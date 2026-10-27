North America Air Conditioners Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach $73.7 Billion As Smart, Energy-Efficient, And Solar-Assisted Systems Gain Ground

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy-efficient split and inverter ACs lead demand, while smart, air-purifying and solar-assisted systems unlock opportunities in U.S. residential markets

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Air Conditioners Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America air conditioners market is projected to reach $73.7 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Market growth is being supported by increasing temperatures and humidity levels, rising consumer demand for comfort and convenience, and greater adoption of energy-efficient air conditioning systems across residential and commercial properties.

Demand is also benefiting from advances in HVAC systems and the growing availability of air conditioners equipped with inverter and air purification technologies. Connected air conditioners are gaining traction as consumers and businesses seek greater control over indoor environments and energy usage. In addition, the emergence of solar photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal-assisted air conditioning systems is expected to support new product development and create opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers.

Despite the positive outlook, high equipment costs may limit adoption among price-sensitive customers. High energy consumption also remains a significant market challenge, increasing the need for efficient technologies, improved system performance, and products that can help customers manage long-term operating costs.

The report provides historical market data, estimated current data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the North America air conditioners market by type, tonnage, technology, rating, end user, and geography, offering insights into the segments expected to shape industry growth.

By type, split ACs are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. The segment's position is supported by demand for energy-saving and low-noise air conditioners, improved energy efficiency, and the ability of split systems to help maintain cleaner indoor environments. Leading manufacturers are also expanding their split AC product portfolios to address varied residential and commercial requirements.

By technology, inverter ACs are expected to hold the larger share of the North America air conditioners market in 2026. Continued advancements in inverter technology, combined with manufacturers' focus on enhancing product efficiency and performance, are strengthening adoption across key applications.

Residential end users are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2026 and register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth in this segment is being driven by the adoption of smart home technologies, increased construction of air-conditioned apartments, and greater attention to indoor air quality. Rising temperatures and changing consumer expectations are also encouraging homeowners to invest in advanced cooling solutions.

Geographically, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the regional market in 2026 and record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by strong residential and commercial demand, high consumer awareness, and increased product launches by leading U.S.-based air conditioning companies.

Major companies operating in the North America air conditioners market include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning, Carrier Global Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Blue Star Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Gree Electric Appliances Inc., and Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Key questions addressed in the report include:



How much revenue is generated from air conditioner sales in North America, and how quickly will demand grow over the next 5-7 years?

Which market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and technology trends will influence growth through 2036?

Which companies are leading the competitive landscape?

Which type is expected to dominate the market?

Which tonnage, technology, rating, and end-user segments are projected to record the highest CAGR? How will the U.S. contribute to regional market expansion during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders From The Industry

2.3. Market Sizing And Forecasting

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.4. Assumptions For The Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Soaring Temperature & Humidity Levels

4.2.1.2. Consumers' Growing Inclination Toward Convenience And Comfort

4.2.1.3. Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Air Conditioners

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Costs Of Air Conditioners

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rising Adoption Of Air Conditioners With Inverter And Air Purification Technologies

4.2.3.2. Technological Advancements In HVAC Systems

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Air Conditioners' High Energy Consumption

4.3. Market Trends

4.3.1. Connected Air Conditioners

4.3.2. Solar Photovoltaic (PV) & Solar Thermal-Assisted Air Conditioning Systems

4.4. Case Studies

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Consumer Buying Behavior Analysis

4.7. Government Policies And Regulations Affecting The Market

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power Of Buyers: Moderate To High

