Omnicom Adobe Practice Outlines How Marketers Can Divide Work Between AI Agents And People

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omnicom's Adobe Practice has released a new whitepaper titled“The New Operating Model: How AI Agents and Humans Work Together,” examining why many marketing AI investments have not delivered measurable returns. It also outlines an operating model that assigns specific work to AI agents and to people. The company attributes stalled AI programs to operating models that were never redesigned for agentic work.Gartner predicts that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled by the end of 2027 due to escalating costs, unclear business value, or inadequate risk controls. Omnicom's Adobe Practice notes that agents often fall short when organizations deploy them on unstandardized workflows, feed them siloed data, or assign them to problems that never required autonomy.Replacement, Resistance, and Tool Pileups Leave AI Value UnrealizedOmnicom's Adobe Practice identifies three common responses to AI in marketing:- Replacement: Organizations that cut headcount and hand work to agents remove the human review that catches off-brand, inaccurate, or noncompliant output.- Resistance: Organizations that delay adoption until risk feels contained fall behind competitors that are already compressing cycles and scaling personalization.- Tool pileup: Organizations that add AI agents to fragmented stacks create more handoffs and more places for work to stall.Agent washing compounds the tool pileup problem. Gartner estimates that only 130 of the thousands of vendors marketing agentic AI actually offer genuine agentic capabilities.A Clear Division of Labor Assigns Volume to AI and Judgment to PeopleOmnicom's Adobe Practice recommends making the split between machine work and human work an explicit design decision:- AI agents: Governance and compliance pre-checks, routing and workflow orchestration, personalized variant generation, channel and budget optimization, performance analysis, and first-draft production.- People: Brand and campaign strategy, creative concept, final calls on brand fit and accuracy, high-stakes and regulated claims, stakeholder relationships, and ethical and cultural judgment.The handoffs between the two determine whether the model works. Each human decision must flow back into the system, so the next cycle starts with better information.Three Layers Keep Autonomous Work GovernedThe company's framework rests on three layers built in sequence:- Standardized workflows: Defined triggers, agent permissions, and human review points come before any agent is deployed.- Agentic orchestration: Agents handle routing, generation, optimization, and checks within defined goals and guardrails.- Governance and human oversight: Guardrails, audit trails, escalation paths, and guardian agents that monitor other agents keep autonomous work accountable.Omnicom's Adobe Practice has built its agentic operating model with Adobe. The solution integrates Omnicom's Omni platform and agentic framework with Adobe's content and data stack, anchored in Acxiom's identity foundation, and is delivered as a governed, managed solution.Workforce Trust Determines Whether AI Adoption SucceedsEmployee trust is often one of the most under-managed factors in AI adoption. Workers who fear AI will replace their roles often route around new workflows and avoid helping design them. The company recommends treating change readiness as a dedicated workstream, led by a clear message from leadership about how roles will evolve.Marketing, operations, and technology leaders can download the full whitepaper, including industry use cases, a phased implementation framework, and outcome metrics, on the Omnicom Adobe Practice website.About Omnicom Adobe PracticeOmnicom's Adobe Practice brings together Adobe-certified experts and marketing transformation leaders from across Omnicom's connected capabilities. Clients gain access to the world's largest media network; award-winning creative agencies; leading performance marketing and CX expertise; Acxiom, the industry's most comprehensive first-party data and identity platform; and specialized teams in martech, data science, AI, and transformation. Guided by the principle“The Power of Many. The Precision of One.,” the practice pairs the scale of a global network with a dedicated team focused on each client's business, delivering clear accountability and personal attention. To learn more, visit omc.

Megan Cacioppo

Credera-OAP

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Omnicom Adobe Practice Outlines How Marketers Can Divide Work Between AI Agents and People News Provided By Credera-OAP October 27, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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