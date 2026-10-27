Malaysia Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast Analysis - Forecast To 2036 Precision Medicine And Bioinformatics Drive 11.8% CAGR To $145.28 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The Malaysia next generation sequencing market is projected to reach $145.28 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% from an estimated $47.62 million in 2026. The market was valued at $42.60 million in 2025.

Market growth is being driven by Malaysia's high burden of inherited haemoglobin disorders, the diagnostic advantages of sequencing in established screening programmes, and the expansion of the national genome programme. Additional opportunities are expected from the replacement of conventional testing methods in national screening initiatives, wider use in agricultural and veterinary applications, and continued deployment of pathogen sequencing capabilities developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately one in four Malaysians carries a haemoglobin abnormality, including alpha thalassaemia, beta thalassaemia, haemoglobin E, delta beta thalassaemia, and haemoglobin Constant Spring. This prevalence is creating substantial demand for genetic screening and molecular testing through the National Thalassaemia Screening Programme. One screening centre at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II analysed 13,721 blood samples collected from high school students participating in the national programme.

Population genomics and oncology are also supporting demand for next generation sequencing in Malaysia. The MyGenom project, the country's first large-scale population genomics initiative, completed its first phase after sequencing more than 2,400 genomes. Its second phase aims to reach a cumulative total of 10,000 genomes by 2028. Meanwhile, the Malaysian National Cancer Registry recorded 168,822 cancer cases between 2017 and 2021, with more than 60% diagnosed at stage three or four. These trends highlight the growing importance of genomic testing, precision medicine, and molecular diagnostics across the healthcare system.

Commercial Sequencing and Outsourced Services are expected to represent the largest share of the Malaysia next generation sequencing market in 2026. This position reflects the significant volume of demand served by commercial providers, including companies based in Singapore and China, for Malaysian institutions without in-house sequencing infrastructure. Data Analysis and Bioinformatics is forecast to be the fastest-growing offering, recording a CAGR of 13.4% through 2036 as expanding clinical and research datasets increase demand for genomic processing and interpretation.

Clinical Applications are projected to account for the largest application share in 2026. Growth will be supported by rising sequencing adoption in oncology, non-invasive prenatal testing, reproductive health, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The segment is expected to maintain strong momentum as healthcare providers increase their use of precision medicine and molecular diagnostics.

Hospitals, Clinical and Reference Laboratories are expected to hold the largest end-user share in 2026 and record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Academic and Research Institutes will remain another important source of demand, supported by national genomics programmes, population sequencing projects, and biomedical research.

Leading companies operating in the Malaysia next generation sequencing market include Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (U.K.), MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China), BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. (China), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), and Novogene Co., Ltd. (China). Illumina leads the market, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Report Coverage

The report provides historical market values for 2024 and 2025, estimated data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It analyses the market by offering, application, and end user while assessing revenue performance, growth rates, market drivers, restraints, competitive positioning, product portfolios, and recent strategic developments. The report also identifies the segments expected to generate significant opportunities for manufacturers and service providers in Malaysia's expanding next generation sequencing industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders from the Industry

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Segmental Analysis

3.3.1. By Offering

3.3.2. By Application

3.3.3. By End User

3.4. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Malaysia Healthcare & Genomics Landscape

4.3. National Genomics Initiatives

4.3.1. Malaysia Genome Programme

4.3.2. Precision Medicine Initiatives

4.3.3. National Biotechnology Programs

4.4. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Exceptionally High Burden of Inherited Haemoglobin Disorders

4.4.1.2. Demonstrated Diagnostic Superiority of Sequencing in Established Screening Applications

4.4.1.3. Completion and Expansion of the National Genome Programme

4.4.1.4. Rising Cancer Incidence with Persistently Late Stage Presentation

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Absence of an Established Public Reimbursement Route for Clinical Sequencing

4.4.2.2. Limited Depth of Interpretive and Counselling Capability

4.4.2.3. High Proportion of Demand Met Through Outsourced Arrangements

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.3.1. Genomic Data Is Not Expressly Addressed Within the Data Protection Framework

4.4.3.2. Concentration of Demand Within a Small Number of Institutions

4.4.3.3. Competition from Established Conventional Methods at Lower Cost Per Test

4.4.4. Trends

4.4.4.1. Migration from Outsourced to Domestic Sequencing Capacity

4.4.4.2. Expansion of Population Genomics and Precision Medicine

4.4.4.3. Development of Domestic Bioinformatics Capability

4.4.4.4. Competition Based on Complete Workflow Capabilities

4.5. Malaysia NGS Market: Regulatory Analysis

4.5.1. Introduction

4.5.2. Medical Device Regulations

4.5.3. Laboratory Accreditation and Clinical Testing Regulations

4.5.4. Import and Distribution Regulations

4.5.5. Data Privacy and Genomic Data Regulations

4.6. Reimbursement Landscape

4.7. Case Studies/Use Cases

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.5. Degree of Competition

5. Malaysia NGS Market Assessment, By Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Sample Preparation

5.2.1. Kits and Reagents

5.2.2. NGS Workstations

5.3. Sequencing

5.3.1. NGS Systems

5.3.2. Consumables

5.3.3. Services

5.4. Data Analysis/Bioinformatics

5.4.1. Software

5.4.2. NGS Informatics Services

5.5. Commercial Sequencing/Outsourced Services

5.5.1. Whole Genome Sequencing Services

5.5.2. Whole Exome Sequencing Services

5.5.3. Targeted Sequencing Services

5.5.4. RNA Sequencing Services

5.5.5. Other Commercial Sequencing Services

6. Malaysia NGS Market Assessment, By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Research and Other Applications

6.2.1. Drug Discovery

6.2.2. Agriculture and Animal Research

6.2.3. Other Applications

6.3. Clinical Applications

6.3.1. Oncology

6.3.2. NIPT

6.3.3. Reproductive Health

6.3.4. Infectious Diseases

6.3.5. Rare Diseases

6.3.6. Other Clinical Applications

7. Malaysia NGS Market Assessment, By End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Hospitals, Clinical and Reference Laboratories

7.4. Academic and Research Institutes

7.5. Other End Users

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.4.1. Industry Leaders

8.4.2. Market Differentiators

8.4.3. Vanguards

8.4.4. Emerging Companies

8.5. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

8.5.1. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.3. QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

8.5.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.5. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (U.K.)

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Illumina, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments

9.1.5. Swot Analysis

9.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategic Developments

9.2.5. Swot Analysis

9.3. QIAGEN N.V.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Strategic Developments

9.3.5. Swot Analysis

9.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Strategic Developments

9.4.5. Swot Analysis

9.5. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Strategic Developments

9.5.5. Swot Analysis

9.6. Revvity, Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Strategic Developments

9.6.5. Swot Analysis

9.7. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. Strategic Developments

9.7.5. Swot Analysis

9.8. Danaher Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Strategic Developments

9.8.5. Swot Analysis

9.9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Strategic Developments

9.9.5. Swot Analysis

9.10. MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Portfolio

9.10.4. Strategic Developments

9.11. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Overview

9.11.3. Product Portfolio

9.11.4. Strategic Developments

9.12. Eurofins Scientific SE

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Overview

9.12.3. Product Portfolio

9.12.4. Strategic Developments

9.13. Novogene Co., Ltd.

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Overview

9.13.3. Product Portfolio

9.13.4. Strategic Developments

10. Appendix

10.1. Available Customization

10.2. Questions Answered in This Report

10.3. About the Analyst

List of Tables [10]

List of Figures [94]

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