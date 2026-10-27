South Korea Battery Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 28.92 Billion As LFP, Energy Storage, And Localization Drive 7.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Battery Materials Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The South Korea battery materials market was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 13.90 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 28.92 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines industry structure, supply relationships, producer financial performance, raw material availability, policy, trade, technology, competition, the value chain, and emerging growth opportunities.

The market includes lithium-ion and next-generation battery materials manufactured in South Korea for domestic and international customers. Products covered include high-nickel, mid-nickel, high-voltage, LFP, LMFP, and next-generation cathode active materials; cathode precursors; natural graphite, synthetic graphite, and silicon anode materials; separators; electrolytes & electrolyte salts; copper foil; lithium hydroxide and other lithium chemicals; aluminum pouch film; binders; and carbon nanotube additives. Finished battery cells and packs are excluded, along with production from Korean-owned plants located overseas, although international investments are assessed.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Demand is supported by the global manufacturing networks of LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK On, which supply automakers including General Motors, Hyundai, Ford, BMW, Volkswagen, and Stellantis. South Korean cathode, separator, copper foil, and electrolyte suppliers have developed long-term commercial relationships with these battery manufacturers and frequently follow them into overseas markets.

Demand for battery materials with limited Chinese content is another major growth driver. Materials processed in South Korea can benefit from the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement when assessed under applicable U.S. sourcing requirements. U.S. Treasury guidance issued in December 2023 also tightened restrictions on Chinese ownership in compliant suppliers, encouraging Korean companies to restructure partnerships and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Energy storage systems represent an increasingly important opportunity. Utility-scale renewable energy projects, grid modernization, and data center expansion are increasing battery demand. The International Energy Agency projects that data center electricity consumption will reach approximately 945 terawatt-hours by 2030. EcoPro BM also reported an 85% quarter-over-quarter increase in cathode shipments for storage systems during the second quarter of 2024.

However, weaker electric vehicle demand has affected production volumes, utilization rates, and profitability. EcoPro recorded a KRW 54.6 billion operating loss in the April-June 2024 quarter as sales declined 57.2%. POSCO Future M later reported a 71.7% decrease in operating profit, while L&F recorded a quarterly loss of KRW 121.2 billion.

Competitive pressure is intensifying as Chinese producers maintain substantial cost advantages and lead global LFP production. According to the International Energy Agency, LFP represented nearly half of electric vehicle batteries worldwide in 2024. South Korean producers remain more concentrated in high-nickel chemistries, creating exposure to changes in battery technology and customer preferences.

Additional constraints include dependence on Chinese precursors, lithium, and graphite; volatile lithium, nickel, and cobalt prices; customer concentration; underused high-nickel production lines; changing U.S. policy; and the movement of future manufacturing capacity outside South Korea. China introduced graphite export licensing in December 2023 and added restrictions covering LFP and LMFP cathode technologies in 2025.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

LFP & LMFP cathodes are projected to deliver the highest growth among chemistry segments, supported by demand for lower-cost electric vehicles and non-Chinese materials for U.S. energy storage projects. Opportunities are also developing in all-solid-state battery materials, recycling, domestic precursor production, and recovered lithium supply. Samsung SDI is targeting mass production of all-solid-state batteries with energy density of approximately 900 watt-hours per liter by 2027.

Cathode active materials are expected to hold the largest material share in 2026, reflecting their value within battery manufacturing and the scale of producers such as EcoPro BM, L&F, POSCO Future M, and LG Chem. Precursors are forecast to record the highest material CAGR as companies localize production, reduce reliance on China, and integrate recovered metals from businesses including SungEel HiTech and Korea Zinc.

Electric vehicles are expected to remain the largest application segment in 2026. Energy storage systems are forecast to grow faster, supported by utilities, renewable energy developers, data center operators, and additional storage battery production in the U.S. Korean cell makers will continue to represent the larger customer category, while other cell makers & automakers are projected to register stronger growth as suppliers diversify their customer bases.

Regional Outlook

Chungcheong is expected to remain South Korea's largest regional battery materials market in 2026. The region includes EcoPro BM operations in Cheongju and Ochang, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution facilities, SK IE Technology separator production in Jeungpyeong, W-Scope manufacturing in Chungju, and POSCO Future M anode materials production in Sejong.

The Jeolla region is projected to record the fastest growth. Saemangeum is attracting new precursor and battery materials projects, while Gwangyang hosts POSCO's lithium hydroxide plant with approximately 43,000 tons of annual capacity and POSCO Future M cathode production. Gyeongsang remains a major production center through EcoPro's integrated Pohang operations, POSCO Future M facilities, and L&F cathode manufacturing in Daegu. Ulsan benefits from Samsung SDI, Korea Zinc, and established petrochemical and nonferrous metals industries.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on cost, material performance, chemistry breadth, compliant raw material sourcing, customer relationships, and manufacturing proximity. Key strategic developments include EcoPro BM's 54,000-ton annual-capacity cathode plant in Debrecen, Hungary; its Indonesian nickel investment; POSCO Future M's Quebec cathode venture with General Motors; SK IE Technology's May 2026 agreement to sell its Chinese separator unit to Semcorp for CNY 400 million; and LG Energy Solution's April 2025 withdrawal from an Indonesian battery supply chain project.

