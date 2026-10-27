Lithium-Ion Battery Separators Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 EV And Energy Storage Demand Fuel 11.5% CAGR And A USD 16.93 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium-ion Battery Separators Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global lithium-ion battery separators market was valued at USD 5.10 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 5.70 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 16.93 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 11.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report assesses supply and demand, regional capacity and utilization, pricing, manufacturing and coating technologies, safety standards, sourcing requirements, trade measures, raw material availability, the value chain, and the competitive landscape.

Electric vehicles remain the primary source of lithium-ion battery separator demand. Global electric car sales exceeded 17 million units in 2024, accounting for more than 20% of new vehicle sales, while electric vehicle battery demand surpassed 1 terawatt-hour. Energy storage systems represent another major growth market, supported by renewable energy integration, grid modernization, backup power requirements, and rising electricity consumption from data centers.

Market expansion continues despite significant pricing pressure caused by rapid capacity additions in China. Semcorp reported a 42.33% increase in 2024 separator shipments to 8.825 billion square meters, while separator revenue declined 18.13% to CNY 8.255 billion. The company subsequently returned to profit in 2025 as revenue increased 34% to CNY 13.6 billion. This recovery, combined with consolidation and new long-term supply agreements, indicates improving demand but continued pressure on high-cost producers.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Growth in electric vehicle production across China, Europe, North America, and emerging markets is the leading market driver. In January 2025, LG Energy Solution agreed to purchase approximately 3.55 billion square meters of separator material from Semcorp between 2025 and 2027. Battery energy storage is also accelerating demand, particularly for lithium iron phosphate systems and dry-process separators.

Supply chain localization is creating investment opportunities in North America and Europe. Entek's planned facility in Terre Haute, Indiana, received a conditional U.S. Department of Energy loan commitment of approximately USD 1.2 billion, while Asahi Kasei is developing an Ontario separator plant with Honda. Local production is supported by sourcing restrictions, customer qualification requirements, and efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese battery materials.

Coated and functional separators offer some of the strongest growth opportunities. Ceramic-coated, polymer-coated, and composite-coated films improve thermal performance, dimensional stability, electrode adhesion, and compatibility with fast-charging and high-nickel battery systems. China's GB 38031-2025 standard, effective from July 2026, is expected to strengthen demand for advanced heat-resistant separator technologies.

Segment Outlook

Wet-process separators are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 because of their use in high-energy electric vehicle cells. Dry-process separators are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by expanding lithium iron phosphate battery production for energy storage and lower-cost electric vehicles.

Polyethylene remains the leading material for wet-process films, while polypropylene and PP/PE/PP multilayers are widely used in dry-process applications. Advanced polymers, including aramid, polyimide, and cellulose, are gaining attention as battery manufacturers adopt stricter thermal safety requirements.

Ceramic-coated separators are expected to lead the coating segment in 2026. Composite-coated separators are forecast to grow most rapidly as manufacturers combine ceramic and polymer layers to improve heat resistance and adhesion. By thickness, 9-16 m films are expected to retain the largest share, while films below 9 m are projected to expand at the fastest rate as battery manufacturers pursue higher energy density.

NMC and NCA batteries remain important markets for thin wet-process and coated films used in long-range electric vehicles. LFP and LMFP battery growth is increasing demand for dry-process and thicker separators, especially in energy storage and lower-cost mobility applications. Electric vehicles are expected to remain the largest application segment in 2026, while energy storage systems are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest lithium-ion battery separators market in 2026, reflecting the concentration of cell and separator manufacturing in China, Japan, and South Korea. Major Chinese suppliers include Semcorp, Shenzhen Senior Technology Material, Sinoma, and Gellec. Japanese and Korean companies, including Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, SK IE Technology, and W-Scope, maintain strong positions in premium separator films.

North America is projected to register the highest regional CAGR through 2036 as the U.S. and Canada expand domestic battery material production. Europe also represents a significant market, supported by cell manufacturing investments, the EU Battery Regulation, regional sourcing strategies, and separator capacity in Hungary. Latin America is benefiting from battery supply chain investment and lithium resources, while the Middle East & Africa is expanding from a smaller base through gigafactory and large-scale energy storage projects.

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated among large Chinese producers, premium Japanese and Korean suppliers, and emerging North American and European manufacturers. Competition is based on production cost, scale, coating expertise, film quality, safety performance, customer qualification, plant location, and sourcing compliance.

Recent developments include Semcorp's multi-year agreement with LG Energy Solution, its acquisition of SK IE Technology's Chinese separator business for CNY 400 million, and a CNY 4 billion capacity expansion announced in May 2026. Leading companies profiled in the report include Semcorp, Shenzhen Senior Technology Material, Sinoma Lithium Battery Separator, Gellec, Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic, Jiangsu Hoshion New Material, Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Teijin, UBE, SK IE Technology, W-Scope, Entek International, Microporous, and Freudenberg Performance Materials.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global lithium-ion battery separators market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates demand from electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

Assesses overcapacity, price erosion, policy volatility, trade restrictions, and supply chain localization.

