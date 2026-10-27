NHL Goalie's Viral Flow State Interview Sparks Bigger Conversation: Flow Is For Everyone

Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose and Everyday Miracles

The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles is an inspirational self-help guide to discovering a sense of inner peace through the power of the flow state.

The Flow Habit was chosen by Aspire Magazine as a Top 10 Inspiring Book

Following viral comments from NHL goalie Devin Cooley, Laurie E. Smith, flow state thought leader, explains why the flow state is important for everyone.

- Laurie Smith

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley described a flow state as the reason for his performance against the Carolina Hurricanes, his comments quickly attracted attention, sparking a broader conversation about this highly enjoyable state of mind.

In an October 24 Sportsnet interview, Cooley describes the flow state:“Whatever my mind throws my way, I'm in a good state to handle.” In an October 23 article in The Athletic section of The New York Times, Cooley shared: "It's the best feeling in the world. It's the biggest reason why I love to play.”

For Laurie E. Smith, flow state speaker and author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose & Everyday Miracles (Hay House/Penguin Random House), Cooley's comments highlight an important message that often gets lost: "The flow state is about far more than peak performance and productivity," says Smith. "It's the key to living a life we love, and feeling positive."

"What often gets lost when coverage of the flow state goes viral is the fact that flow isn't an elite experience that only professional athletes, world-class musicians, or people at the top of their game get to have. We all experience flow, including children," says Smith. "Flow is the key to tapping our very best selves, being healthy, and living a good life."

Why Flow Matters Beyond Peak Performance

While flow has traditionally been associated with peak performance, Smith's flow state research focuses on its other less-known benefits, including creativity, emotional well-being, and a greater sense of meaning and purpose.

"Most people don't yearn to win a Stanley Cup or perform on a world stage," Smith says. "We want to feel happy, healthy, confident, creative, and connected to ourselves and others. Flow can help us experience all those things. It begins by making time for activities that we love."

The Flow State Is For Everyone

One of Smith's central messages is that flow is a natural human capacity we can learn to recognize and cultivate. In her book The Flow Habit, she offers research-backed tools and practical tips for incorporating more flow into daily life.

"A writer can experience flow while brainstorming characters. An artist can experience flow while painting. A gardener can experience flow while tending flowers. Children experience flow during play," says Smith. Everyday activities like cooking, dancing, or having a meaningful conversation can bring us into flow. Prioritizing flow can change our lives."

NHL Goalies Teach the Importance of Letting Go

In the widely shared interview, Cooley explained that thinking too much can actually interfere with his performance. He performs best when he trusts his instincts and allows his unconscious mind to take over.“I have to let my unconscious brain do the work, because it reacts a lot quicker."

"We are often rewarded for appearing as if we have everything all figured out," says Smith. "The ironic thing is that the harder we try to control everything with our conscious minds, the more we block flow."

Smith encourages people to shift their attention away from external expectations.

"Many of us spend our days thinking about what other people expect, how we're being perceived, and whether we're doing things correctly," Smith explains. "But that constant self-monitoring can interfere with flow."

"One of the most important conditions for flow is feeling safe enough to let go. When we're constantly judging ourselves, comparing ourselves with others, or trying to figure everything out, we can make it harder to access our creativity and unique gifts. Flow happens when we have the courage and confidence to trust ourselves and let go."

Everyone Has a Unique Flow Formula

The New York Times article revealed that different NHL goalies use different techniques to maintain their preferred mental state. Some focus on breathing. Others use self-talk. Cooley has discovered that even smiling or chatting with teammates can sometimes interrupt his concentration. Smith believes this illustrates an essential principle of flow: There is no single formula that works for everyone.

"One of my favorite things about Cooley's interview is that he knows himself," says Smith. "He has experimented enough to recognize what helps him get into flow and what takes him out of it."

In her book talks and speaking engagements, Smith shares that the most common question she receives is how to experience more flow.

"Experiment, experiment, experiment," Smith advises. "Notice when you feel fully engaged, energized, and absorbed in what you're doing. Notice when that feeling disappears. Over time, experimenting and getting curious will help you unlock your own personal formula for flow. The key is learning to recognize small moments of flow, noticing what works for you, and prioritizing doing more of that," says Smith.

A Viral Moment for Flow With a Bigger Message

For Smith, the attention surrounding Cooley's comments represents an opportunity to expand the public conversation about the flow state beyond elite performance. "Professional athletes give us a fascinating window into the flow state because their performance is so visible," Smith says. "But it's so important for people to know that they also have this extraordinary human capacity. Flow is innate and can become a way of life."

Laurie E. Smith is a flow state speaker, the author of The Flow Habit, and is available to offer expert commentary on the growing public interest in flow including:

.What is the flow state?

.Why does overthinking block flow?

.What are some simple tips to boost flow?

.What is the link between the flow state, well-being, and creativity?

.Why do different flow techniques work for different people?

.How can doing hobbies we love, even just five minutes a day, boost flow?

For more than 25 years, Smith has explored the connection between flow, creativity, and transformation. Her interest in flow was shaped in part by a profound experience of peace during a life-threatening aviation incident aboard British Airways Flight 2069. The Flow Habit has attracted international interest, with Swedish, Spanish, and Chinese translations. For interview requests and press kit, email:... or .

Laurie Smith

Laurie Smith llc/The Flow Habit

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NHL Goalie's Viral Flow State Interview Sparks Bigger Conversation: Flow is for Everyone News Provided By The Flow Habit October 27, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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