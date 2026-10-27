ANSR Launches Marketing As A Service For Capability Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - October 27, 2026 -

ANSR has launched Marketing as a Service recently, a new offering in which the company operates dedicated marketing teams inside the Global Capability Centers it establishes for client companies. Under the offering, client companies retain ownership of marketing strategy and brand decisions, while ANSR manages day-to-day execution teams based in the client's GCC. Background on Global Capability Centers is available at ansr.com/all-about-global-capability-centers/.

Responsibility within an engagement is divided by role. ANSR is responsible for operating the marketing teams, managing day-to-day delivery and maintaining quality standards for the work produced, and for adjusting staffing as the scope of engagement changes. The client company is responsible for setting overall marketing strategy, maintaining ownership of brand and narrative, and making final decisions on how work is prioritized.

The offering is organized around four coverage areas: strategy, design, media and data. The strategy area covers brand and narrative work, along with go-to-market planning such as market prioritization, launch planning and budget modelling. The design area covers user experience work, including landing pages and conversion testing, along with content, social and creative production, as well as the technology systems used to manage marketing templates and assets. The media area covers paid acquisition across channels such as search, social, display and retail media, along with email, push notifications and loyalty programs. The data area covers marketing technology administration, attribution and return-on-investment measurement, and the design of structured experiments. Client companies can engage one or more of the four areas depending on their requirements, and staffing levels are adjusted to the scope of work engaged rather than fixed in advance. More information on the offering is available at this page.

Each engagement begins with a defined 90-day period divided into three phases. The first 30 days are used to scope the engagement, agree on performance metrics and connect the team to existing workflows. The next 30 days involve execution of work against the agreed plan, with a performance review at the midpoint. In the final 30 days, results are measured against the metrics set at the outset. At the end of the 90-day period, a client company may expand the engagement, adjust its scope, bring the function in-house, or end the arrangement; no renewal is assumed.

Each engagement is assigned a single accountable owner and follows a defined reporting structure, with performance reviewed against agreed metrics on a regular basis. The operating process includes weekly prioritization of work, continuous delivery against the agreed plan, a periodic review of performance against the metrics set at the outset, and reallocation of effort based on those results. Engagements also include defined escalation paths for resolving issues as they arise, along with periodic reviews with client leadership. The new offering extends ANSR's existing Global Capability Center operations, which remain the company's primary line of business, to include dedicated marketing delivery teams within them.



About ANSR

ANSR is the global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

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Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045

CONTACT: Clint Thomas