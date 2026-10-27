Spatial Genomics And Transcriptomics Market - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $6.5 Billion As AI, Oncology, Personalized Medicine, And Outsourced Research Drive 24.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spatial Genomics Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2036, up from an estimated $0.73 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 24.4% during 2026-2036. The market was valued at $0.66 billion in 2025.

Market growth is being driven by expanding applications in drug discovery and cancer research, advances in next generation sequencing and biomarker detection, and increasing investment and consolidation among industry participants. The growing adoption of personalized medicines and FFPE-compatible workflows is also strengthening demand. In addition, the expansion of contract research services and outsourced spatial analysis is expected to create significant opportunities for established companies and new market entrants.

The report provides historical market data for 2024 and 2025, estimated data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It analyzes the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market by offering, type, technology, application, end user, and geography.

Market Segment Highlights



Offering: Consumables are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Their leading position reflects the proprietary nature of platform-specific products and recurring demand generated by installed instruments. Software & services are projected to record the highest growth as research organizations require advanced analytical capabilities to convert spatial data into actionable results. Instruments are forecast to grow at 22.4%, with purchasing affected by capital expenditure requirements.

Type: Transcriptomics is expected to hold the larger share in 2026 because transcripts are measured across commercial platforms currently in use. Genomics is projected to register the faster CAGR, supported by growing demand from cancer research teams investigating genome organization.

Technology: Imaging based technologies are expected to represent the larger market share in 2026. Sequencing based technologies are forecast to achieve the strongest growth, aided by platforms that can be adopted without requiring customers to purchase capital equipment.

Application: Oncology is projected to remain the largest application segment in 2026, supported by the increasing global cancer burden and the use of spatial analysis in tumor research. Other applications, including immunology and infectious disease research, are expected to register the fastest growth. Neurology remains closely linked to publicly funded academic research and may be more sensitive to changes in research appropriations. End user: Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, with spending typically aligned with defined research and development program requirements. Contract research organizations are projected to post the highest CAGR of 27.0%, as outsourcing enables institutions to access spatial genomics and transcriptomics capabilities without making substantial capital investments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in 2026. The region benefits from a concentration of leading technology suppliers, extensive pharmaceutical research and development activity, and a well-established academic research network.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during 2026-2036. Growth will be supported by domestic platform manufacturing in China and expanding genomics investment across China, Japan, and India. These developments are increasing regional access to advanced research technologies and supporting broader adoption across academic, clinical, and commercial settings.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market include 10x Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Quanterix Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Vizgen, Inc. (U.S.), Singular Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc (U.K.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Resolve Biosciences GmbH (Germany), S2 Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Cantata Bio (U.S.), and BioSpyder Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Insights Covered in the Report



Current global revenue and projected market growth over the next 10 years

Historical market size, growth rates, and long-term forecasts

Primary growth drivers, market constraints, and emerging opportunities

Regional and country trends influencing market development

High-growth segments by offering, type, technology, application, and end user

Competitive positioning and product offerings of major market participants

Recent strategic developments and their impact on the competitive landscape Opportunities for established manufacturers, service providers, and new entrants

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders of the Industry

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecasting

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.2.1.1. Increasing Applications of Spatial Genomics in Drug Discovery & Development Driving Market Growth

4.2.1.2. Growing Use of Spatial Genomics in Cancer Research Driving Market Growth

4.2.1.3. Advancements in Next Generation Sequencing Driving Market Growth

4.2.1.4. Increasing Use of Spatial Genomics in Biomarker Detection Driving Market Growth

4.2.1.5. Rising Prevalence of Cancer Driving Market Growth

4.2.1.6. Lack of Standardized Approaches in Genomics Restraining Market Growth

4.2.1.7. Concerns Over the Security & Privacy of Genomic Data Restraining Market Growth

4.2.1.8. High Capital Cost of Spatial Instruments Restraining Market Growth

4.2.1.9. Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicines and Gene Therapies Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

4.2.1.10. Increasing Investments in Spatial Genomics Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

4.2.1.11. Complexities in Data Analysis Expected to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Stakeholders

4.2.1.12. Slow Technology Adoption Expected to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Stakeholders

4.2.2. Factor Analysis

4.3. Technology Trends

4.3.1. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spatial Genomics

4.3.2. Multiplexed Spatial Genomics

4.3.3. Convergence of Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Proteomics

4.3.4. Extension to Whole Transcriptome Analysis at Single Cell Resolution

4.4. Investment and Funding Scenario

4.5. Pricing Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.6.5. Degree of Competition

5 Market Assessment - By Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Instruments

5.3. Consumables

5.4. Software & Services

6 Market Assessment - By Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Transcriptomics

6.3. Genomics

7 Market Assessment - By Technology

7.1. Overview

7.2. Imaging Based

7.3. Sequencing Based

8 Market Assessment - By Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Oncology

8.3. Neurology

8.4. Other Applications

9 Market Assessment - By End User

9.1. Overview

9.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3. Contract Research Organizations

9.4. Other End Users

10 Market Assessment - By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11 Competition Analysis

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share Analysis

11.5.1. 10x Genomics, Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.2. Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

11.5.3. Quanterix Corporation (U.S.)

12 Company Profiles

12.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.

12.2. Bruker Corporation

12.3. Quanterix Corporation

12.4. Illumina, Inc.

12.5. Vizgen, Inc.

12.6. Singular Genomics, Inc.

12.7. Takara Bio Inc.

12.8. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc

12.9. Revvity, Inc.

12.10. Resolve Biosciences GmbH

12.11. S2 Genomics, Inc.

12.12. Cantata Bio

12.13. BioSpyder Technologies, Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1. Available Customization

13.2. Questions Answered in This Report

13.3. Related Reports

13.4. About Meticulous Research

List of Tables [142]

List of Figures [82]

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