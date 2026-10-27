Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 USD 30.17 Billion Market Driven By Reactor Closures, Robotics, And Waste Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global nuclear decommissioning market was valued at USD 18.50 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 19.24 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 30.17 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 4.6% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Market growth is supported by an expanding inventory of permanently closed reactors, publicly funded legacy programs, immediate dismantling strategies, and rising investment in waste treatment, robotics, remote handling, and site remediation.

The report assesses commercial and research reactors, fuel cycle facilities, and government-owned legacy nuclear sites. Its market coverage includes planning and engineering, decontamination, dismantling and demolition, radioactive waste treatment, conditioning, packaging, transport, interim storage, spent fuel management, site remediation, and license termination. Deep geological repository construction and operation, together with high-level waste treatment plants at government sites, are excluded from the market valuation.

Shutdown Pipeline Supports Long-Term Demand

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, seven reactors in Russia, China, and Belgium were permanently shut down in 2025. The U.S., the U.K., and Germany account for half of all reactor shutdowns recorded to date. Germany closed Isar 2, Emsland, and Neckarwestheim 2 in April 2023, while Belgium shut Doel 1, Doel 2, and Tihange 1 in 2025. EDF is also decommissioning nine reactors across four technologies in France.

Large government-backed programs provide stable, multi-decade demand. The U.K. National Audit Office forecasts that Sellafield decommissioning will cost GBP 136 billion on an undiscounted basis at 2023-24 prices. Expenditure reached GBP 2.7 billion in 2023-24, while final building demolition is expected by 2125. In Japan, approximately 880 tons of fuel debris remain within the three Fukushima Daiichi reactors affected by the 2011 accident, with total clean-up costs estimated at about JPY 23 trillion.

Immediate dismantling is gaining preference because it retains experienced personnel, aligns with regulatory expectations, and reduces long-term surveillance costs. Engie's decision to pursue immediate dismantling at Tihange 1 reflects this trend. However, reactor lifetime extensions and restarts may delay new decommissioning projects. Holtec's Palisades plant returned to service in August 2025, becoming the first U.S. reactor restored from decommissioning. Constellation Energy plans to restart the former Three Mile Island Unit 1 by 2027 as the Crane Clean Energy Center, supported by a 20-year Microsoft power agreement. Belgium has also extended the operating lives of Doel 4 and Tihange 3.

Cost uncertainty, schedule overruns, skilled labor constraints, and the limited availability of final repositories remain significant market challenges. Four of Sellafield's oldest storage facilities are running up to 13 years behind schedule, while TEPCO does not anticipate full-scale debris removal at Fukushima Daiichi Unit 3 before 2037.

Technology and Investment Opportunities

Robotics, remote handling, characterization systems, advanced cutting technologies, decontamination solutions, waste minimization, and metal recycling represent major growth opportunities. EDF subsidiary Cyclife has treated 145,000 tonnes of waste over 30 years, demonstrating the increasing commercial importance of waste processing and recycling capacity.

Liability transfer models are also reshaping the competitive landscape. Specialist companies are acquiring closed plants, assuming licenses, and managing decommissioning programs under dedicated funding structures. Holtec manages Oyster Creek, Pilgrim, and Indian Point, while the March 2025 agreement between Engie and the Belgian government transfers waste and spent fuel responsibility in exchange for a EUR 15 billion lump-sum payment.

Segment Outlook



Facility type: Legacy & government nuclear sites are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, driven by extensive historic waste inventories and long-duration public funding. Power reactors are projected to record the highest CAGR as recently closed plants progress into active dismantling.

Reactor type: Pressurized water reactors are expected to lead the market in 2026 because of their prevalence across shutdown fleets in Germany, France, Belgium, and the U.S. Boiling water reactors are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by major Japanese and German programs.

Strategy: Immediate dismantling is anticipated to account for the largest share and achieve the fastest growth. Deferred dismantling remains relevant where operators allow radioactivity to decay or require additional time to accumulate funds, while entombment remains uncommon.

Activity: Waste management is expected to generate the largest share of 2026 revenue because treatment, conditioning, packaging, transport, and storage represent substantial portions of total project costs. Dismantling & demolition is projected to grow fastest as shutdown reactors enter physical execution phases.

Capacity: Reactors above 1,000 MW are expected to lead due to larger dismantling scopes, waste volumes, and project budgets. The 801 MW to 1,000 MW segment is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR. End user: Government agencies & legacy site owners are expected to dominate in 2026, while utilities & plant owners are projected to record the strongest growth as European and Asian reactors advance through decommissioning.

Regional Nuclear Decommissioning Market

Europe is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. Growth is supported by Sellafield and other U.K. Nuclear Decommissioning Authority sites, Germany's fleet-wide dismantling program, Belgium's recent closures, and EDF's activities in France. Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Lithuania, and Central and Eastern European countries also maintain active programs.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, led by Fukushima Daiichi, Fukushima Daini, and other Japanese facilities, alongside programs in South Korea and Taiwan. India and China are also evaluated as part of the regional outlook.

North America represents a significant market, supported by U.S. commercial reactor dismantling, federal legacy projects, and Canadian research and legacy sites. Planned U.S. restarts may moderate the near-term addition of projects, but ongoing work at closed plants and government facilities will sustain demand. Activity across the Rest of the World remains comparatively limited.

Competitive Landscape

The nuclear decommissioning market is moderately consolidated. Suppliers compete on safety performance, regulatory compliance, high-hazard project capability, waste treatment and recycling capacity, cost certainty, and their ability to assume licenses and liabilities. Strategic priorities include robotics investment, expanded processing infrastructure, acquisitions of closed plants and service businesses, joint ventures, workforce development, and long-term government contracts.

