Australia Warehousing And Storage Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast (2026-2035) E-Commerce, AI, And Cold-Chain Logistics Drive Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-driven automation, high-bay urban facilities, micro-fulfilment centres, cold-chain capacity and Inland Rail-linked intermodal hubs

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Warehousing and Storage Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia warehousing and storage market is becoming increasingly important to the nation's supply chain infrastructure, supporting e-commerce fulfilment, pharmaceutical distribution, cold-chain logistics and industrial goods storage. According to the report, continued growth in online retail, infrastructure investment and demand for faster delivery services are reshaping warehouse networks across the country.

Australian e-commerce retail sales reached AUD 69 billion in 2024, representing a 12% year-on-year increase. This expansion is driving investment in urban micro-fulfilment centres, high-bay automated facilities and temperature-controlled distribution nodes capable of supporting same-day and next-day delivery. Operators are increasingly adopting layered distribution networks that combine large regional centres with 5,000-15,000m urban facilities and strategically located delivery hubs.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers



Robotics and AI are delivering productivity improvements of approximately 25% compared with conventional manual operations. Amazon, Coles and Woolworths are among the major organisations deploying autonomous mobile robots, goods-to-person picking systems and AI-driven warehouse management platforms.

Cold-chain warehousing demand is rising as pharmaceutical biologics, fresh food e-commerce, premium food exports and domestic vaccine and medicine stockpiles require purpose-built, multi-temperature facilities.

The AUD 14 billion Inland Rail project connecting Melbourne and Brisbane is supporting regional intermodal warehouse development and expanding demand beyond Sydney, Melbourne and other coastal logistics markets. Industrial land constraints and limited warehouse availability are increasing rents in major metropolitan areas while encouraging investment in automated, high-density facilities that generate greater throughput per square metre.

Australia Warehousing and Storage Market Forecast

The Australia warehousing and storage market was valued at USD 7.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.78 billion by 2030, reflecting a 3.5% CAGR. Under a broader market definition, the sector is estimated to reach USD 35.20 billion by 2035 at a 7.50% CAGR.

General warehousing accounts for approximately 91.81% of market revenue. Refrigerated warehousing is expected to record the fastest segment growth, advancing at a 3.73% CAGR as pharmaceutical cold-chain capacity and premium food logistics expand. Australia currently has approximately 10.2 million cubic metres of installed cold-chain warehousing capacity.

E-commerce and retail represents the largest end-user segment, accounting for about 33.35% of the market. Healthcare, pharmaceuticals and life sciences is forecast to be the fastest-growing end-user category, with a projected 4.63% CAGR.

Warehouse Supply Remains Tight

Australia's warehouse supply continues to lag demand, particularly in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Industrial vacancy rates in Sydney and Melbourne fell below 1% in 2024, contributing to higher rents and increased speculative and build-to-suit construction. Prime logistics rents in Sydney rose 16% year-on-year during 2024.

Goodman Group, Australia's largest industrial property platform, holds an AUD 78.7 billion portfolio with 97.7% occupancy. The company committed to delivering 2.9 million square metres of new supply in 2025, with substantially all planned capacity pre-leased when announced. These conditions highlight the strength of occupier demand and the limited availability of suitable logistics facilities in premium urban locations.

Infrastructure Investment Supports Regional Expansion

Government policy is reinforcing the strategic importance of warehousing, freight and cold-chain capacity. The National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy and Infrastructure Australia's 2025 Market Capacity Report identify logistics facilities as national infrastructure priorities, supporting investment in regional intermodal hubs, port-adjacent distribution parks and temperature-controlled warehouses.

Inland Rail is expected to encourage the development of large-scale warehousing precincts along the Melbourne-Brisbane corridor. The project will improve freight consolidation, strengthen regional distribution networks and reduce the market's reliance on established coastal metropolitan clusters.

The report concludes that the Australia warehousing and storage market will maintain positive growth as e-commerce volumes, automation, healthcare logistics and infrastructure investment increase. Cold-chain facilities, high-density automated warehouses and regional intermodal precincts are expected to attract significant investment as businesses pursue greater resilience, capacity and operational efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

Australia Warehousing And Storage Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2030(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Warehousing And Storage Market Analysis

Asia Pacific Key Industry Highlights

Warehousing And Storage Historical Market (2018-2025)

Warehousing And Storage Market Forecast (2026-2030)

Australia Warehousing And Storage Market Analysis

Australia Key Industry Highlights

Australia Warehousing And Storage Historical Market (2018-2025) Australia Warehousing And Storage Market Forecast (2026-2030)

Australia Warehousing And Storage Market by Type of Warehousing



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

Australia Warehousing And Storage Market by Ownership



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

Australia Warehousing And Storage Market by End-Use



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

Australia Warehousing And Storage Market by Regional Segmentation



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

Australia Warehousing And Storage Market by Region



New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

Others

Historical Trend by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Region (2026-2030)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Australia Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Coles Group (Australia)



Woolworths Group (Australia)



Metcash Trading Ltd (Australia)



DHL Supply Chain (Germany)



Mainfreight (New Zealand)



Brambles Limited (Australia)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [14]

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