4.8.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers: Moderate

4.8.3. Threat Of Substitutes: Low

4.8.4. Threat Of New Entrants: Low To Moderate

4.8.5. Degree Of Competition: Moderate To High

5. North America Air Conditioners Market Assessment-By Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Window ACs

5.3. Split ACs

5.4. VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) Systems

5.5. Centralized/Ducted ACs

5.6. Portable ACs

6. North America Air Conditioners Market Assessment-By Tonnage

6.1. Overview

6.2. Up To 2 Tons

6.3. 2 Tons To 5 Tons

6.4. 5 Tons To 10 Tons

6.5. More Than 10 Tons

7. North America Air Conditioners Market Assessment-By Technology

7.1. Overview

7.2. Inverter ACs

7.3. Non-Inverter ACs

7.4. Global Inverter Penetration Benchmark And North America's Position

7.4.1. Assessment: Growing Market, Not Mature

7.5. Product Types Projected To Dominate North America

8. North America Air Conditioners Market Assessment-By Rating

8.1. Overview

8.2. 1 Star ACs

8.3. 2 Star ACs

8.4. 3 Star ACs

8.5. 4 Star ACs

8.6. 5 Star ACs

9. North America Air Conditioners Market Assessment-By End User

9.1. Overview

9.2. Residential End Users

9.3. Commercial End Users

9.4. Industrial End Users

10. North America Air Conditioners Market Assessment-By Geography

10.1. U.S.

10.1.1. Market Structure And Penetration

10.1.2. Climate And Demand Drivers

10.1.3. Regulatory Framework

10.1.4. Government Initiatives And Incentives

10.1.5. Industry Base, Supply Chain And Trade

10.1.6. Technology Adoption And Outlook

10.2. Canada

10.2.1. Market Structure And Penetration

10.2.2. Climate And Demand Drivers

10.2.3. Regulatory Framework

10.2.4. Government Initiatives And Incentives

10.2.5. Technology Adoption, Industry Base And Outlook

11. Competition Analysis

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.2.1. New Product Launches And Enhancements

11.2.2. Mergers And Acquisitions

11.2.3. Expansions

11.2.4. Partnerships And Collaborations

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.1. Industry Leaders

11.3.2. Market Differentiators

11.3.3. Vanguards

11.3.4. Emerging Companies

11.4. Vendor Market Positioning

11.5. Market Share Analysis

11.6. Manufacturer Product Type, Strategy And Future Development Trends

11.6.1. Future Development Trends

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Developments

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Overview

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.2.4. Strategic Developments

12.2.5. SWOT Analysis

12.3. Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning

12.3.1. Company Overview And Transaction

12.3.2. Market Consequences

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Strategic Developments

12.4. Whirlpool Corporation

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Overview

12.4.3. Product Portfolio

12.4.4. Strategic Developments

12.5. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Overview

12.5.3. Product Portfolio

12.5.4. Strategic Developments

12.6. LG Electronics

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Overview

12.6.3. Product Portfolio

12.6.4. Strategic Developments

12.6.5. SWOT Analysis

12.7. Blue Star Ltd

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Overview

12.7.3. Product Portfolio

12.7.4. Strategic Developments

12.8. Toshiba Corporation

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Overview

12.8.3. Product Portfolio

12.8.4. Strategic Developments

12.9. Panasonic Corporation

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Overview

12.9.3. Product Portfolio

12.9.4. Strategic Developments

12.10. Robert Bosch GmbH

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Overview

12.10.3. Product Portfolio

12.10.4. Strategic Developments

12.10.5. SWOT Analysis

12.11. Fujitsu Limited

12.11.1. Company Overview And Transaction

12.11.2. Financial Overview

12.11.3. Product Portfolio

12.11.4. Strategic Developments

12.12. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.12.1. Company Overview

12.12.2. Financial Overview

12.12.3. Product Portfolio

12.12.4. Strategic Developments

12.12.5. SWOT Analysis

12.13. Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

12.13.1. Company Overview

12.13.2. Financial Overview

12.13.3. Product Portfolio

12.13.4. Strategic Developments

12.14. Midea Group Co. Ltd

12.14.1. Company Overview

12.14.2. Financial Overview

12.14.3. Product Portfolio

12.14.4. Strategic Developments

12.15. Manufacturer Production Locations

13. Appendix

13.1. Available Customization

13.2. Related Reports

List of Tables [91]

List of Figures [32]

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