Identifies growth opportunities by process, material, coating, thickness, battery chemistry, application, and region.

Examines the transition toward thinner films, composite coatings, and advanced separator materials.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by capacity, technology, customer relationships, strategy, and market position. Supports capacity planning, sourcing, supplier qualification, partnerships, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Battery Production x Separator Area per GWh x Price per m)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Producer Shipments and Revenue Analysis)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Continued Growth of Electric Vehicle Adoption

4.2.1.2. Rapid Expansion of Battery Energy Storage Systems

4.2.1.3. Investment in Localized Battery Supply Chains

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Overcapacity and Price Declines in China

4.2.2.2. Losses and Restructuring Among Separator Producers

4.2.2.3. Volatility in Electric Vehicle Demand and Policy

4.2.2.4. Capital Intensity of Separator Manufacturing

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Coated and Functional Separators

4.2.3.2. Separators for Energy Storage Systems

4.2.3.3. Localized Supply for North American and European Battery Plants

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Meeting Stricter Thermal Safety Requirements with Thinner Separators

4.2.4.2. Complying with Localization and Sourcing Rules

4.2.4.3. Lengthy Qualification Cycles with Battery Makers

4.2.4.4. Potential Disruption from Solid-State Batteries

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Industry Consolidation

4.3.2. Shift to Thinner and Coated Separators

4.3.3. Overseas Expansion of Chinese Separator Producers

4.3.4. Recovery in Separator Demand and Profitability

4.4. Supply and Demand Analysis

4.4.1. Separator Capacity and Utilization by Region

4.4.2. Separator Demand by Battery Application

4.4.3. Pricing Trends (2020-2026)

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Wet-Process Manufacturing

4.5.2. Dry-Process Manufacturing

4.5.3. Coating Technologies (Ceramic, Aramid, PVDF, Composite)

4.5.4. Thin and High-Strength Separators

4.5.5. Separators for Sodium-Ion, Semi-Solid, and Solid-State Batteries

4.6. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.6.1. Battery Safety Standards (Including GB 38031-2025)

4.6.2. U.S. Sourcing Rules and Incentives

4.6.3. EU Battery Regulation

4.6.4. Trade Measures and Tariffs

4.7. Raw Materials and Equipment Supply Chain

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Lithium-ion Battery Separators Market, by Process

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Wet-Process Separators

5.3. Dry-Process Separators

5.3.1. Single-Layer PP

5.3.2. Multilayer PP/PE/PP

5.4. Nonwoven & Electrospun Separators

6. Lithium-ion Battery Separators Market, by Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Polyethylene

6.3. Polypropylene

6.4. Multilayer PP/PE/PP

6.5. Advanced Polymers (Aramid, Polyimide, Cellulose)

7. Lithium-ion Battery Separators Market, by Coating

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Uncoated

7.3. Ceramic-Coated

7.4. Polymer-Coated

7.5. Composite-Coated

8. Lithium-ion Battery Separators Market, by Thickness

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Below 9 m

8.3. 9-16 m

8.4. Above 16 m

9. Lithium-ion Battery Separators Market, by Battery Chemistry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. NMC & NCA

9.3. LFP & LMFP

9.4. Others

10. Lithium-ion Battery Separators Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Electric Vehicles

10.2.1. Passenger Vehicles

10.2.2. Commercial Vehicles

10.2.3. Two- & Three-Wheelers

10.3. Energy Storage Systems

10.4. Consumer Electronics

10.5. Industrial & Others

11. Lithium-ion Battery Separators Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Hungary

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. Poland

11.3.4. France

11.3.5. Sweden

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. South Korea

11.4.4. India

11.4.5. Southeast Asia

11.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Argentina

11.5.4. Chile

11.5.5. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. Morocco

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. UAE

11.6.4. South Africa

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Chinese Separator Producers

13.1. Yunnan Energy New Material Co., Ltd. (Semcorp)

13.2. Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd.

13.3. Sinoma Lithium Battery Separator Co., Ltd.

13.4. Hebei Gellec New Energy Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

13.5. Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co., Ltd.

13.6. Jiangsu Hoshion New Material Co., Ltd.

Japanese and Korean Separator Producers

13.7. Asahi Kasei Corporation

13.8. Toray Industries, Inc.

13.9. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

13.10. Teijin Limited

13.11. UBE Corporation

13.12. SK IE Technology Co., Ltd.

13.13. W-Scope Corporation

North American and European Producers

13.14. Entek International LLC

13.15. Microporous, LLC

13.16. Freudenberg Performance Materials

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [323]



List of Figures [51]

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