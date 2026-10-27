Targeted Drug Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 $57.5 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Adcs, Lnps, And 16.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Targeted Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global targeted drug delivery market is projected to reach $57.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is supported by increasing FDA and EMA approvals for antibody-drug conjugates, commercial-scale validation of lipid nanoparticle platforms, and the rising global cancer burden. The expansion of nucleic acid delivery platforms into RNA interference and gene-editing therapies is also expected to generate significant opportunities.

Additional growth drivers include expanding clinical pipelines for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, increased outsourcing of conjugation and formulation services, and continued investment in precision therapeutics. The technical requirements associated with targeted drug delivery are encouraging biopharmaceutical companies to collaborate with specialized contract research and manufacturing organizations for process development, clinical production, and commercial-scale manufacturing.

The report provides historical market data for 2025, current estimates for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the targeted drug delivery market by technology, application, end user, and geography, while examining competitive activity, growth opportunities, and strategic developments.

Technology Insights

The Antibody-Drug Conjugates segment is expected to hold a leading market share in 2026. Its position is supported by established regulatory pathways, a growing portfolio of approved products for solid tumor and hematologic malignancy indications, and extensive industry experience in linker chemistry, payload selection, and antigen target validation.

The Lipid Nanoparticle segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This expansion reflects the platform's proven manufacturing scalability following its use in messenger RNA vaccine production, along with its increasing application in RNA interference and gene-editing therapeutic candidates.

Application Insights

Oncology is expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026. Key factors include rising cancer incidence, the concentration of approved targeted therapies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and continued clinical trial investment focused on extending conjugate and nanoparticle products into additional cancer indications.

Genetic and Rare Disorders is forecast to achieve the highest growth through 2036. Lipid nanoparticle and nucleic acid delivery technologies are increasingly being incorporated into gene-editing and RNA interference programs targeting inherited metabolic conditions, neuromuscular diseases, and other rare disorders.

End User Insights

Hospitals and Specialty Cancer Centers are expected to account for the largest share of the targeted drug delivery market in 2026. Demand is driven by the supervised intravenous administration and infusion monitoring required for many approved antibody-drug conjugates and liposomal therapeutics.

Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations are anticipated to register meaningful growth during the forecast period. The complexity of conjugation chemistry and lipid nanoparticle formulation is leading more drug developers to outsource specialized process development, formulation, manufacturing, and scale-up activities.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global market in 2026. The region benefits from a high concentration of oncology approvals through the U.S. FDA, a strong biopharmaceutical ecosystem developing antibody-drug conjugate and lipid nanoparticle pipelines, and established reimbursement structures for high-cost precision therapies.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate through 2036. Regional expansion is supported by a substantial cancer burden, increasing biologics manufacturing capacity in China, India, South Korea, and Japan, and stronger government investment in biotechnology and nanomedicine research infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the targeted drug delivery market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Ipsen S.A., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc., BioNTech SE, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Lonza Group AG, ADC Therapeutics SA, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the global targeted drug delivery market?

How quickly is market demand expected to increase from 2026 to 2036?

What historical market sizes and growth rates shape the current outlook?

Which factors and opportunities influence growth at regional and country levels?

Which technology, application, and end user segments offer the strongest commercial potential?

Which regions and countries are expected to provide significant opportunities for manufacturers?

Who are the leading targeted drug delivery companies, and what products do they offer? How are recent strategic developments affecting competition and future market growth?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Targeted Drug Delivery Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Targeted Drug Delivery Overview

4.2.1. Concept of Targeted Drug Delivery (Payload, Carrier, Targeting Mechanism)

4.2.2. Active vs. Passive Targeting

4.2.3. Targeted Drug Delivery vs. Targeted Therapy

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Expanding Regulatory Approval Precedent for Antibody-Drug Conjugates

4.3.1.2. Clinical and Commercial Validation of Ligand-Conjugated and Lipid Nanoparticle RNA Therapeutics

4.3.1.3. Rising Global Cancer Burden Sustaining Demand for Precision Oncology Delivery Systems

4.3.1.4. Growing Biologics and Nucleic Acid Therapeutic Pipeline

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. High Manufacturing Complexity and Cost of Conjugation and Nanoparticle Formulation

