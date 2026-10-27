Mouriya Introduces Kobe Beef Dining Options In Kobe And Kyoto For International Travelers

A skilled chef who ensures the food is cooked to perfection

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A bronze statue serving as proof of authentic Kobe beef

The exterior of the famous flagship store

Founded in 1885, the steakhouse operates five restaurants in Kobe and one in Kyoto, offering a range of dining settings.

KOBE, HYOGO, JAPAN, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mouriya, a Kobe steakhouse established in 1885, is providing international travelers with information about its restaurants and Kobe beef dining experiences to help them choose dining options during visits to Japan.Kobe beef is a designated Japanese beef brand known internationally for its quality. For visitors to Kobe, dining at a Kobe beef steakhouse or experiencing teppanyaki, in which chefs prepare food on an iron griddle, offers an opportunity to explore Japanese food culture.With more than 140 years of experience, Mouriya operates five restaurants in Kobe's Sannomiya district and one in Kyoto's Gion district. Each location offers a distinct setting and dining style, allowing visitors to consider options based on their itinerary, dining preferences and travel companions.Five Kobe Beef Restaurants in SannomiyaMouriya's five restaurants in Sannomiya are located within approximately a 30-second walk of one another, while offering different dining environments.◎Mouriya Honten, the flagship restaurant, features a calm interior combining stone and wood finishes.◎Mouriya Sannomiya offers teppanyaki dining at marble counters, similar to those at Mouriya Honten, with seating options suitable for both small and large groups.◎Royal Mouriya features a European-inspired interior and private dining rooms, providing an elegant setting for special occasions, business dinners, and other gatherings.◎Mouriya Rin combines Japanese-inspired aesthetics with a contemporary setting for teppanyaki dining.◎Dining Mouriya offers table seating and uses beef of the same grade as the teppanyaki restaurants, providing an alternative for families with children and guests who prefer table dining.◎Kobe Beef Dining in Kyoto's Gion DistrictIn addition to its Kobe locations, Mouriya operates a restaurant in Kyoto's Gion district. Mouriya Gion offers Kobe beef teppanyaki for travelers exploring Kyoto's historic streets and cultural attractions.The Kyoto location provides an option for visitors who want to include Kobe beef in their Kyoto itinerary without traveling to Kobe. Together, the Kobe and Kyoto locations allow travelers to consider dining options based on their accommodation and sightseeing plans.Beef Selection and a History Dating to 1885Since its founding, Mouriya has developed experience in beef selection, considering factors such as meat texture, marbling, fat quality, flavor and aging. The restaurant handles A5-grade beef and emphasizes quality in its selection of Kobe beef.Kobe beef is a designated brand of Japanese beef that must meet established certification standards in Hyogo Prefecture. For international visitors, dining at a Kobe beef restaurant offers an opportunity to experience both the ingredients and the culinary traditions associated with Japanese teppanyaki.Restaurant Information and Online ReservationsTravelers planning a visit to Japan can consult Mouriya's official English-language website for restaurant locations, menus, opening hours and reservation information. Online reservations are available through the booking pages for individual restaurants.Visitors can review the available information and select a location based on their itinerary, dining preferences and travel companions.Mouriya continues to draw on its history and experience in beef selection while providing information to help international travelers explore Kobe beef and Japanese dining culture.About MouriyaFounded in Kobe in 1885, Mouriya is a steakhouse specializing in beef dishes, including Kobe beef, and teppanyaki dining. The company operates five restaurants in Kobe's Sannomiya district and one in Kyoto's Gion district.Official Website:Restaurant Locations: shopReservations: reserveMedia ContactDaily Information New York, Inc.Contact: Toshiyuki Matsumoto

Toshiyuki Matsumoto

Daily Information New York

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Mouriya Introduces Kobe Beef Dining Options in Kobe and Kyoto for International Travelers News Provided By Daily Information New York October 27, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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