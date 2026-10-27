Assam Rifles DG Reviews Security Grid In Manipur At High-Level Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 27 (IANS) Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess and strengthen the security grid in Manipur, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles chief, accompanied by Major General Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South), carried out a comprehensive operational review across Somsai Garrison and Tusom Company Operating Base (COB) in mountainous Ukhrul district.

A similar operational review meeting was also held at Chassad Garrison in hilly Kamjong district.

The visit was conducted on Tuesday to evaluate the readiness of the Ukhrul Warriors in light of the prevailing security scenario in Manipur.

The spokesman said that during the visit, the leadership received detailed briefings on operational deployments, the local security environment, and key administrative arrangements across these strategically vital posts.

The Director General stressed the imperative of maintaining continuous vigilance, executing effective area domination, and bolstering seamless coordination with civil administrative authorities and fellow security agencies to preserve stability.

He further emphasised establishing a robust and responsive security grid capable of adapting to emerging regional challenges. Interacting directly with personnel during these reviews, Lieutenant General Lakhera praised all ranks for their steadfast dedication, resilience, high morale, and exemplary professionalism under demanding field conditions.

To honour extraordinary performance, he presented Commendation Cards to four Assam Rifles personnel who demonstrated exceptional service and devotion to duty. According to the defence spokesman, the high-level review meetings underscore the Assam Rifles' enduring commitment to maintaining operational excellence, safeguarding troop welfare, and fostering constructive engagement with local communities to ensure long-term peace across Manipur.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar recently reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the state. These meetings assume significance in view of the recent ethnic violence involving Naga and Kuki-Zo community members in Manipur's hill districts.

More than 50 people have reportedly been killed and dozens of houses torched in clashes between the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities since February this year. The violence has largely been concentrated in Ukhrul, Kamjong, Kangpokpi and Tamenglong districts, Noney district and parts of Senapati district.