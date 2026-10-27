Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina Alleges Massive Human Rights Violations Under BNP Rule

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 27 (IANS) Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has alleged that the country is witnessing mass arrests, searches, torture, false cases, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations, claiming that the rule of law, fundamental rights and public security have effectively ceased to exist.

In a statement posted on Awami League's social media platform X, Hasina said that Bangladesh, which won its independence through the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan, had descended into an extreme state of impunity.

She said that reports of unidentified bodies have become frequent nationwide, with decomposing bodies found in rivers, canals and wetlands becoming an everyday occurrence. Hasina questioned how the Bangladeshi authorities could become so devoid of humanity as to drive the country down such a path.

Slamming the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, the former PM said,“Fearful of public discontent, the ruling group that came to power through a rigged election is conducting block raids and mass searches in various areas across the country, including Gopalganj, through law enforcement agencies, leading to mass arrests."

“Between 5,000 and 7,000 people are being arrested every day. The prisons are so overcrowded that there is barely room for anyone else. Meanwhile, the torture and abuse of arrested individuals and their family members have exposed the government's authoritarian character. I strongly condemn and protest against such oppression and injustice,” she added.

Hasina further alleged that people were being denied even the right to be members of the Awami League, accusing the government of pursuing a deliberate campaign to eliminate the party from the country.

She said the situation was particularly alarming in Gopalganj, where sweeping operations by law enforcement agencies had made it increasingly difficult for residents to live in the area.

“Mass arrests and torture have become routine occurrences. What is deeply concerning is that the situation in Gopalganj has now spread across Bangladesh. I demand that the people of this country be guaranteed their basic rights and legal protection. On the one hand, people are fed up with land grabbing, looting, extortion, murder, rape and torture by activists of the so-called ruling and opposition parties, as well as the denial of political rights to a vast section of the population," Hasina stated.

She also accused the government of aggravating the country's economic crisis through what she described as its“predatory mentality”.

“There are shortages of gas, electricity, fuel and fertiliser; investment has come to a standstill; mills and factories are closing every day; unemployment is rising; commodity prices are soaring; freedom of expression is being curtailed; people are being indiscriminately dismissed from their jobs; and countless other problems and crises have left the people disoriented and desperate,” the former Prime Minister stated.

Hasina further alleged that the government was creating a climate of fear by undermining people's ability to go about their daily lives peacefully. She claimed that, fearing the rise of popular resistance, the authorities had begun using law enforcement agencies and“party-backed thugs” to intimidate the people.

“Although such a situation would be unimaginable in a civilised country, the reality is that this is precisely the kind of outcome one would expect from the rise to power of a world-class thief, following in the footsteps of a global swindler. Rather than being surprised, I express my deep concern about the future of the country,” said Hasina.