4.3.2.2. Payer Scrutiny and Health Technology Assessment Pressure on High-Cost Therapeutics

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Extension of Targeted Delivery Platforms into Cardiovascular, CNS, and Extrahepatic Indications

4.3.3.2. Next-Generation ADC Payloads, Bispecific ADCs, and Novel Targets

4.3.3.3. Orphan Drug and Rare Disease Incentives Accelerating Nucleic Acid Delivery Programs

4.3.4. Challenges

4.3.4.1. Payload Stability, Linker Chemistry, Toxicity, and Immunogenicity Risks

4.3.4.2. Limited Commercial-Scale Manufacturing Capacity for Complex Conjugates and Nanoparticles

4.4. Approved Products & Pipeline Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Landscape

4.5.1. U.S. Regulatory Landscape

4.5.2. European Regulatory Landscape

4.5.3. Asia-Pacific Regulatory Landscape

4.5.4. Implications for Market Participants

4.6. Pricing & Reimbursement Analysis

4.6.1. U.S. Pricing & Reimbursement

4.6.2. European Pricing & Reimbursement

4.6.3. China & Asia-Pacific Pricing & Reimbursement

4.6.4. Implications for Market Growth

4.7. Manufacturing & CDMO Landscape

4.7.1. Manufacturing Requirements by Technology

4.7.2. In-House Manufacturing Strategies

4.7.3. Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations

4.7.4. Implications for Market Participants

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.5. Degree of Competition

5. Targeted Drug Delivery Market, by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

5.3. Ligand-Conjugated Oligonucleotides (GalNAc-siRNA & Antisense Conjugates)

5.4. Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Therapeutics

5.5. Liposomal Drug Delivery Systems

5.6. Polymeric & Protein-Based Nanoparticles and Micelles

5.7. Other Targeted Conjugates & Carriers

6. Targeted Drug Delivery Market, by Payload Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cytotoxic Small-Molecule Payloads

6.3. Small Interfering RNA (siRNA)

6.4. Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs)

6.5. mRNA & Gene-Editing Payloads

6.6. Other Payloads

7. Targeted Drug Delivery Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Oncology

7.2.1. Solid Tumors

7.2.2. Hematologic Malignancies

7.3. Genetic & Rare Disorders

7.4. Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases

7.5. Infectious Diseases

7.6. Central Nervous System Disorders

7.7. Other Applications

8. Targeted Drug Delivery Market, by Route of Administration

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Intravenous

8.3. Subcutaneous

8.4. Other Routes

9. Targeted Drug Delivery Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospitals & Specialty Cancer Centers

9.3. Ambulatory Infusion Centers & Physician Offices

9.4. Specialty Pharmacies & Home Care Settings

10. Targeted Drug Delivery Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Switzerland

10.3.7. Netherlands

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Japan

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. South Korea

10.4.4. Australia

10.4.5. India

10.4.6. Southeast Asia

10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2. U.A.E.

10.6.3. Israel

10.6.4. South Africa

10.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Market Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Players

11.5. Market Ranking Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

11.5.1. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan) & AstraZeneca PLC (U.K.) - Rank 1

11.5.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) - Rank 2

11.5.3. Pfizer Inc. (U.S.) - Rank 3

11.5.4. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) - Rank 4

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Profile Coverage

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Targeted Drug Delivery Portfolio

12.1.4. Pipeline

12.1.5. Technology Platforms

12.1.6. Strategic Developments

12.1.7. SWOT Analysis

12.2. Companies Profiled

12.2.1. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

12.2.2. AstraZeneca PLC

12.2.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12.2.4. Pfizer Inc.

12.2.5. Astellas Pharma Inc.

12.2.6. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

12.2.7. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

12.2.8. GSK plc

12.2.9. Genmab A/S

12.2.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.2.11. Novartis AG

12.2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.2.13. AbbVie Inc.

12.2.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.2.15. Ipsen S.A.

12.2.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

12.2.17. ADC Therapeutics SA

12.2.18. Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [224]

List of Figures [65]

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