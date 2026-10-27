China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 E-Commerce, Cold Chain, And AI Automation Drive Market To USD 485.65 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The China 3PL market reached USD 285.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6.9% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 485.65 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market growth is supported by China's world-leading e-commerce ecosystem, continued supply chain digitalisation, warehouse automation, expanding cold chain infrastructure, and rising cross-border e-commerce activity.

Major platforms such as Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Douyin Commerce continue to generate substantial demand for warehousing, fulfilment, transportation management, and last-mile delivery services. Labour cost pressures and the need for greater operational efficiency are also encouraging logistics providers and merchants to increase investment in automated facilities, AI-powered forecasting, robotics, and autonomous delivery technologies.

China 3PL Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 285.42 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 485.65 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: approximately 6.9%

Leading service segment in 2025: E-Commerce Fulfilment Fastest-growing service segment: Cold Chain Logistics

E-Commerce Fulfilment accounted for approximately 42.5% of market revenue in 2025. Its leading position reflects China's e-commerce transaction value of more than USD 2 trillion annually and the growing requirement for faster, more reliable order processing. The continued transition from offline retail to online commerce is expected to sustain demand for integrated fulfilment networks, high-volume distribution centres, and technology-enabled logistics services.

The Yangtze River Delta, including Shanghai and Hangzhou, hosts the country's highest concentration of 3PL warehouse infrastructure and represents a major centre of logistics demand. The Pearl River Delta and Bohai Rim also remain critical manufacturing, export, and distribution hubs. These regional clusters support domestic consumption and international trade, creating extensive requirements for freight forwarding, warehousing, transportation, packaging, kitting, and value-added supply chain services.

Key China 3PL Market Trends



Cold chain expansion: Cold Chain Logistics is forecast to record the fastest CAGR through 2035. Growth is being driven by fresh food e-commerce, premium imported food distribution, pharmaceutical requirements, and increased demand for temperature-controlled transportation and storage.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical growth: Healthcare and Pharmaceutical is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user industry due to Good Distribution Practice requirements, pharmaceutical e-commerce expansion, and rising biologics and vaccine distribution volumes.

Technology investment: JD Logistics and Cainiao Network are advancing robotic warehouse automation, AI-powered demand forecasting, drone delivery trials, and autonomous last-mile delivery vehicles at commercial scale. Cross-border e-commerce logistics: Chinese merchants selling through Amazon, Shopify, SHEIN, and other international platforms are increasing demand for global fulfilment, customs compliance, freight forwarding, and reverse logistics services.

The report identifies cold chain-intensive industries as an important source of long-term market opportunity. Fresh food platforms, including Meituan and Alibaba's Hema, require reliable refrigerated infrastructure, while pharmaceutical distributors must comply with increasingly stringent handling and storage standards. These requirements are encouraging 3PL providers to expand specialised facilities, transportation fleets, monitoring systems, and integrated distribution capabilities.

China's position as a leading manufacturing exporter and the world's largest e-commerce economy will remain central to the market outlook. Continued digitalisation, growing consumer expectations, international merchant expansion, and demand for resilient supply chains are expected to strengthen the role of advanced 3PL providers through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis

Asia Pacific Key Industry Highlights

Asia Pacific Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Historical Market (2018-2025)

Asia Pacific Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis

China Key Industry Highlights

China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Historical Market (2018-2025) China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Service Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by End-User Industry



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

China Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Region



Eastern China

Southern China

Northern China

Western China

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supplier's Power

Buyer's Power

Threat of New Entrants

Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key China Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles

Ceva Logistics (Switzerland)

Sinotrans (China)

DHL Supply Chain (Germany)

XPO Logistics (USA)

SF Express (China)

Other Companies

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [10]

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