regional expansion.

Key Raw Material Suppliers Supporting the Market

Several suppliers provide essential raw materials for water testing and analysis, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Hach Company, Xylem Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Anton Paar GmbH, Metrohm AG, Hanna Instruments Inc., Eppendorf SE, Sartorius AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Qiagen N.V., Avantor Inc., and Veolia Water Technologies.

Major Wholesalers and Distributors in the Water Testing and Analysis Market

Key distributors and wholesalers include Fisher Scientific International Inc., VWR International LLC, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Thomas Scientific LLC, Labconco Corporation, Grainger Inc., McMaster-Carr Supply Company, RS Group plc, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Newark Electronics, TTI Inc., Global Industrial Company, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., Zoro Tools Inc., Lab Depot Inc., USA Scientific Inc., Environmental Express Inc., Capitol Scientific Inc., Lab Supplies Network Inc., Calpac Lab Equipment Inc., and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Primary End Users Driving Demand for Water Testing and Analysis

The market serves a wide variety of end users, including American Water Works Company Inc., California Water Service Group, Thames Water Utilities Limited, Severn Trent plc, United Utilities Group plc, Nestlé S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Heineken N.V., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group Limited, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Environment Agency UK, and the Central Pollution Control Board India.

Emerging Market Trends Boosting Water Testing and Analysis

Next-generation spectrophotometers are revolutionizing water analysis by enhancing testing accuracy, improving laboratory workflows, and minimizing errors in water quality assessments. For example, in May 2026, Hach Company introduced the DR4900 Spectrophotometer, which features a touchscreen interface, advanced diagnostics, and diverse testing methods that collectively improve efficiency and result reliability across municipal and industrial labs.

Strategies Companies Are Employing to Maintain Market Leadership

Leading firms in the water testing and analysis sector are focusing on advancing smart water testing technologies to improve accuracy and contaminant detection capabilities. They are leveraging artificial intelligence and real-time analytics to enhance monitoring and compliance, expanding automated testing infrastructure to strengthen environmental and industrial surveillance, and integrating IoT and digital water management platforms to boost operational efficiency and decision-making processes. These approaches position them well to capture emerging opportunities in this evolving marketplace.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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