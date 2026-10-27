Signature Aviation Introduces Signature Access, Making Private Aviation Pricing Simpler, More Predictable And Transparent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New approach gives guests and operators greater clarity, flexibility and control over the cost of their visits.

Orlando, FL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planning a private aviation visit should be straightforward, and understanding what it will cost should be just as simple. Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, today introduced Signature Access, a new approach designed to simplify how guests and operators understand, plan and manage the cost of accessing its facilities.

With clearer, more predictable pricing and greater flexibility, Signature Access makes it easier for visiting guests and our residents to make informed decisions about their trip. By bringing core access-related services together into one transparent price, Signature is removing unnecessary complexity and creating a more consistent, straightforward experience across its network.

Developed with input from guests and operators, Signature Access consolidates core access-related charges, based on aircraft size, time on ramp, and terminal location, into a single simplified price. At Signature's continental United States locations*, eligible fuel purchases entitle guests to a first-hour waiver, providing added flexibility and choice when planning operations. Optional services, such as hangar accommodations, GPU and lavatory services, remain available separately.

"We are grateful to the guests and operators whose perspectives helped shape Signature Access," said Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer, Signature Aviation. "Their feedback was instrumental in creating a clearer, more predictable pricing approach that gives guests greater visibility, flexibility and control. It also reflects our broader commitment to listening, innovating, and investing in an exceptional guest experience.”

To review anticipated costs in advance of their visits, guests can use the Signature Access estimator available at . The tool provides another layer of visibility and control by helping operators understand expected costs earlier in the planning process. Signature Access is already live at select Signature locations, providing valuable insights and feedback from guests that will help shape future enhancements to the program as it is rolled out to additional locations in phases over the coming months.

As part of this broader effort, Signature is also updating its Event Fee approach. Beginning in 2027, the company plans to limit Event Fees to a very small number of extraordinary-demand event categories and provide visibility into any applicable locations and pricing at least 30 days in advance, providing guests with greater clarity and consistency.

Planned 2027 Event Fee categories include Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles; the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship in Las Vegas; Art Basel in Miami Beach; the US Open Tennis Championships and United Nations General Assembly in New York; and select Formula 1 race weekends in Miami, Montréal, Austin, and Las Vegas. Beyond 2027, Signature will continue to evaluate events based on extraordinary demand levels and will communicate any applicable locations and pricing at least 30 days in advance.

“Transparency in all aspects of operations, including FBO pricing, is of paramount importance to FBO customers,” said NBAA Acting COO Dan Hubbard.“Having clear, upfront information about pricing and services allows operators to plan ahead and make informed decisions well before an aircraft arrives at an FBO. With this new initiative, Signature Aviation appears to be taking a step toward the transparency that our operator members demand. We will continue reviewing the program and look forward to additional feedback from operators after it has been fully implemented.”

“Transparency is essential to aviation customers as it allows them to make informed decisions when choosing an aviation service provider,” said Curt Castagna, President and CEO of NATA (the National Air Transportation Association).“Signature Aviation's focus on greater cost visibility and responsiveness to customer feedback reflects the important role innovation and communication play in providing exceptional customer service. We welcome efforts that help operators plan with confidence, while supporting the diverse services and infrastructure on which business aviation depends.”

“The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has long supported pricing transparency across the FBO industry, and Signature Access is a step in the right direction by giving pilots and operators the visibility into Signature's fees and pricing they need to make informed decisions during flight planning," said Katie Pribyl, AOPA's acting co-president. "And without a doubt, we continue to strongly support fair and reasonable pricing that helps keep flying in reach for all pilots.”

Signature Access is part of the company's broader commitment to Elevate Every Moment across the private aviation experience. By investing across safety, hospitality, technology, operations, facilities, and more, Signature continues to enhance the entire guest journey while helping shape the future of private aviation.

For additional information about Signature Access, please visit signatureaviation.com/signature-access

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Signature Aviation Introduces Signature Access

CONTACT: Jeff Penson Signature Aviation 407-206-5212...