Companies profiled include EcoPro BM Co., Ltd., POSCO Future M Co., Ltd., L&F Co., Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Korea Zinc Co., Ltd., POSCO Holdings Inc., SungEel HiTech Co., Ltd., SK IE Technology Co., Ltd., W-Scope Chungju Plant Co., Ltd., SK Nexilis Co., Ltd., Lotte Energy Materials Corporation, Solus Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., Enchem Co., Ltd., Soulbrain Co., Ltd., Dongwha Electrolyte Co., Ltd., Chunbo Co., Ltd., Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., and LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

The report supports capacity planning, sourcing, partnerships, investment evaluation, and market entry decisions by providing forecasts through 2036, segment and regional analysis, company benchmarking, supply chain assessment, and insights into LFP, LMFP, recycling, precursor localization, and next-generation battery materials.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Domestic Production Volume x Price, by Material)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Producer Revenue Analysis, Adjusted for Overseas Production)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Global Scale of Korean Battery Cell Makers

4.2.1.2. Demand for Non-Chinese Battery Materials

4.2.1.3. Rapid Growth of Energy Storage Systems

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. EV Slowdown and Earnings Declines

4.2.2.2. Chinese Competition and the Rise of LFP

4.2.2.3. Dependence on Chinese Raw Materials and Tightening Sourcing Rules

4.2.2.4. Relocation of Production Overseas

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. LFP and LMFP Cathodes for Energy Storage

4.2.3.2. Materials for Solid-State Batteries

4.2.3.3. Recycling and Precursor Localization

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Metal Price Volatility and Inventory Losses

4.2.4.2. Customer Concentration

4.2.4.3. Technology Transitions to New Chemistries

4.2.4.4. U.S. Policy Volatility

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Pivot to Energy Storage and LFP

4.3.2. Overseas Localization Near Customers

4.3.3. Restructuring and Divestments

4.3.4. Upstream Integration into Nickel and Lithium

4.4. Korean Battery Industry Structure

4.4.1. Korean Cell Makers and Their Global Footprint

4.4.2. Materials Supply Relationships

4.4.3. Overseas Materials Investments by Korean Companies

4.5. Financial Performance Analysis of Major Korean Materials Makers (2023-2025)

4.6. Raw Material Supply Analysis

4.6.1. Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese

4.6.2. Lithium

4.6.3. Graphite

4.6.4. Dependence on Chinese Inputs

4.7. Policy and Trade Landscape

4.7.1. Battery Specialized Industrial Complexes

4.7.2. Government Support Measures for the Battery Industry

4.7.3. Korea-U.S. FTA, U.S. Sourcing Rules, and Production Credits

4.7.4. EU Battery Regulation and Critical Raw Materials Act

4.7.5. Chinese Export Controls

4.8. Technology Landscape

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. South Korea Battery Materials Market, by Material

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cathode Active Materials

5.3. Precursors

5.4. Anode Materials

5.4.1. Natural Graphite

5.4.2. Synthetic Graphite

5.4.3. Silicon Anodes

5.5. Separators

5.6. Electrolytes & Electrolyte Salts

5.7. Copper Foil

5.8. Lithium Chemicals

5.9. Others (Pouch Film, Binders, Conductive Additives)

6. South Korea Battery Materials Market, by Cathode Chemistry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. High-Nickel NCM/NCMA

6.3. Mid-Nickel & High-Voltage

6.4. LFP & LMFP

6.5. Next-Generation (LMR, Solid-State Cathodes)

7. South Korea Battery Materials Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electric Vehicles

7.3. Energy Storage Systems

7.4. Consumer Electronics & Others

8. South Korea Battery Materials Market, by Customer

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Korean Cell Makers

8.3. Other Cell Makers & Automakers

9. South Korea Battery Materials Market, by Region

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Chungcheong Region

9.2.1. North Chungcheong

9.2.2. South Chungcheong & Sejong

9.3. Gyeongsang Region

9.3.1. Pohang

9.3.2. Daegu & Others

9.4. Jeolla Region

9.4.1. Saemangeum

9.4.2. Gwangyang

9.5. Ulsan

9.6. Capital Region & Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1. Industry Leaders

10.4.2. Market Differentiators

10.4.3. Vanguards

10.4.4. Emerging Companies

10.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

11. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Cathode and Precursor Producers

11.1. EcoPro BM Co., Ltd.

11.2. POSCO Future M Co., Ltd.

11.3. L&F Co., Ltd.

11.4. LG Chem Ltd.

11.5. Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.

Lithium and Recycling

11.6. POSCO Holdings Inc.

11.7. SungEel HiTech Co., Ltd.

Separators and Copper Foil

11.8. SK IE Technology Co., Ltd.

11.9. W-Scope Chungju Plant Co., Ltd.

11.10. SK Nexilis Co., Ltd.

11.11. Lotte Energy Materials Corporation

11.12. Solus Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Electrolytes and Specialty Materials

11.13. Enchem Co., Ltd.

11.14. Soulbrain Co., Ltd.

11.15. Dongwha Electrolyte Co., Ltd.

11.16. Chunbo Co., Ltd.

11.17. Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

Integrated Cell Maker

11.18. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

12. Appendix

12.1. Related Reports

12.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [139]



List of Figures [49]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900