Companies profiled include EnergySolutions, Holtec International, Orano, Electricite de France S.A. through Cyclife, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Framatome, Amentum Holdings, Inc., BWX Technologies, Inc., Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, AtkinsRealis Group Inc., Babcock International Group PLC through Cavendish Nuclear, Studsvik AB, GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear-Service mbH, NUKEM Technologies Engineering Services GmbH, Nuvia, Veolia Nuclear Solutions, and Hitachi, Ltd.

The report provides market forecasts through 2036, segment and regional analysis, shutdown pipeline assessments, funding and liability transfer reviews, technology trends, competitive benchmarking, company profiles, and evaluation of acquisitions, contracts, partnerships, and investment opportunities. It supports strategic planning for decommissioning contractors, technology providers, utilities, government agencies, investors, and waste management companies seeking to identify high-growth markets and strengthen bid, partnership, acquisition, and capital allocation decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Number of Permanently Shut Down Reactors

4.2.1.2. Sustained Government Funding for Legacy Site Clean-Up

4.2.1.3. Decommissioning of Fukushima Daiichi and Japanese Reactors

4.2.1.4. Increasing Preference for Immediate Dismantling

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Reactor Restarts and Lifetime Extensions

4.2.2.2. High Cost and Schedule Risk of Complex Projects

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Robotics and Remote Handling for High-Hazard Environments

4.2.3.2. Waste Minimization, Treatment, and Metal Recycling

4.2.3.3. Acquisition of Shut-Down Plants by Specialist Decommissioning Companies

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Lack of Final Disposal Routes for Radioactive Waste

4.2.4.2. Cost Estimation Uncertainty

4.2.4.3. Availability of Skilled Workforce

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Shift Toward Immediate Dismantling

4.3.2. New Structures for Transferring Decommissioning and Waste Liabilities

4.3.3. Investment in the Decommissioning Workforce

4.4. Global Reactor Shutdown and Decommissioning Pipeline Analysis

4.4.1. Permanently Shut Down Reactors by Country

4.4.2. Expected Shutdowns, 2026-2036

4.4.3. Impact of Lifetime Extensions and Restarts

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Robotics and Remote Handling

4.5.2. Radiological Characterization and Sensing

4.5.3. Cutting and Segmentation Technologies

4.5.4. Decontamination Technologies

4.5.5. Waste Treatment, Conditioning, and Volume Reduction

4.5.6. Metal Melting and Recycling

4.5.7. Digital Twins and Decommissioning Planning Tools

4.6. Nuclear Decommissioning Ecosystem

4.6.1. Plant Owners and Government Site Owners

4.6.2. Decommissioning Contractors and Engineering Firms

4.6.3. Waste Treatment and Recycling Providers

4.6.4. Technology and Robotics Providers

4.6.5. Regulators and Decommissioning Funds

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.8.1. IAEA Safety Standards for Decommissioning

4.8.2. U.S. NRC Decommissioning Regulations and Trust Funds

4.8.3. U.K. Nuclear Decommissioning Authority Framework

4.8.4. Germany Nuclear Phase-Out and Decommissioning Financing

4.8.5. Japan Decommissioning Framework

4.8.6. Radioactive Waste Disposal Policies

4.9. Decommissioning Cost and Funding Analysis

4.9.1. Cost Benchmarks by Reactor Type and Strategy

4.9.2. Decommissioning Funds and Liability Structures

4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.11. Investment & M&A Landscape

5. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Facility Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Power Reactors

5.3. Research Reactors

5.4. Fuel Cycle Facilities

5.4.1. Reprocessing Facilities

5.4.2. Enrichment Facilities

5.4.3. Fuel Fabrication Facilities

5.5. Legacy & Government Nuclear Sites

6. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Reactor Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR)

6.3. Boiling Water Reactors (BWR)

6.4. Gas-Cooled Reactors

6.5. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR)

6.6. Other Reactor Types

7. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Strategy

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Immediate Dismantling

7.3. Deferred Dismantling

7.4. Entombment

8. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Activity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Planning & Engineering

8.3. Decontamination

8.4. Dismantling & Demolition

8.5. Waste Management

8.5.1. Waste Treatment & Conditioning

8.5.2. Packaging & Transport

8.5.3. Interim Storage

8.6. Spent Fuel Management

8.7. Site Remediation & License Termination

9. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Capacity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Up to 800 MW

9.3. 801 MW to 1,000 MW

9.4. Above 1,000 MW

10. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Utilities & Plant Owners

10.3. Government Agencies & Legacy Site Owners

10.4. Research Institutions

11. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. U.K.

11.2.2. Germany

11.2.3. France

11.2.4. Belgium

11.2.5. Spain

11.2.6. Sweden

11.2.7. Switzerland

11.2.8. Italy

11.2.9. Lithuania

11.2.10. Rest of Europe

11.3. North America

11.3.1. U.S.

11.3.2. Canada

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. Japan

11.4.2. South Korea

11.4.3. Taiwan

11.4.4. India

11.4.5. China

11.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Rest of the World

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

13.1. EnergySolutions

13.2. Holtec International

13.3. Orano

13.4. Electricite de France S.A. (Cyclife)

13.5. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

13.6. Framatome

13.7. Amentum Holdings, Inc.

13.8. BWX Technologies, Inc.

13.9. Bechtel Corporation

13.10. Fluor Corporation

13.11. AtkinsRealis Group Inc.

13.12. Babcock International Group PLC (Cavendish Nuclear)

13.13. Studsvik AB

13.14. GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear-Service mbH

13.15. NUKEM Technologies Engineering Services GmbH

13.16. Nuvia

13.17. Veolia Nuclear Solutions

13.18. Hitachi, Ltd.

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [273]



List of Figures [52]

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